The FIT File with DC Rainmaker and DesFit

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Apple Watch Ultra Copycat?

Ray and Des chat about the new Galaxy Watch Ultra, Apple's Training Load and Vitals features, and the new OnePlus Watch 2R. Thanks to Precision Fuel & Hydration, where you can get 15% off your first order: http://visit.pfandh.com/fitfile Additionally, check out their free Fuel & Hydration Planner: http://visit.pfandh.com/fitfile-plan Thanks to The Pros Closet (TPC), where you can get $40 off an order of $200 or more with code 2024FITFILE40 http://www.tpc.bike/thefitfile // Chapters & Timestamps // 0:00 Where in the world is Ray? 1:11 Apple Watch Training Load 8:24 Apple Watch Vitals 12:46 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 27:03 No external sensor support...still 32:22 What we really think about the looks 36:59 Samsung's Cycling FTP Test 42:07 Samsung Watch 7 44:22 Samsung Ring 49:04 OnePlus Watch 2R 52:31 Is this the year for WearOS? For the most in-depth sports tech reviews: DC Rainmaker on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/dcrainmakerblog DesFit on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/desfit Also check out https://www.DCRainmaker.com /// The FIT File Podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6gQj25QAq3ouGhm2OWhjKg?si=4e36026faeb9468d The FIT File Podcast on Apple Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/dc-rainmaker-podcast-sports/id988577732 The FIT File Podcast on YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/channel/UCvXI3za_nMKOHlmTgM7pOKQ More information and past episodes here: https://www.dcrainmaker.com/podcast