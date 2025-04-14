Powered by RND
Live, Laugh, Larceny: A True Petty Crime Podcast
Amanda & Trevin
  • EP 200: The Petties Award Show
    Live, Laugh, Larceny has officially hit 200 episodes, and we're celebrating the only way we know how—by throwing the pettiest awards show podcasting has ever seen. From naked porch thieves to cursed cake smashers, we’re revisiting our most iconic criminals, characters, and catastrophic choices across 13 completely unhinged categories—including: Most Uncomfortable Moment Best Character (That’s Not Trevin or Amanda) Most Dreadful Dilemma Best Naked Criminal And of course, Sexiest Crime Will Mona Lisa finally get her flowers? Does 1 Nut Tony take home gold? And how many awards can Trevin’s toenail legally win? Whether you’re a longtime petty listener or new to the chaos, this jam-packed milestone episode is part celebration, part fever dream, and all ridiculous. Plus, we’re sharing your picks for each award—because crimes this petty deserve democracy. Come for the nostalgia. Stay for the poop talk. Join our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/livelaughlarcenydoomedcrew For ad-free episodes and lots of other bonus content, join our Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/LiveLaughLarceny  Check out our website: Here Follow us on Instagram: Here Follow us on Facebook: Here Follow us on TikTok: Here If you have a crime you'd like to hear on our show OR have a personal petty story, email us at [email protected] or send us a DM on any of our socials! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:25:08
  EP 199: Lord of the Green: Conveyance of the Cannibus
    It's our annual 4/20 special, and we're here to celebrate the one green to rule them all. This week, Trevin unknowingly ate the final Sweet-Tart, leaving his memory of the flavor as foggy as a college dorm on April 20th. Meanwhile, Amanda is dealing with a sunglasses situation that's less cool and more cringe, as her husband insists on wearing novelty shades in public—unironically. In a very high-quality round of Two Truths and a Lie, Trevin delivers three weed-related celebrity claims involving Willie Nelson, Wesley Snipes, and Aerosmith. Amanda counters with her own... eclectic trio: Mark Zuckerberg, Carmen Electra, and yes—Hitler. Because nothing says "celebration" like controversial historical figures and Carmen in the same sentence. For storytime, Trevin takes us to a petty crime straight out of Middle-earth, featuring Paul Smith—New Zealand's answer to Gandalf—who uses his business to bring a little relief to the Shire. Amanda shares a blazing new tale from Orlando, Florida, where trio Jimmy Andrial, Bianca Andrial, and Daniel McCreary take their weed delivery dreams mobile in a makeshift dispensary bus affectionately dubbed The Cannibus. Both stories are united by special deliveries and plenty of 4/20 spirit. So light up, kick back, and join us for another year of high holiday mischief that will leave you feeling J.R.R. TOKEN.
    --------  
    54:36
  EP 198: Weird Women on the Loose
    Leave your ego—and your expectations—at the door, because this week's episode is dedicated to the wonderfully weird women of the world.Trevin kicks things off with a very grown-up dilemma: finding a new primary care doctor. But when every promising option comes with a suspiciously bad review, will he ever make it past the search results? Meanwhile, Amanda finds herself once again participating in a children's class—only this time, she's teaching her daughter to sing… using song. Naturally.This week's Top 5 goes full oddball: Amanda counts down the Top 5 Weirdest U.S. Court Case Names (thanks to Reader's Digest), while Trevin brings a whole new meaning to "loaded pups" with the Top 5 Richest Dogs in the World.In storytime, Amanda dives into a crime involving a smiling mugshot and a fiery outburst at an American Power Yoga studio—where 41-year-old Nancy Suzanne Duarte left a heated impression.Trevin follows with what might be his most bizarre and stomach-turning petty crime yet—featuring the questionable habits of dogs and one unforgettable Australian woman, Joanna Kinman, whose outrageous behavior earns her a spot in the weirdest criminal hall of fame.Two stories. Two unforgettable women. One hilariously unhinged theme: Weird Women and the Wild Crimes They Commit.Today's Stories:Requiem of a MugshotThe Canine Appetite
    --------  
    1:03:59
  EP 197: Dude, Pirate Vibes
    It's a pirate's life for us this week as we take our dumb criminal mischief to the seven seas. Trevin's dreadful dilemma starts with his attempt to defend grape-flavored candy, only to realize that his entire perspective on fruit flavors might be completely off. Meanwhile, Amanda witnesses a first-grade music show gone wrong, where a tiny performer risks getting slapped off the risers by a much larger child standing beside her. For this week's segment, we present our first "Would You Rather" of 2025. Trevin poses the impossible question: would you rather turn your life into a daily parenting blog or start every NFL season by singing the national anthem with an item up your butt? Amanda brings a moral dilemma from Papa Dennis, asking if it's worse to help a guilty person go free or to punish an innocent person. For storytime, Trevin takes us aboard the Jamie Marie fishing boat, captained by 42-year-old Joshua Stedman. What starts as a bizarre maritime mission leaves us wondering—will he ever reach the mysterious Chinese mothership, or will he be doomed to remain stuck in the harbor? Amanda introduces us to the legend of Sandy Snakenberg, an ex-pro skateboarder turned Bubble Pirate whose mission is to spread joy, chaos, and bubbles to the children. But is he really a hero, or just another seafaring menace? From fruit flavor betrayals and elementary school disasters to nautical nonsense and unconventional piracy, this episode proves that petty adventure is always just over the horizon. Today's Stories: An Adventure on the High Seas The Life and Times of the Bubble Pirate
    --------  
    58:46
  EP 196: Petty Reality (Feat. Madison McGhee of Ice Cold Case)
    Things are about to get real—so real, it could only be reality TV.This week, we're joined by Madison McGhee, host of Ice Cold Case, who's actively investigating her father's murder. But before we dive into the real crime, we tackle some petty ones.Trevin is facing a picture-perfect dilemma after his wife (and now everyone else) confirmed he's a terrible photographer. Amanda has found a way to make Paw Patrol gangster by blasting the trap remix, and Madison shares her recent traffic stop nightmare, proving that some cops really don't do warnings.For our main event, we play Petty Reality, a game where petty crimes and reality TV collide. Did you know Survivor's first winner went to prison for tax evasion? That Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor was arrested for stealing sunglasses? Or that Homeland Security literally raided a Real Housewives party bus? We've got all the wildest reality TV crime facts, plus Madison's own petty crime confession—an Uber Eats glitch that made her a white-collar criminal.Join us for a hilarious deep dive into reality TV, petty crime, and a whole lot of chaos. Because when it comes to crime… it really is all happening.Listen to Madison's podcast, Ice Cold Case, at icecoldcase.com
    --------  
    1:10:41

About Live, Laugh, Larceny: A True Petty Crime Podcast

Explore the lighter side of crime with our genre-bending comedy podcast! Join hosts Amanda Rose and Trevin Bartee every Wednesday for hilarious dramatizations of real-life petty crimes. Dive into over-the-top audio dramas featuring dumb criminals, cheesy sound effects, and surprising facts. Perfect for true crime fans seeking a laugh-filled twist on the usual narratives.
