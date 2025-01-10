#82: Go inside Plano’s renovated City Council Chambers and discover how you can get involved in your city
The renovation to Plano’s City Council Chambers is complete! In this month’s episode, we go inside the chambers to talk about the work done and how you can get involved in the business of the city. This month's story links: INSIDE PLANO: Updated City Council Chambers City Council agendas Planning & Zoning agendas Boards and Commissions meeting calendar Sign up to speak Meeting guidelines Watch meetings live and on demand on planotv.gov
6:25
#81: A Look at Plano’s Cultural Arts Master Plan
Plano’s arts and culture are taking center stage! In this month’s episode, we explore the city’s first Cultural Arts Master Plan. Michelle Hawkins joins the show to discuss why it matters, the vision for creativity in our community, and how you can get involved. This month's story links: INSIDE PLANO: Plano’s Cultural Arts Master Plan with Michelle Hawkins Cultural Arts Master Plan
9:17
#80: Behind the Scenes: Big Changes at Plano Event Center
Have you noticed all the construction at the Plano Event Center? We’re on a mission to learn what’s on the way for this iconic venue. Mark Jarrell joins the show to give us a preview of the big changes on the way at Plano Event Center. Watch this episode on YouTube. This month's story links: INSIDE PLANO: Plano Event Center with Mark Jarrell Plano Event Center Envision Oak Point special use plan Map of projects underway in Plano
21:59
#79: Reviving Plano’s Retail Spaces
This year we’ve explored ways Plano is investing in the community. Today’s show dives into a new tool implemented by Plano’s City Council focusing on our retail spaces. Peter Braster joins the show to talk about the retail rehabilitation program. This month's story links: INSIDE PLANO: Retail Rehabilitation Program with Peter Braster Special Projects Contact Peter Braster Show recording location: Green Vine Market
21:10
#78: More than Books: How the library is supporting Plano’s business community.
Businesses are a key part of Plano. Today we wanted to focus on some ways that Plano engages with our business community that you might not be aware of. Kristin Linscott and Eric Bullock join the show to explain the way the Plano Public Library supports businesses and job seekers. This month's story links: INSIDE PLANO: Business Resources at Plano Public Library with Kristin Linscott and Eric Bullock Plano Public Library Business resources through the Library SCORE Mentoring Check out the Plano Library Learns blog for information on classes, programs and databases Foundation Directory Online for non-profits Find an upcoming networking event Request an outreach visit Listen to the Plano Library Learns podcast Get a library card