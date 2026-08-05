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Red Lines

BBC Radio Ulster
Government
Red Lines
Latest episode

250 episodes

  • Red Lines

    The Martina Anderson Interview

    08/05/2026 | 52 mins.
    Mark Carruthers asks former Sinn Féin MEP and IRA member Martina Anderson about her political life and experiences.
  • Red Lines

    The Emma Little-Pengelly Interview

    07/21/2026 | 49 mins.
    Mark Carruthers sits down with the deputy First Minister to talk about her political inspirations & influences.
  • Red Lines

    The Emma Little-Pengelly Interview

    07/21/2026 | 49 mins.
    Mark Carruthers discusses her political life with DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.
  • Red Lines

    Donaldson's downfall

    06/24/2026 | 34 mins.
    Mark Carruthers is joined by Gareth Gordon, Suzanne Breen and Tim Cairns to discuss the disgraced former DUP Leader.
  • Red Lines

    Makerfield Matters?

    06/11/2026 | 33 mins.
    Will Andy Burnham make it to Downing Street? And what impact might he have on NI? Mark chats to Adam Payne, John Rentoul, Cat Neilan & David McCann
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About Red Lines
The back-stop’s here? Bad puns with top political coverage from Northern Ireland. Red Lines brings you essential analysis and commentary by BBC NI’s politics team.
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