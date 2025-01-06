Antonio Damasio is a neuroscientist renowned for his extensive research into the neural underpinnings of emotions, decision-making, and consciousnessAntonio reflects on his groundbreaking work on the brain, the impact of brain injuries on behaviour, and the connection between physical states and mental processes. Antonio speaks on the ethical implications of neuroscience, the future of artificial intelligence, and the importance of art, music, and relationships in leading a meaningful life.Keep up to date with Peter on SubstackKeep up to date with Kasia!Executive Producer: Rachel BarrettThanks to our volunteer researchers Hendrik Dahlmeier and Mihika ChechiAnd special thanks to Suzi Jamil Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:08:43
SIGAL SAMUEL: optimising morality
Sigal Samuel is a writer, editor, and journalist known for her work on religion, technology, and ethics. Sigal shares her value-driven approach to life, offering insights into moral decision-making, ethical giving, and the complexities of modern ethical dilemmas. Through her work in philosophical ethics and her advice column at Vox 'Your Mileage May Vary' Sigal offers a thoughtful perspective on navigating life’s biggest questions while staying true to oneself.Got an ethical dilemma? reach out to Sigal at her advice column Your Mileage May VaryRead Future Perfect Keep up to date with Peter on SubstackKeep up to date with Kasia!Executive Producer: Rachel BarrettThanks to our volunteer researchers Hendrik Dahlmeier and Mihika ChechiAnd special thanks to Suzi Jamil Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:01:30
DAVID DUCHOVNY: the mystery of life
David Duchovny is an actor, writer, director, and musician, best known for his iconic role as FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder in The X-Files, a sci-fi series that became a cultural phenomenon in the 1990s.David explores the fine line between conspiracy and reality, the ethics of innovation, and the spiritual dimensions of human existence. How do we balance pleasure and meaning in a fulfilled life? What role do failure, empathy, and compassion play in shaping who we become? From personal philosophies to the influence of family heritage and the deeper meaning behind success, this episode is a thought-provoking journey through art, intellect, and the mysteries of being human.Listen to David's Podcast! Fail Better with David DuchovnyRead David's Book! Holy CowListen to David's Album! Gesture LandKeep up to date with Peter on SubstackKeep up to date with Kasia!Executive Producer: Rachel BarrettAudio Producer: Stuart BucklandThanks to our volunteer researchers Hendrik Dahlmeier and Mihika ChechiAnd special thanks to Suzi Jamil Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
58:49
MICHAEL PLANT: insights on happiness
Michael Plant is the founding director of the Happier Lives Institute, he discusses the concept of happiness, its definitions, and global wellbeing. Michael shares insights from the newly released 2025 World Happiness Report, highlighting effective charities and the role of global happiness in public policy.Read the 2025 World Happiness ReportLearn more about the Happier Lives InstituteLearn about Action for HappinessKeep up to date with Peter on SubstackKeep up to date with Kasia!Executive Producer: Rachel BarrettThanks to our volunteer researchers Hendrik Dahlmeier and Mihika Chechi Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
51:05
ANNA LEMBKE: the dopamine dilemma
Dr. Anna Lembke is professor of psychiatry at Stanford University and author of Dopamine Nation.Anna explores the intricacies of addiction, compulsive overconsumption, the role of dopamine in pleasure and motivation, and the ethical considerations surrounding free will and responsibility in addiction.Learn more about Anna Lembke and read her books! Keep up to date with Peter on SubstackKeep up to date with Kasia!Executive Producer: Rachel BarrettThanks to our volunteer researchers Hendrik Dahlmeier and Mihika Chechi Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Lives Well Lived is hosted by Peter Singer & Kasia de Lazari Radek. Episodes consist of interviews with remarkable guests who have lived well, both in the sense of living an ethical life, but also in that they are fulfilled and happy with what they have achieved in their lives. Some of these guests will be well-known figures, but others who are doing extraordinary things will be unfamiliar to almost all of our listeners. The conversations will often cover ground that involves ethics, how to live well, and how to make a positive difference in the world. It will inspire and empower its audience to change their own lives for the better.Executive Producer - Rachel Barrett Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.