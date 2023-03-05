Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Red Lines in the App
Listen to Red Lines in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Red Lines

Red Lines

Podcast Red Lines
Podcast Red Lines

Red Lines

BBC Radio Ulster
add
The back-stop’s here? Bad puns with top political coverage from Northern Ireland. Red Lines brings you essential analysis and commentary by BBC NI’s politics te... More
Government
The back-stop’s here? Bad puns with top political coverage from Northern Ireland. Red Lines brings you essential analysis and commentary by BBC NI’s politics te... More

Available Episodes

5 of 162
  • 'Vote till you boke'
    Mark Carruthers is joined by Jon Tonge, Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool, freelance writer and broadcaster, Amanda Ferguson and BBC NI Political correspondent,Gareth Gordon
    5/17/2023
    28:04
  • #LE23 Other
    After looking at the challenges facing both nationalism and unionism in the run up to the local council election, Mark is joined by David McCann, Deputy Editor of Slugger O'Toole, Suzanne Breen, the Belfast Telegraph's Political Editor and BBC NI's Political Editor, Enda McClafferty to discuss the issues confronting the 'other' parties as they prepare to contest 462 seats across 11 council areas.
    5/10/2023
    34:04
  • #LE23 - Nationalists
    Mark Carruthers profiles the issues within nationalism with Dr David McCann, Jayne McCormack & Brendan Hughes ahead of the local government election.
    5/3/2023
    35:33
  • #LE23 - Unionists
    Mark Caruthers profiles the issues within unionism with Dr David McCann, Sam McBride and Gareth Gordon ahead of the local government election.
    4/26/2023
    34:36
  • Getting the band back together
    World leaders past and present were at Queen's University this week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Mark Carruthers is joined by former Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern,Tony Blair's former Chief of Staff, Jonathan Powell, Professor Monica McWilliams,and Ireland Professor of Poetry, Paul, Muldoon, to discuss how the currently stalled process might get back on track.
    4/19/2023
    34:21

More Government podcasts

About Red Lines

The back-stop’s here? Bad puns with top political coverage from Northern Ireland. Red Lines brings you essential analysis and commentary by BBC NI’s politics team.
Podcast website

Listen to Red Lines, KMJ's Afternoon Drive and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Red Lines

Red Lines

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Red Lines: Podcasts in Family