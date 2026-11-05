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Falen, Colt & Jenny

101.3 KDWB (KDWB-FM)
Society & Culture
Falen, Colt & Jenny
Latest episode

857 episodes

  • Falen, Colt & Jenny

    6AM Hour - Cha-Ching!

    11/05/2026 | 28 mins.
    Scattegories, Falen's Entertainment Report, 1K Word Play, and more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Falen, Colt & Jenny

    7AM Hour - Let's Be Done Now

    11/05/2026 | 28 mins.
    We have a brand new War of the Roses involving an internet troll, Jenny upsets everyone with a grammar numerical puzzle she presents on Jenny's Been on Reddit, and more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Falen, Colt & Jenny

    8AM & 9AM Hour - Salt Blocks

    11/05/2026 | 31 mins.
    Normal or Nope, Best Bridges in a Song, we find out an interesting this that Colt used to eat as a child, and more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Falen, Colt & Jenny

    War of the Roses: The Troll

    11/05/2026 | 16 mins.
    Jessie is a microinfluencer and has been getting trolled online lately and after some detective work she found out it might be a female co-worker of her husband's that's doing it. Why would she be doing that, is it cause they're cheating??See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Falen, Colt & Jenny

    6AM Hour - Drip Drip Drop

    11/04/2026 | 28 mins.
    What we're all Currently Into, Petty Prince of the Week, Together we create a new song about rain so we can all stop singing the old dusty Rain Rain Go Away, and more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Falen, Colt & Jenny
Falen, Colt & Jenny
Podcast website
Society & Culture

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