The FIT File with DC Rainmaker and DesFit

A $3000 Garmin and a $350 COROS walk into a bar...
Ray and Des chat about the new COROS Pace Pro, Polar Vantage M3, Insta360 Ace Pro 2 action camera, weird sponsorships, and much more. // Chapters // 0:00 Ray's Big Move8:20 Insta 360 Ace Pro 2 and Sponsored Video Mess28:00 Polar Vantage M333:55 COROS Pace Pro47:18 Holiday Sales?50:38 Garmin Marq Damascus Steel (Gen 2)55:00 TrainingPeaks / IndieVelo Acquisition1:11:29 What's Next? / Related Content // Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Review (Des - YouTube): https://youtu.be/_7Vt4XI6kwc Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Review (Ray - YouTube): https://youtu.be/VnHxgPmewZk Polar Vantage M3 Review (Des - YouTube): https://youtu.be/qUx8O_D34fw Polar Vantage M3 Review (Ray - YouTube): https://youtu.be/pfEK1M9xn-M Polar Vantage M3 Review (Ray - Website): https://www.dcrainmaker.com/2024/10/polar-vantage-m3-in-depth-review-everything-to-know.html COROS Pace Pro Review (Des - YouTube): https://youtu.be/6iUYgVxdFZk COROS Pace Pro Review (Ray - YouTube): https://youtu.be/H972G3dvj4A COROS Pace Pro Review (Ray - Website): https://www.dcrainmaker.com/2024/10/coros-review-amoled.html TrainingPeaks/IndieVelo Acquisition (Ray - YouTube): https://youtu.be/vxKFo0IvWCY TrainingPeaks/IndieVelo Acquisition (Ray - website):https://www.dcrainmaker.com/2024/10/trainingpeaks-acquires-indievelo.html
Strava...You OK?
Ray and Des chat about all things Strava from recent "quirks" on the platform as well as all the new features launched this year. // Chapters // 0:00 Strava's Strong Start to 2024 1:54 Routing Issues 11:54 Read-Only Forums 15:50 Removing Links 22:21 Killing FatMap25:14 Quick Edit and Home Page Ordering33:36 Athlete Intelligence38:10 Segment and Leaderboard Clean-Up48:23 Ray's Flashback to 2015
Techtember Roundup! Apple Watch, Pixel Watch, GoPro, DJI, and More!
Ray and Des chat about all the new Techtember goodies including Apple Watches, Pixel watches, GoPros, new drones, and more! // Chapters // 0:00 Where have we been? 1:10 Apple AirPods 4 3:55 Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 5:15 GoPro Hero 13 Black 13:59 GoPro Hero "4K" 24:58 DJI Neo Drone 32:21 Google Pixel Watch 3 46:29 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black 53:11 Apple Watch Series 10 1:00:29 Apple Watch Sleep Apnea // Related Content // Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Review (Des - YouTube): https://youtu.be/LPk_9gPdUog?si=mjajLoJcaLVa7oGP GoPro Hero 13 Black Review (Des - YouTube): https://youtu.be/dYdssKfeRb8?si=Q8qnT-kiWT_BvA28 GoPro Hero 13 Black Review (Ray - YouTube): https://youtu.be/gguQ8cFVKEo?si=_KSc5qg6kQe1ENO0 GoPro Hero 4K Review (Des - YouTube): https://youtu.be/OOrEYU1b6BM?si=si2ACAUxghaoGf2w DJI Neo (Ray - YouTube): https://youtu.be/KiznlpE18OY?si=m-M4owOZgHzrlWT4 Pixel Watch 3 Review (Des - YouTube): https://youtu.be/KuGgPv8SnqI?si=1i0OHpJW4aUI0Uav Pixel Watch 3 Review (Ray - YouTube): https://youtu.be/hRnHBcADgwU?si=G9Q_9dz2FpFqQ1RX Pixel Watch 3 Review (Ray - website): https://www.dcrainmaker.com/2024/09/google-pixel-watch3-review-sports-fitness.html Apple Watch Series 10 Review (Des - YouTube): https://youtu.be/VqQz8ZHCzlU?si=778n4DonGyrM9zTh Apple Watch Series 10 Review (Ray - YouTube): https://youtu.be/C2Iu2xY0hHo?si=kGiWYf3BjWrMoms2 Apple Watch Series 10 Review (Ray - website): https://www.dcrainmaker.com/2024/09/apple-watch-series-10-in-depth-review.html Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Review (Des - YouTube): https://youtu.be/NePwLq1HkOk?si=dK4vGAG8iTXOCqWY Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black - What's Actually Different? (Ray - YouTube): https://youtu.be/ftgXazcuHek?si=odZg4oNJx4TwOFXN Apple Watch Series 10 / Ultra 2 Roundup (Des - YouTube): https://youtu.be/d3y6Frxoe1M?si=pr7FnaDZux8RgJ5I Apple Watch Series 10 / Ultra 2 Roundup (Ray - YouTube): https://youtu.be/ejGzJtr7oZc?si=i3o_fGm_nIztPG9s
Garmin Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 // Let's Chat...
Ray and Des have even more thoughts about Garmin's latest flagship Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 sportswatches. Related videos: Garmin Enduro 3 Review (Des): https://youtu.be/qlMepLH6EgU?si=yj2uepVEa9LphHNQ Garmin Enduro 3 Review (Ray - YouTube): https://youtu.be/S36GETR3yE0?si=cZ0Gei8Fk4k_JAHu Garmin Enduro 3 Review (Ray - Website): https://www.dcrainmaker.com/2024/08/garmin-enduro-3-in-depth-review-vs-fenix8-solar.html Garmin Fenix 8 Review (Des - YouTube): https://youtu.be/3aZ6h55LbPY?si=D6V1IFFsb4r7h_oP Garmin Fenix 8 Review (Ray - YouTube): https://youtu.be/M8kR2A_3n0A?si=_T_Nb8xysS1P89N1 Garmin Fenix 8 Review (Ray - Website): https://www.dcrainmaker.com/2024/08/garmin-fenix-8-in-depth-review.html Garmin Fenix 8 Tips & Tricks (Des): https://youtu.be/LIardj0QjmU?si=dSvZz0LJKxWGckhn Garmin Fenix 8 Tutorial (Ray - YouTube): https://youtu.be/kY7_6Psbt_4?si=7QtWsWLLIcoG4ISc Garmin Fenix 8 Tutorial (Ray - Website): https://www.dcrainmaker.com/2024/08/garmin-fenix-8-complete-beginners-guide.html // Chapters // 0:00 Epic Testing in Spain 11:13 Garmin Fenix 8 42:33 Garmin Enduro 3 1:01:13 Garmin Fenix E 1:05:29 What's Coming Up?
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Apple Watch Ultra Copycat?
Ray and Des chat about the new Galaxy Watch Ultra, Apple's Training Load and Vitals features, and the new OnePlus Watch 2R. // Chapters & Timestamps // 0:00 Where in the world is Ray? 1:11 Apple Watch Training Load 8:24 Apple Watch Vitals 12:46 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 27:03 No external sensor support...still 32:22 What we really think about the looks 36:59 Samsung's Cycling FTP Test 42:07 Samsung Watch 7 44:22 Samsung Ring 49:04 OnePlus Watch 2R 52:31 Is this the year for WearOS?
