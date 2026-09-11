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23 episodes
- Welcome to La Mesa, the official podcast of the City of San Antonio. At La Mesa, everyone is invited to the table – whether they’re working from inside or outside city government to better the community.
How do public health programs support families? In this episode, panelists explore how oral health services, parenting education, and asthma management reduce barriers and improve health outcomes across our community.
Panelists:
Paul Kloppe, Asthma Supervisor, SA Kids B.R.E.A.T.H.E
Meredith Howe, Oral Health Program Manager, City of San Antonio Metro Health
Rick Gipprich, Program Coordinator - Violence Prevention, City of San Antonio Metro Health
Moderator: Norma Sifuentes, Public Health Administrator, City of San Antonio Metro Health
- Welcome to La Mesa, the official podcast of the City of San Antonio. At La Mesa, everyone is invited to the table – whether they’re working from inside or outside city government to better the community.
In this episode, panelists discuss opportunities in construction, manufacturing, and the trades and how the San Antonio Ready to Work (RTW) program is helping local residents get the training/education needed to step into in-demand jobs. Whether you or someone you know is unemployed, underemployed, or simply ready for a career change, this episode breaks down how RTW can help you gain new skills in these industries. For eligibility and other questions, learn more and apply at: ReadytoWorkSA.com
Panelists:
Mike Ramsey, Executive Director, City of San Antonio Workforce Development Office
Allie Perez, Ready to Work Advisory Board Member
Jim Robertson, Americrane CEO/President Moderator
Moderator: Luke Simons, Communications Administrator, City of San Antonio Workforce Development Office
- Welcome to La Mesa, the official podcast of the City of San Antonio. At La Mesa, everyone is invited to the table – whether they’re working from inside or outside city government to better the community.What does it take to create meaningful opportunities for women and girls in San Antonio? In this episode, the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) discusses the work they're doing to elevate women’s voices, address key challenges, and help shape a stronger future for our community. Panelists:
Vanessa Martinez, MCSW Chair
Dr. Gwendolyn Godlock, MCSW Vice Chair
Adriana Pecina-Rios, MCSW Associate Commissioner
Moderator: Melanie Mendez-Gonzales, MCSW Member
- Welcome to La Mesa, the official podcast of the City of San Antonio. At La Mesa, everyone is invited to the table – whether they’re working from inside or outside city government to better the community.
In this episode, panelists dive into how the San Antonio Ready to Work (RTW) program is helping local residents take that next step. Whether you or someone you know is unemployed, underemployed, or simply ready for a career change, this episode breaks down how RTW can help you gain new skills, earn industry-recognized credentials, and connect to employers who are hiring now. For eligibility and other questions, learn more and apply at ReadytoWorkSA.com.
Panelists:
Mike Ramsey, Executive Director, City of San Antonio Workforce Development Office
Tashina Piña, Director, Ready to Work Alamo Colleges District
Brendan Snow, San Antonio Ready to Work Participant
Moderator: Luke Simons, Communications Administrator, City of San Antonio Workforce Development Office
- Welcome to La Mesa, the official podcast of the City of San Antonio. At La Mesa, everyone is invited to the table – whether they’re working from inside or outside city government to better the community.
In this episode, panelists revisit domestic violence in San Antonio. For many survivors, the path to safety may not be an easy one. Leaving an abusive relationship can mean losing your home, your income, or your sense of stability. In fact, domestic violence is one of the leading causes of homelessness among women and families across the country — and…right here in our own city.
Panelists:
Paige Theriot, Director of Residential Services, Family Violence Prevention Services, The Battered Women and Children's Shelter
Judith Marie Adrade, Program Coordinator at Close to Home
Kathy Lacy, Human Services Administrator, City of San Antonio Homeless Services and Strategy Department
Moderator: Rick Gipprich, Jr, Program Coordinator, Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence
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About La Mesa - City of San Antonio
Welcome to La Mesa, the official podcast of the City of San Antonio. At La Mesa, everyone is invited to the table – whether they’re working from inside or outside city government to better the community. We will produce new episodes whenever a vital topic emerges in our city that deserves an extra layer of transparency and open conversation. So pull up a chair to La Mesa and let’s talk about it!Podcast website
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