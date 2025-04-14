Live, Laugh, Larceny: A True Petty Crime Podcast

It’s our annual 4/20 special, and we’re here to celebrate the one green to rule them all.
This week, Trevin unknowingly ate the final Sweet-Tart, leaving his memory of the flavor as foggy as a college dorm on April 20th. Meanwhile, Amanda is dealing with a sunglasses situation that’s less cool and more cringe, as her husband insists on wearing novelty shades in public—unironically.
In a very high-quality round of Two Truths and a Lie, Trevin delivers three weed-related celebrity claims involving Willie Nelson, Wesley Snipes, and Aerosmith. Amanda counters with her own... eclectic trio: Mark Zuckerberg, Carmen Electra, and yes—Hitler. Because nothing says “celebration” like controversial historical figures and Carmen in the same sentence.
For storytime, Trevin takes us to a petty crime straight out of Middle-earth, featuring Paul Smith—New Zealand’s answer to Gandalf—who uses his business to bring a little relief to the Shire.
Amanda shares a blazing new tale from Orlando, Florida, where trio Jimmy Andrial, Bianca Andrial, and Daniel McCreary take their weed delivery dreams mobile in a makeshift dispensary bus affectionately dubbed The Cannibus.
Both stories are united by special deliveries and plenty of 4/20 spirit. So light up, kick back, and join us for another year of high holiday mischief that will leave you feeling J.R.R. TOKEN.
