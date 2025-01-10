#82: Go inside Plano’s renovated City Council Chambers and discover how you can get involved in your city

The renovation to Plano’s City Council Chambers is complete! In this month’s episode, we go inside the chambers to talk about the work done and how you can get involved in the business of the city. This month's story links: INSIDE PLANO: Updated City Council Chambers City Council agendas Planning & Zoning agendas Boards and Commissions meeting calendar Sign up to speak Meeting guidelines Watch meetings live and on demand on planotv.gov