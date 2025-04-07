KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Powered by RND
  • Local businesses try to keep up with rising egg prices
    The USDA says eggs prices are beginning to fall, however local Reno businesses have yet to see a difference. Fortino Rojas and Alana Saporiti share their experience and how they're keeping their businesses afloat.
  • National laboratory campuses in the Mountain West could host data centers, DOE says
    The Trump administration wants to speed up data center construction to support the rise of the artificial intelligence industry.
  • Poll shows the impacts of extreme weather are being felt more in the West
    The percentage of adults in the West who say they’ve been personally affected by an extreme weather event, including wildfires and high heat, jumped 13% in the last two years.
  • New law gives Utah’s water agent power to negotiate with other Mountain West states
    Utah lawmakers have given the state more voice in negotiations over the Colorado and Bear rivers. The move, however, has some environmentalists concerned about the sensitive multi-state agreements that govern the rivers.
  • Should Nevada ban small plastic water bottles to protect Lake Tahoe? Lawmakers are considering it
    A new bill in the Nevada legislature aims to reduce plastic pollution around Lake Tahoe by banning the sale of small plastic water bottles.
