Podcasts Society & Culture
Falen & Zach

Falen & Zach

Podcast Falen & Zach
Podcast Falen & Zach

Falen & Zach

101.3 KDWB (KDWB-FM)
add
Falen & Zach
More
Society & Culture
Falen & Zach
More

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Falen & Zach Wednesday 8-23-23
    Who's More Likely To? The Most Physically Painful thing you've ever experienced? I should have known that trivia... get to know Falen & Zach on Day 3 of the brand new Afternoon show on KDWB!
    8/23/2023
    47:03
  • Falen & Zach Hour 4 Tuesday 8-22-23
    Transportation options for the Minnesota State Fair that starts Thursday! Also, is it worth breaking up with this dude if he did this to you? Trending Now and hello to our diva of a new night guy... Vont!
    8/23/2023
    12:36
  • Falen & Zach Hour 3 Tuesday 8-22-23
    Texts That ALWAYS work on guys... including Zach Dillon... Living Room Parents? You got some? Pop Culture Minute & more!
    8/23/2023
    11:57
  • Falen & Zach Hour 2 Tuesday 8-22-23
    So many Misheard Lyrics! What's Trending RIGHT NOW!
    8/22/2023
    9:58
  • Falen & Zach Hour 1 Tuesday 8-22-23
    It's HOTTTT in Minnesota... How much $$$ from the Tooth Fairy in 2023??? Scooter Braun getting DROPPED by EVERYONE!
    8/22/2023
    8:17

About Falen & Zach

Falen & Zach
Podcast website

Falen & Zach

Falen & Zach

Falen & Zach: Podcasts in Family