E3: Ex-Military Op Says AGI is Here Already, Discusses Machine Consciousness and More
In this incredible episode, Julia, Dave, and special guest Charles Sears, ex-military ops, expert on human consciousness, and current AI consultant and entrepreneur, have a mind-blowing conversation that you can't afford to miss if you're at all interested in the current state of machine evolution and if we will be living in an iRobot situation very soon. Charles Sears is the author of The Architecture of Awareness: Decoding Consciousness, and is a leading authority on the topic of human consciousness and awareness. Inside this episode, we discuss if AGI is already here (Sears believes it is, and is rolling out slowly), how life will change due to AGI among the human population, if we can avoid a dystopia on our way to the new Post-Labor Economy, and more.
Leaders of AI with Dave Shapiro and Julia McCoy is now streaming on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music & Audible, TuneIn/Alexa, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, PlayerFM, and Pandora. Subscribe where you most enjoy listening to podcasts.
1:14:51
E2: Verizon Deploying AI in Call Centers? Advances in Robotics, Scientific Discoveries, & Dating with AI
In this episode, Julia, Dave, and special guest YouTuber Dylan Curious cover the intersection of generative AI in call centers with a recent use case from Verizon, where they're building “personal research assistants” for employees on calls so they don't have to record or search around for particular data while on the line, where the AI assistant delivers necessary data to them as they handle the call.
Pranay Bajpai, VP of digital and assisted experience systems at Verizon, says "it’s not about dollar value, but more about getting more productivity and improving staff performance as we deal with the undoubted multitude of customer calls."
Next, Julia, Dave and Dylan cover how AI models helped virologists identify over 160,000 new viruses in one of the largest discoveries of new viruses ever made, by a machine learning tool. They also cover AGI and the meaning of a life of purpose when automation removes all human workload. And finally, they talk about what it would be like to live in a day and age where dating AI apps or even AGI apps is mainstream.
52:45
E1: The Origin Story – David Shapiro and Julia McCoy's Personal Journey to AI
In this episode, co-hosts of new show Leaders of AI, Julia McCoy and David Shapiro share the origin story in their own careers that ultimately led them to the new age of technology, aka, the AI age. Julia and Dave share a mutual optimism for the age of abundance humanity is about to enter, and their work in the field to help companies adapt, and set the stage for what's coming to the show.
Subscribe on YouTube to catch the video versions: https://www.youtube.com/@LeadersofAIPodcast
Leaders of AI is the go-to AI podcast that delivers real insights for today’s decision makers.
About the hosts: Co-host Julia McCoy is an innovative entrepreneur who grew her name to one of the best in the world at content marketing, back when it was done 100% by humans. She sold her 100-person writing agency in 2021 to enter the realm of AI. Today, she lives, breathes and sleeps the science of how to bring businesses and marketing teams into the AI age, personally leading AI integrations for marketing teams at her AI consulting company First Movers. Co-host David Shapiro is one of the most respected voices on the internet regarding AGI and how automation will affect humanity, with a near-20 year background in building custom AI-driven infrastructure implemented by brands like NASA. Semi-retired, he writes, speaks and thinks the future of AI and humanity on Leaders of AI with Julia McCoy and special guests.