Master Claude Chat, Cowork, Code

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
35 episodes
- In Episode 19 of Beyond Prompting, author Sho Shimoda explores how to manage complex, search-heavy engineering tasks without cluttering your main conversation window using Subagents. When an agent reads dozens of files, runs multiple searches, and pursues false leads, that intermediate noise dilutes the main conversation's working memory. In this episode, we break down:
Solving Context Pollution: Why the primary benefit of delegation is keeping your main conversation's context clean by running heavy investigations in isolated, disposable subagent context windows that return only concise summaries.
The Three Justifications for Subagents: Identifying when to delegate based on context economy (high byproduct-to-conclusion ratio), specialized roles (such as a read-only security or schema reviewer), and true task parallelism.
Defining Subagents (.claude/agents/): Structuring custom subagents in Markdown with YAML frontmatter, restricting tool access (e.g. limiting to Read, Grep, and Glob), and why writing a clear description field is the entire invocation mechanism.
What Crosses the Boundary: Understanding what a subagent inherits (system prompt, CLAUDE.md, git snapshot, brief) versus what stays isolated (conversation history and intermediate tool outputs), and using agent IDs to resume subagents via SendMessage.
Forks, Depth, and Concurrency: Distinguishing standard subagents from forks (/subtask), navigating spawn depth limits (up to 3 layers), concurrency caps (up to 20 subagents), and knowing when not to delegate.
(Note for listeners: This episode covers Chapter 19 of Sho Shimoda's book RUNNING CLAUDE: The Operator’s Guide to Chat, Cowork and Claude Code, available on Amazon as the successor book to Master Claude: Chat, Cowork and Code).
- In Episode 18 of Beyond Prompting, author Sho Shimoda explores how to bundle your team's custom skills, commands, subagents, hooks, and MCP server configurations into a single, installable unit using Plugins. Rather than manually sharing scattered configuration files with colleagues, Plugins allow teams to package and distribute entire operational capabilities effortlessly. In this episode, we cover:
The Anatomy of a Plugin: How a plugin is structured as a directory with a .claude-plugin/plugin.json manifest and optional component folders (skills/, commands/, agents/, hooks/, .mcp.json, and workflows/).
Automatic Namespacing: How plugin components are namespaced upon arrival (e.g., /acme-standards:review), allowing multiple plugins to coexist safely without name collisions.
Managing the Lifecycle: Using claude plugin commands (install, enable, disable, update, validate) and browsing official marketplaces (claude-plugins-official and claude-community).
Publishing Internal Marketplaces: How to host a private team marketplace using a Git repository containing a .claude-plugin/marketplace.json index file.
Plugins in Cowork: Bundling operational skills, connectors, and subagents for non-engineering teams via the Knowledge Work marketplace.
Security & Privilege Scrutiny: Why plugins must be audited carefully before installation—since their hooks run on your local machine and their MCP servers spawn local host processes with your full privileges.
(Note for listeners: This episode covers Chapter 18 of Sho Shimoda's book RUNNING CLAUDE: The Operator’s Guide to Chat, Cowork and Claude Code, available on Amazon as the successor book to Master Claude: Chat, Cowork and Code).
- In Episode 17 of Beyond Prompting, author Sho Shimoda breaks down the Model Context Protocol (MCP)—the open standard that connects Claude Code to external systems like ticket trackers, wikis, and databases. We explore how MCP replaces custom one-off integrations with a universal wire protocol, and examine the major 2026 specification revision. In this episode, we cover:
The Three Primitives: Distinguishing between Tools (model-controlled functions), Resources (application-controlled context and documents), and Prompts (user-controlled command templates).
The July 2026 Protocol Shift: How the updated MCP specification (2026-07-28) eliminated connection handshakes (initialize) and persistent session IDs (Mcp-Session-Id) in favor of stateless, standalone HTTP POST requests carrying capabilities in _meta.
Configuring .mcp.json: Setting up stdio and HTTP transports across local (~/.claude.json), project (.mcp.json), and user scopes, and leveraging tool search (ENABLE_TOOL_SEARCH) to prevent schema overload.
Security & Host Access: Why stdio MCP servers run as unconstrained processes on the host machine outside the shell sandbox, and what security teams must verify before connecting third-party servers.
(Note for listeners: This episode covers Chapter 17 of Sho Shimoda's book RUNNING CLAUDE: The Operator’s Guide to Chat, Cowork and Claude Code, available on Amazon as the successor book to Master Claude: Chat, Cowork and Code).
- In Episode 16 of Beyond Prompting, author Sho Shimoda breaks down how to turn your team's recurring instructions and workflows into executable Agent Skills. Rather than re-explaining multi-step procedures in every new session, Skills allow you to encapsulate standard operating procedures once so Claude can discover and execute them automatically. In this episode, we cover:
The Anatomy of a Skill: How a Skill is structured as a directory containing a SKILL.md file with YAML frontmatter and instructions written specifically for an AI agent.
The Description Is the Whole Mechanism: Why there are no trigger fields, regex rules, or keyword matchers—Claude decides to invoke a Skill strictly by evaluating its description field against the user's current request.
Progressive Loading & Context Economics: How loading works in three cost-effective stages—only descriptions load at session start, the full SKILL.md body loads when invoked, and supporting reference files load only on demand.
Executable Procedures with Inline Shell: Leveraging $ARGUMENTS, path variables, and inline shell commands (! prefix) to gather real-time situational facts before Claude begins executing steps.
Building Skills That Work: Starting from real organizational repetition, writing intent-focused descriptions, and testing Skills by describing situations naturally rather than explicitly invoking them.
(Note for listeners: This episode covers Chapter 16 of Sho Shimoda's book RUNNING CLAUDE: The Operator’s Guide to Chat, Cowork and Claude Code, available on Amazon as the successor book to Master Claude: Chat, Cowork and Code).
- In Episode 15 of Beyond Prompting, author Sho Shimoda breaks down prompt caching—the single largest cost lever in the Claude Code ecosystem—and demonstrates how to manage long-term project memory. We explore why two identical sessions can vary dramatically in cost based on how they handle cached context and how to structure state that outlives individual sessions. In this episode, we cover:
The Three Cached Layers: How prompt caching organizes context into three ordered layers—system prompt, project context, and conversation—allowing routine turns to run at roughly a tenth of standard input costs by reading cached prefixes.
What Discards the Cache: Unintentional actions that invalidate the cached prefix—such as switching models mid-task, changing effort levels, toggling fast mode, or connecting MCP servers on the fly—and how planning session parameters upfront avoids expensive cache rebuilds.
Cache Lifetimes (5-Minute vs. 1-Hour TTL): How cache retention periods operate across subscription plans and usage credits, and how to configure TTL settings to match your working rhythm.
Durable State Beyond Sessions: Why conversation history is the wrong place to store architectural history, and how to maintain version-controlled decision records (decisions.md) that agents read at session start and update upon completing tasks.
(Note for listeners: This episode covers Chapter 15 of Sho Shimoda's book RUNNING CLAUDE: The Operator’s Guide to Chat, Cowork and Claude Code, available on Amazon as the successor book to Master Claude: Chat, Cowork and Code).
More Technology podcasts
Trending Technology podcasts
About Master Claude Chat, Cowork, Code
The era of treating AI as just a chatbot is over. Beyond Prompting is a podcast for developers and technical leaders ready to make the shift from conversational AI to operational AI. Join us as we explore how to turn Claude into an active, system-level agent that executes code, automates desktop workflows, and integrates directly into your CI/CD pipelines. Our core philosophy is simple: Execution over explanation, context over scale, and workflow over conversation. Would you like me to generate a real sample audio episode of this podcast so you can hear how it sounds?Podcast website
Listen to Master Claude Chat, Cowork, Code, All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Master Claude Chat, Cowork, Code
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.