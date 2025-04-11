Powered by RND
Jill Wine-Banks & Politicon
NewsPolitics
  • 3: Bad Law with Elie Mystal
    Jill Wine-Banks interviews Elie Mystal, political commentator and author, about his journey from law to journalism. They discuss historical laws’ impact on modern society, personal experiences with discrimination, and legal action against injustices. Mystal’s book ‘Bad Law’ emphasizes critical examination of pre-1965 laws and understanding their context. They also explore persuasion challenges in today’s political climate and the influence of figures like Elon Musk. The conversation touches on unpredictability of political outcomes, labor deregulation, felony murder laws, abortion rights, censorship, and free speech. It highlights the need for awareness and action on pressing social issues.
  • 2: Microdose Hope with Alison Gill
    Jill Wine-Banks chats with Alison Gill, host of Mueller, She Wrote and The Daily Beans Podcasts. Alison is a true Renaissance woman, having served in the military, made people laugh as a stand up comedian, and fought for what’s right. They talk about some tough stuff, like lawsuits against government agencies, voter suppression, transgender rights in the military, and the importance of getting involved in your community. Alison stresses the importance of taking action, the role of law firms in fighting for justice, and how censorship can stifle creativity. But through it all, they keep the message of hope and resilience alive.
  • 1: Did CIA Help Kill JFK ? with Jim Robenalt
    Jill Wine-Banks interviews presidential historian Jim Robenalt about the newly released documents related to the JFK assassination. They discuss CIA's potential involvement, the implications of Cuba's role, and the connections to Watergate. The conversation also touches on the capture of Lee Harvey Oswald, the aftermath of the assassination, and the need for judicial reform and election integrity.
About Just The Facts with Jill Wine-Banks

“Just The Facts with Jill Wine-Banks” is a podcast  hosted by the renowned lawyer and former Watergate prosecutor, Jill Wine-Banks. In each episode, Wine-Banks brings her decades of legal experience and sharp analytical skills to bear on current political and legal issues, offering viewers clear, concise explanations of complex topics.
NewsPolitics

