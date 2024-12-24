Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureLiving Clutter Free Forever - decluttering tips, professional organizing, minimalist living
Listen to Living Clutter Free Forever - decluttering tips, professional organizing, minimalist living in the App
Listen to Living Clutter Free Forever - decluttering tips, professional organizing, minimalist living in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Living Clutter Free Forever - decluttering tips, professional organizing, minimalist living

Podcast Living Clutter Free Forever - decluttering tips, professional organizing, minimalist living
Caroline Thor - Professional Organizer - KonMari® Consultant
If you're a busy woman, who feels overwhelmed by the amount of stuff in your home, and you know it's time to declutter, but you just don't know where to start, ...
LeisureHome & GardenEducationSelf-ImprovementEducationTutorials

Available Episodes

5 of 136
  • Tidy Up Before 2025: Reflecting on small wins and organizing for the New Year #134
    🎄 It’s Christmas Eve, and I know you’re probably juggling a million things—wrapping presents, hosting, or just trying to catch your breath. But let me ask you this: What if you could start 2025 feeling calm, in control, and clutter-free?We all dream of a home that feels light, peaceful, and supports the life we want. But here’s the truth: clutter doesn’t just take up space—it takes up energy.✨ The Problem: Between the holiday madness and the weight of unfinished organizing projects, it’s easy to feel stuck and overwhelmed. Sound familiar?✨ The Solution: In this episode, I’m sharing my top declutter strategies to help you reflect on your small wins from 2024, overcome the overwhelm, and step into 2025 with clarity and confidence. Whether you’re tackling holiday decluttering, tidying up with your family, or rethinking your approach to home organization, these tips will set you up for a clutter-free new year.✨ Why You Need to Listen:Rediscover the power of small wins—how they build momentum and lasting change.Get simple, actionable declutter strategies to jumpstart your home organization.Learn how intentional living can transform not just your space, but your mindset.What’s standing between you and the clutter-free home you deserve? This episode will help you take the first step—and celebrate just how far you’ve already come.📲 Hit play now and let’s tidy up for 2025 together. Your clutter-free life starts here. 💫I would LOVE to hear from you. Text Message me here. Get your home tidy in just 15 minutes a day! Grab my FREE 15 Minute Declutter Kickstart Guide HERE!Thanks for listening! For more organizational motivation, support and free resources:Join my online membership Clutter Free CollectiveJoin my podcast Facebook group Living Clutter Free Forever Podcast: KonMari® Inspired Organizing | FacebookVisit my website www.caroline-thor.com Come and say 'hi' on Instagram @caro.thor Follow me on Facebook @carolineorganizer
    --------  
    18:51
  • 3 steps to how manifestation and decluttering can make you money with Sarah Mac #133
    Are you ready to unlock the wealth you deserve?Manifestation and decluttering aren’t just buzzwords. They’re powerful tools that can transform your life—and yes, your bank account.In today’s episode of Living Clutter Free Forever, I’m joined by Sarah Mac, a creative brand strategist and money mentor, as she shares how decluttering your space and your mindset can make you more money. It’s not about working harder—it’s about aligning your energy with your goals. Curious? You should be.Do you feel stuck in a cycle of overwhelm, constantly battling clutter—physical or mental—while hoping for financial abundance? What if the secret to making more money isn’t found in a new strategy, but in the act of tidying up your life?Sarah dives into how clearing clutter isn’t just about organizing—it’s about creating space for wealth, abundance, and opportunity to flow into your life. Plus, she reveals how manifesting your ideal life is as simple as decluttering your finances and shifting your mindset. It’s time to declutter your bank statement, your space, and your mind, and make room for the success you deserve.Tune in and discover:Why organization isn’t just about tidying, it’s about transforming your financial reality.How the KonMari Method can help you create a clear path to wealth and abundance.Simple steps to start manifesting your dream life, one decluttered item at a time.Are you ready to make money from the energy you put into tidying? The steps are waiting for you.Listen now and take the first step toward organizing your life—and your wealth.Links from this episode:Sarah Mac Website Sarah Mac on InstagramSarah's podcast Creative Magic ClubI would LOVE to hear from you. Text Message me here. Get your home tidy in just 15 minutes a day! Grab my FREE 15 Minute Declutter Kickstart Guide HERE!Thanks for listening! For more organizational motivation, support and free resources:Join my online membership Clutter Free CollectiveJoin my podcast Facebook group Living Clutter Free Forever Podcast: KonMari® Inspired Organizing | FacebookVisit my website www.caroline-thor.com Come and say 'hi' on Instagram @caro.thor Follow me on Facebook @carolineorganizer
    --------  
    35:42
  • Why being blind makes a decluttered home essential (and the strategies needed to stay organized) #132
    Imagine navigating the ups and downs of organizing without sight—how would you arrange your life and maintain harmony amidst chaos? Walt, a blind father with retinitis pigmentosa, shares his remarkable journey and the unique strategies he uses to manage his household with his wife and their two young children, including one on the autism spectrum. Through humor and warmth, Walt offers insights into the universal challenges of parenting, from the chaos of noisy kids and pets to maintaining order in a busy home. His story is not just about adapting to blindness but also about the creative solutions that bring balance and structure to family life.  Our conversation goes beyond personal anecdotes, diving into the world of minimalism and organization. Walt explains his method of using tactile indicators and technology to manage his spaces. We also explore the importance of mental maps and spatial awareness, especially during his family's upcoming move from Phoenix to Colorado. Discover how involving children in organizing their spaces can be both a joy and a challenge, and hear Walt's reflections on encouraging his autistic child's love for music while maintaining household order. Whether you're a parent, a minimalist, or someone simply seeking inspiration, this episode promises valuable takeaways for everyone Find out more about Infinite Flow Dance hereGrab your 15 Minute Declutter Kickstart HEREI would LOVE to hear from you. Text Message me here. Get your home tidy in just 15 minutes a day! Grab my FREE 15 Minute Declutter Kickstart Guide HERE!Thanks for listening! For more organizational motivation, support and free resources:Join my online membership Clutter Free CollectiveJoin my podcast Facebook group Living Clutter Free Forever Podcast: KonMari® Inspired Organizing | FacebookVisit my website www.caroline-thor.com Come and say 'hi' on Instagram @caro.thor Follow me on Facebook @carolineorganizer
    --------  
    30:29
  • Celebrating Clutter-Free Milestones: The power of community in your decluttering and organizing efforts #131
    Feeling overwhelmed by clutter and the mental load of managing your home? You’re not alone. Keeping your space organized while juggling life, family, and everything else can feel impossible.But what if I told you there’s a way to make decluttering easier—and maybe even enjoyable?In this week’s episode of Living Clutter Free Forever, we’re diving into something that’s been a game-changer for countless women in my community: the power of working together.Why struggle on your own when progress happens faster with support? What if tidying wasn’t about perfection but about small wins that build momentum?I’ll share why creating a supportive environment is the secret weapon to conquering clutter, lightening your mental load, and making real progress. You’ll hear how others have transformed their homes—and their lives—by embracing progress over perfection with the help of a like-minded group.The truth? Decluttering and organizing don’t have to be lonely, overwhelming tasks. They can be empowering steps toward reclaiming your space and your sanity.Tune in and discover how this shift can help you tackle your clutter, create a system that works for your family, and finally feel in control of your home.Ready to turn “I’ll never get this done” into “I can’t believe how far I’ve come”? Hit play now. Let’s do this together.For a limited time only grab the celebratory offer to join Clutter Free Collective at a very special price!I would LOVE to hear from you. Text Message me here. Get your home tidy in just 15 minutes a day! Grab my FREE 15 Minute Declutter Kickstart Guide HERE!Thanks for listening! For more organizational motivation, support and free resources:Join my online membership Clutter Free CollectiveJoin my podcast Facebook group Living Clutter Free Forever Podcast: KonMari® Inspired Organizing | FacebookVisit my website www.caroline-thor.com Come and say 'hi' on Instagram @caro.thor Follow me on Facebook @carolineorganizer
    --------  
    28:33
  • Managing expectations: 5 steps to declutter the holiday chaos #130
    Does the holiday season feel more chaotic than cheerful?Are you drowning in clutter, overwhelm, and endless gift lists?The holidays should bring peace and joy, but for so many of us, they come wrapped in stress. Between tidying the house, managing family expectations, and juggling countless commitments, it’s easy to feel like the season owns you.But here’s the thing: it doesn’t have to be that way.In this week’s podcast episode, Managing Expectations: 5 Steps to Declutter the Holiday Chaos, I’m breaking down exactly how to take control. Using the KonMari approach and other organization strategies, I’ll help you rethink how you approach the holiday season.We’ll talk about:✅ Setting boundaries with family without guilt.✅ Simplifying gift-giving (without losing the magic).✅ Prioritizing what sparks joy—so your holiday reflects your values.When you’re clear on your vision for the season, organizing everything—from your schedule to your gifts—becomes a breeze. Imagine a holiday where connection, calm, and clarity replace stress and overwhelm.The holidays don’t have to run you ragged. Take a step back, declutter the chaos, and design a season that truly brings joy to your family.Ready to reclaim your holiday spirit? Hit play and find out how! I would LOVE to hear from you. Text Message me here. Get your home tidy in just 15 minutes a day! Grab my FREE 15 Minute Declutter Kickstart Guide HERE!Thanks for listening! For more organizational motivation, support and free resources:Join my online membership Clutter Free CollectiveJoin my podcast Facebook group Living Clutter Free Forever Podcast: KonMari® Inspired Organizing | FacebookVisit my website www.caroline-thor.com Come and say 'hi' on Instagram @caro.thor Follow me on Facebook @carolineorganizer
    --------  
    23:31

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Living Clutter Free Forever - decluttering tips, professional organizing, minimalist living

If you're a busy woman, who feels overwhelmed by the amount of stuff in your home, and you know it's time to declutter, but you just don't know where to start, then this podcast is for you. As a trained KonMari® Consultant I'll be sharing tips and tricks on how to declutter using the KonMari Method®, and just as importantly, how to maintain it. I will also share some personal insights which I'm sure you'll relate to. Sometimes it might feel like I am a fly on the wall in your home! Believe me, I get it. We all aspire to having a tidy home, but it can feel like an impossible task when we're constantly juggling family life, work, and everything else in between. Join me, Caroline, and occasionally my lovely guests, every Tuesday for some inspiration and motivation. Let's get started on decluttering our homes and our lives - forever!🤝 Join the Living Clutter Free Forever Community: Living Clutter Free Forever Podcast: KonMari® Inspired Organizing | Facebook💻 Want to know more about how we can work together, and all my online offers?Visit https://www.caroline-thor.com📧 [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to Living Clutter Free Forever - decluttering tips, professional organizing, minimalist living, Game Scoop! and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/28/2024 - 6:34:53 PM