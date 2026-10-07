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Big Feelings with Brooke Schofield

Brooke Schofield
Society & Culture
Big Feelings with Brooke Schofield
Latest episode

1 episodes

  • Big Feelings with Brooke Schofield

    I had a bush at the VMAs

    10/06/2026 | 49 mins.
    Welcome to the very first episode of Big Feelings 🫶🏻 We’re back and theres a lot to catch up on. In this episode we cover some of what you missed- getting married, buying a home, and all the obstacles that prevented me from starting sooner. We also cover some funny scandals, unpack the bun fiasco, discuss my reality tv addiction and detail what the VMAs are like when your bush is out. 

    MELODY AND DREW EDITS (must watch all) 

    https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZPLNAM9QP/

    https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTyCkbQbd/

    https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZPLNARFod/

    https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTyCkbdGG/
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About Big Feelings with Brooke Schofield
Welcome to Big Feelings, a podcast by Brooke Schofield who is known to have disproportionately strong feelings about even the smallest of things. Here, no topic is too random, no story is too embarrassing and no feeling is too big. Brooke dives into everything from pop culture and reality TV to mental health, friendship, family and every little moment that somehow becomes a very big deal.
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Society & Culture

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