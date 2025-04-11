Just The Facts with Jill Wine-Banks

2: Microdose Hope with Alison Gill

Jill Wine-Banks chats with Alison Gill, host of Mueller, She Wrote and The Daily Beans Podcasts. Alison is a true Renaissance woman, having served in the military, made people laugh as a stand up comedian, and fought for what’s right. They talk about some tough stuff, like lawsuits against government agencies, voter suppression, transgender rights in the military, and the importance of getting involved in your community. Alison stresses the importance of taking action, the role of law firms in fighting for justice, and how censorship can stifle creativity. But through it all, they keep the message of hope and resilience alive.