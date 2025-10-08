Join Radio Free Mormon for a thoughtful (and sometimes irreverent) breakdown of the Saturday Afternoon Session of General Conference. This session often hides some of the most telling comments, and RFM is here to dissect every word, nuance, and contradiction. Expect humor, history, and a clear-eyed look behind the pulpit polish.
The post GenCon Post Mortem: Sunday Afternoon: RFM: 422 appeared first on Mormon Discussions Podcasts - Full Lineup.
--------
1:43:29
--------
1:43:29
GenCon Post Mortem: Sunday Morning: RFM: 421
Traditionally the most “high-profile” session of the weekend, the Sunday Morning Session gets Radio Free Mormon’s full treatment. From prophetic posturing to carefully crafted soundbites, RFM highlights what’s said on the big stage—and what’s quietly avoided. If you want the conference decoded, this is the session to watch.
The post GenCon Post Mortem: Sunday Morning: RFM: 421 appeared first on Mormon Discussions Podcasts - Full Lineup.
--------
--------
Holy Manipulation: Gaslighting in High-Demand Faiths
What happens when your church convinces you that your own memories, questions, and feelings can’t be trusted? In this episode of Almost Awakened, Bill Reel and Teresa Hobbs unpack the dark art of religious gaslighting — how high-demand faiths twist reality, dismiss legitimate concerns, and make believers doubt themselves under the guise of “God’s will.”… Read More »Holy Manipulation: Gaslighting in High-Demand Faiths
The post Holy Manipulation: Gaslighting in High-Demand Faiths appeared first on Mormon Discussions Podcasts - Full Lineup.
--------
1:21:41
--------
1:21:41
The Mormon Temple Building Era Comes To A Close !
The era of temple mania may finally be over. For years, General Conference after General Conference felt like a temple-announcement arms race — a building boom meant to project momentum and growth. But this week, the LDS Church abruptly hit the brakes. No new temples announced. No new groundbreaking. Just… silence. Has the age of… Read More »The Mormon Temple Building Era Comes To A Close !
The post The Mormon Temple Building Era Comes To A Close ! appeared first on Mormon Discussions Podcasts - Full Lineup.
--------
1:57:39
--------
1:57:39
GenCon Post Mortem: Saturday Evening: RFM: 420
The Saturday Evening Session is often framed as a “special” gathering, but what actually got said? Radio Free Mormon brings his signature wit and insight to peel back the layers of the evening talks. Whether it’s soft rebranding or subtle shifts in doctrine, RFM helps you see what’s really going on.
The post GenCon Post Mortem: Saturday Evening: RFM: 420 appeared first on Mormon Discussions Podcasts - Full Lineup.