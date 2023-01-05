4: What Being A Rockstar Is Really Like (with Michael Starr)

This week I spoke with rockstar Michael Starr! If you don’t know who he is, Michael Starr is the lead singer of the glam metal band Steel Panther. We spoke about what life as a rockstar and lead singer is like in the music industry, he tells me about the advice he wishes he received earlier in career and he discusses how he deals with life on and off stage. There are also a lot of great stories and anecdotes mixed in! After this, make sure to check out Steel Panther's latest album on "On The Prowl" and follow Michael on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michaelstarr/ You can watch the show over on YouTube here: www.youtube.com/justinhawkinsridesagain Thank you so much for listening!