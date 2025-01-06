DAVID DUCHOVNY: the mystery of life

David Duchovny is an actor, writer, director, and musician, best known for his iconic role as FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder in The X-Files, a sci-fi series that became a cultural phenomenon in the 1990s.David explores the fine line between conspiracy and reality, the ethics of innovation, and the spiritual dimensions of human existence. How do we balance pleasure and meaning in a fulfilled life? What role do failure, empathy, and compassion play in shaping who we become? From personal philosophies to the influence of family heritage and the deeper meaning behind success, this episode is a thought-provoking journey through art, intellect, and the mysteries of being human.