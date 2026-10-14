Master Claude Chat, Cowork, Code

The era of treating AI as just a chatbot is over. Beyond Prompting is a podcast for developers and technical leaders ready to make the shift from conversational AI to operational AI.

Join us as we explore how to turn Claude into an active, system-level agent that executes code, automates desktop workflows, and integrates directly into your CI/CD pipelines. Our core philosophy is simple: Execution over explanation, context over scale, and workflow over conversation. Would you like me to generate a real sample audio episode of this podcast so you can hear how it sounds?