A flaw sat for years in the code beneath most of the world's websites until an AI model went looking for it (See: PHP2Shell). Dror Poleg, an economic historian who writes about technology and work, doesn't think patching ends the story: the attack surface only widens, and some things may have to come off the internet altogether. Then to Israel, voting on October 27, where Benjamin Netanyahu campaigns against dangers his own government deepened and has floated crypto as a hedge against sanctions. Last, two fathers of small children compare notes on raising them alongside the machines. The main thing to do about AI, it turns out, is other things.

Cue the newest show in the Perch Podcasts sphere - Minor Powers. Jacob Shapiro and Dror Poleg are embarking on a weekly journey to discuss tech, war, AI, and how to be a dad in the 21st century.

--

(00:00) - Intro/Welcome

(01:57) - Black October and the PHP flaw

(05:54) - The end of the internet?

(09:09) - Banking, privacy and encryption

(12:04) - Learning to live with the risk

(13:48) - Israel votes

(16:54) - Netanyahu's bench and the FlyDubai plot

(21:35) - Crypto against sanctions

(25:38) - A state like any other

(27:54) - Young voters and the old guard

(28:54) - Will AI kill the creative class?

(34:24) - Raising kids around AI

--



--

Jacob Shapiro Site: jacobshapiro.com

Jacob Shapiro LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/jacob-l-s-a9337416

Jacob Twitter: x.com/JacobShap

Jacob Shapiro Substack: jashap.substack.com/subscribe

--

Jacob Shapiro is a speaker, consultant, author, and researcher covering global politics and affairs, economics, markets, technology, history, and culture. He speaks to audiences of all sizes around the world, helps global multinationals make strategic decisions about political risks and opportunities, and works directly with investors to grow and protect their assets in today’s volatile global environment. His insights help audiences across industries like finance, agriculture, and energy make sense of the world.

--

Dror Poleg's Site: https://www.drorpoleg.com/

Dror Poleg's Twitter: https://x.com/drorpoleg

Dror Poleg's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drorpoleg/

Dror Poleg's Substack: https://newsletter.drorpoleg.com/

--

Dror Poleg is an economic historian and former tech and private-equity executive. He researches technology’s impact on work, markets, and the built world. Dror’s writing has appeared in The New York Times and The Atlantic, and his insights have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and The Times of London. He briefs leadership teams at companies like JPMorgan, UBS, and HSBC.

--

Minor Powers is produced and edited by Audiographies LLC. More information at audiographies.com