The back-stop’s here? Bad puns with top political coverage from Northern Ireland. Red Lines brings you essential analysis and commentary by BBC NI’s politics te... More
Available Episodes
5 of 162
'Vote till you boke'
Mark Carruthers is joined by Jon Tonge, Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool, freelance writer and broadcaster, Amanda Ferguson and BBC NI Political correspondent,Gareth Gordon
5/17/2023
28:04
#LE23 Other
After looking at the challenges facing both nationalism and unionism in the run up to the local council election, Mark is joined by David McCann, Deputy Editor of Slugger O'Toole, Suzanne Breen, the Belfast Telegraph's Political Editor and BBC NI's Political Editor, Enda McClafferty to discuss the issues confronting the 'other' parties as they prepare to contest 462 seats across 11 council areas.
5/10/2023
34:04
#LE23 - Nationalists
Mark Carruthers profiles the issues within nationalism with Dr David McCann, Jayne McCormack & Brendan Hughes ahead of the local government election.
5/3/2023
35:33
#LE23 - Unionists
Mark Caruthers profiles the issues within unionism with Dr David McCann, Sam McBride and Gareth Gordon ahead of the local government election.
4/26/2023
34:36
Getting the band back together
World leaders past and present were at Queen's University this week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Mark Carruthers is joined by former Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern,Tony Blair's former Chief of Staff, Jonathan Powell, Professor Monica McWilliams,and Ireland Professor of Poetry, Paul, Muldoon, to discuss how the currently stalled process might get back on track.