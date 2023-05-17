From parenting teens to aging gracefully, Midlife Matters covers all the topics keeping women in the middle years up at night. Join us to be encouraged and ente... More
More Deep Thoughts | 231
Today we're talking about making a list of memories, using your good things every day, and leaving a little mess for guests. Join us as do a mini deep dive into each of these fun topics! Links in this episode Deep Thoughts episode 188 I'm a fan recommendations Julie's ravioli Marie's book series We'd love to hear from you! Find us here: Instagram: Midlife Matters Podcast Website: midlifematterspodcast.com Email: [email protected]
6/7/2023
51:00
Savoring Life | 230
Today we're talking about savoring life. Join us as we share ways we can greater appreciate and notice more of the sights, sounds, experiences, and people around us! Links in this episode What If It's Wonderful by Nicole Zasowski I'm a fan recommendations Marie's book We'd love to hear from you! Find us here: Instagram: Midlife Matters Podcast Website: midlifematterspodcast.com Email: [email protected]
5/31/2023
59:17
Age is Just a Number | 229
Today we're talking about not letting our age define us. Join us as we share ways we can challenge ourselves to continue to learn new things and reach new goals as we grow older! I'm a fan recommendations Julie's recipe Mindy's app Marie's drinking glasses We'd love to hear from you! Find us here: Instagram: Midlife Matters Podcast Website: midlifematterspodcast.com Email: [email protected]
5/24/2023
1:01:48
Life Update | 228
It's time for a life update! Join us as we talk about what we've been doing, how things are changing, and what the future holds! Links in this episode [email protected] -- Thriving in the Empty Nest workshop I'm a fan recommendations Julie's picture hanging tip Mindy's store Marie's book We'd love to hear from you! Find us here: Instagram: Midlife Matters Podcast Website: midlifematterspodcast.com Email: [email protected]
5/17/2023
52:22
Home for the Summer | 227
Today we're talking about welcoming college students home for the summer. Parents and students can be both excited and anxious about this transition. Join us as we share our advice for making this summer your best one yet! Links in this episode They're baaack! Rules for College Students Living at Home this Summer I'm a fan recommendations Mindy's dress Marie's Facebook group We'd love to hear from you! Find us here: Instagram: Midlife Matters Podcast Website: midlifematterspodcast.com Email: [email protected]
From parenting teens to aging gracefully, Midlife Matters covers all the topics keeping women in the middle years up at night. Join us to be encouraged and entertained on this journey through the middle years of life!