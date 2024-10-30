E3: Ex-Military Op Says AGI is Here Already, Discusses Machine Consciousness and More

In this incredible episode, Julia, Dave, and special guest Charles Sears, ex-military ops, expert on human consciousness, and current AI consultant and entrepreneur, have a mind-blowing conversation that you can't afford to miss if you're at all interested in the current state of machine evolution and if we will be living in an iRobot situation very soon. Charles Sears is the author of The Architecture of Awareness: Decoding Consciousness, and is a leading authority on the topic of human consciousness and awareness. Inside this episode, we discuss if AGI is already here (Sears believes it is, and is rolling out slowly), how life will change due to AGI among the human population, if we can avoid a dystopia on our way to the new Post-Labor Economy, and more. Leaders of AI with Dave Shapiro and Julia McCoy is now streaming on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music & Audible, TuneIn/Alexa, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, PlayerFM, and Pandora. Subscribe where you most enjoy listening to podcasts. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leaders-of-ai/id1776902731 Watch YouTube to catch the video versions: https://www.youtube.com/@LeadersofAIPodcast