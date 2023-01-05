Justin Hawkins Rides Again is where I’ll be discussing what it’s really like to be part of the lauded and loathed music industry. I'll be talking about the pitf... More
6: The Ren Interview.
A lot of you have been waiting for this episode. Today I'm speaking with Ren. For those of you unaware, Ren is a songwriter that has become incredibly popular over the last couple of years. His songs and videos are receiving millions of views due to his incredible storytelling. I have reacted to two his videos on this channel already, and both of them blew me away.
Thank you all for listening - I release this podcast every Monday so check back next week for a brand new episode!
5: Should We Be Relatable Or Aspirational?!
Welcome to Justin Hawkins Rides Again…the podcast! Every week I will be discussing a theme regarding the pitfalls of the music industry. This week we wrestle with the idea of whether artists and musicians succeed more if they are considered relatable or aspirational. Does it even matter or SHOULD it even matter? We also try to figure out where I fit on that scale. Please, tell me what you think.
4: What Being A Rockstar Is Really Like (with Michael Starr)
This week I spoke with rockstar Michael Starr! If you don’t know who he is, Michael Starr is the lead singer of the glam metal band Steel Panther.
We spoke about what life as a rockstar and lead singer is like in the music industry, he tells me about the advice he wishes he received earlier in career and he discusses how he deals with life on and off stage. There are also a lot of great stories and anecdotes mixed in!
3: The Problem with Performance Anxiety.
Today's episode is about performance anxiety and embarrassment. This is an issue many people face when they decide to venture out into the world as an artist and creative. I have been accused of being immune to embarrassment while on the other hand my producer Jenny May has crippling performance anxiety. We try in this episode to figure out what's going on from both our perspectives and those we admire in the industry.
2: What Makes A Voice Great? (with vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff)
Today it's all about the voice. I'm in a privileged position to be able to chat to renowned opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff. She has multiple degrees in music and voice from Oberlin Conservatory, Berklee College of Music and the Curtis Institute of Music.
Elizabeth started The Charismatic Voice YouTube Channel seven years ago
in an effort to focus on education and teaching voice to the masses.
She is incredibly knowledgable about how the voice works and I really
enjoyed talking to her, I learned a lot. I think you’ll find this episode really
fascinating whether or not you’re a vocalist or not. What makes a great voice? Let's find out.
Justin Hawkins Rides Again is where I’ll be discussing what it’s really like to be part of the lauded and loathed music industry. I'll be talking about the pitfalls of being part of this fickle business, how to navigate it, the highs and lows and what the future could hold for this volatile and beautiful art form.
There will also be interviews with incredible people who work in this industry from vocal coaches, record label bosses to real life hardcore rockstars. I want to reveal to you the nitty gritty details of what this lifestyle is actually like and the affect it has on artists - so join me every Monday, right here.