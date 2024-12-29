About Learn System Design

A bi-weekly podcast hosted by a senior engineer named Ben Kitchell that takes a deep dive into learning about technical system design by learning together. Each episode we will explore the inner workings of what makes these systems so complex and fascinating while building on our knowledge of how they came together.All music written and performed by the mysterious Aimless Orbiter. You can find more info about him and his music at https://soundcloud.com/aimlessorbitermusic