Friday, September 11, 2026 In today's episode, Dr. Alok Patel (@AlokPatelMD) & Adam Rose (@Adjoro) cover a record pig kidney bridge that kept a New Hampshire man off dialysis for 271 days with no sign of rejection and without blocking his next human transplant. They break down the 69 edits behind the eGenesis organ and why The Lancet case matters for over 100,000 Americans waiting for a kidney. They also dig into new UK and US surveys showing most emergency staff face violence and what leaders say must change. Plus: a sharp rise in GLP-1 prescriptions for young children, fake weight loss drugs tied to liver injury, and more. Coverage Timeline: (00:00) Intro (01:03) The Pig Kidney Record (03:59) Violence in the Hospital (08:57) Brain Aneurysm Detection Rates (09:26) Teen Illicit Drug Use Trends Have a story, think we missed something, want to say hi, or curious to learn about the Medlines team? Visit www.medlinespod.com or email medlines@human-content.com. Sources & Media Attributions for Today's Episode Available At: www.medlinespod.com/sources Medlines is a Human Content Production

Friday, September 18, 2026 In today's episode, Dr. Alok Patel (@AlokPatelMD) & Eva Johnson cover new migraine prevention guidelines that put CGRP targeted therapies up front as first line options without requiring older drugs first. They explain who qualifies at four or more headache days per month, how to assess response after 8 to 12 weeks, and safety notes for pregnancy. They also break down The Pitt's second Emmy run, with 25 nominations and back to back wins for Noah Wyle and Outstanding Drama. Plus: rising rabies exposures, an MRSA outbreak tied to bouncy castles, and more. Coverage Timeline: (00:00) Intro (01:08) New Migraine Guidelines (04:15) The Pitt Sweeps Emmys (08:22) Rabies on the Rise (09:22) MRSA from Bouncy Castles Have a story, think we missed something, want to say hi, or curious to learn about the Medlines team? Visit www.medlinespod.com or email medlines@human-content.com. Sources & Media Attributions for Today's Episode Available At: www.medlinespod.com/sources Medlines is a Human Content Production

Friday, September 25, 2026 In today's episode, Dr. Will Flanary (@drglaucomflecken) & Adam Rose (@Adjoro) cover new research on colonoscopy surveillance after high risk adenomas. A large randomized trial found that waiting five years instead of three led to nearly identical colorectal cancer rates. They explain what the interim results mean for screening guidance and what remains unanswered. Then they turn to a Washington court ruling on whether raw audio from an AI scribe counts as part of the medical record. Plus: they discuss Nathan Fielder’s documentary on Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, prenatal diet and food allergy risk, and more. Coverage Timeline: (0:00) Intro (0:54) Colonoscopy Intervals (3:55) AI Scribe Ruling (7:25) Theranos Doc (9:07) Conjoined Twins Have a story, think we missed something, want to say hi, or curious to learn about the Medlines team? Visit www.medlinespod.com or email medlines@human-content.com. Sources & Media Attributions for Today's Episode Available At: www.medlinespod.com/sources Medlines is a Human Content Production

Friday, October 2, 2026 In today's episode, Dr. Jennifer Lincoln (@drjenniferlincoln) joins Medlines as a new anchor! She and Eva Johnson cover an FDA advisory panel vote on an early cancer detection blood test for adults 50 and older. The panel called the test safe, then split on whether it works. The agency still has to rule. They also walk through a UCSF comparison of myomectomy and radiofrequency ablation for uterine fibroids. Both treatments improved symptoms over two years, and neither difference reached the study threshold for a clinically important advantage. Plus: new findings on animal therapy, and more. Coverage Timeline: (00:00) Intro (02:01) FDA Backs Multi-Cancer Blood Test (05:08) Uterine Fibroids: Surgery vs. Heat Therapy (07:47) Gambling ER Visits Surge (09:01) Miniature Horses Lift Teen Mood Have a story, think we missed something, want to say hi, or curious to learn about the Medlines team? Visit www.medlinespod.com or email medlines@human-content.com. Sources & Media Attributions for Today's Episode Available At: www.medlinespod.com/sources Medlines is a Human Content Production

Friday, October 9, 2026 In today's episode, Dr. Will Flanary (@drglaucomflecken) & Adam Rose (@adjoro) cover Phase 3 results for retatrutide with up to 28.3% average weight loss at 80 weeks. They explain dosing, tolerability and what remains unproven for heart and kidney outcomes and how retatrutide compares with current GLP-1 options. They also break down a federal proposal to modernize airline emergency kits around nine life threatening categories with airline level discretion. Plus: they discuss a growing pediatric heart valve, the return of Doc, Best Medicine, Chicago Med and Grey’s Anatomy, and more. Coverage Timeline: (00:00) Intro (00:50) Retatrutide Weight Loss Trial (03:27) FAA Airline Medical Kits (06:56) Growing Heart Valve (07:26) Fasting Before Blood Work (08:18) Medical Drama Premieres Have a story, think we missed something, want to say hi, or curious to learn about the Medlines team? Visit https://www.medlinespod.com or email medlines@human-content.com. Sources & Media Attributions for Today's Episode Available At: https://www.medlinespod.com/sources Medlines is a Human Content Production

About Medlines

About Medlines

About Medlines