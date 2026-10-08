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3 episodes
- Join Harris Faulkner, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Melissa DeRosa, Kat Timpf, and Kennedy for a conversation on today's biggest cultural flashpoints.
The panel opens with 90s MTV nostalgia as Kennedy and Rachel reflect on fame before social media, including Kennedy spilling VJ secrets about interviewing Nine Inch Nails nearly naked in bed. The discussion quickly heats up over the viral Cornell frat lawsuit, sparking a debate over whether feminism killed chivalry and the decay of campus morality.
The girls also tackle the sudden online backlash against breakout country star Ella Langley, the rising trend of Gen Z adult children cutting off their parents, and how to get biceps.
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The Girls Chat about Lindsay Clancy, Ms. Rachel & Kids Living at Home | the Girls10/01/2026 | 58 mins.Welcome to Fox News' the Girls, the all-new Fox News podcast!
Join as Harris Faulkner, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Melissa DeRosa, Kat Timpf, and Samantha Ponder as they break down the biggest stories driving the national conversation.
In this episode, the group dives into the Lindsay Clancy case and the debate over accountability, mental health and postpartum psychosis, if Ms. Rachel's politics should matter to parents, and whether today's housing crisis is really about young people failing to launch, or an economy that's made homeownership increasingly out of reach.
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- Five women with five distinct points of view, debating and discussing the topics everyone is talking about. Each episode, the Girls will sit down for an unscripted, wide-ranging conversation that moves between the issues shaping everyday life and the topics dominating the cultural conversation — from politics and money to relationships and parenting. Real perspective, real nuance, and real people talking about the things that actually matter to us. New episodes drop Thursdays on Fox Digital, Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever you get your podcasts.
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About the Girls
Five women with five distinct points of view, debating and discussing the topics everyone is talking about. Each episode the Girls will sit down for an unscripted, wide-ranging conversation that moves between the issues shaping everyday life and the topics dominating the cultural conversation — from politics and money to relationships and parenting. Real perspective, real nuance, and real people talking about the things that actually matter to us.Podcast website
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