On Inside Blackstone, host Christine Anderson sits down with SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi “Masa” Son. He explains why he believes AI will soon be 10,000 times smarter than people, and why he thinks that’s good news. He also shares why slowing down AI development is the wrong answer and why SoftBank invests across chips, data centers, and robotics. And he reveals the simple rule behind his advice for investors, about thinking long and thinking big. Then, Christine is joined by a very special guest for the Debrief. From Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager.



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Masayoshi Son: X @masason



SoftBank: LinkedIn @softbankgroup | X @SoftBank_Group



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Instagram @blackstone | X @blackstone | LinkedIn @blackstoneinc



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