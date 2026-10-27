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68 episodes
- In this live seminar talk, Francis Ablola, who helped found Real Advisors, the parent company of AI for Business, shares how he has spent more than 20 years in the education and coaching space, starting at 19 when he edited Jim Rohn and Les Brown audio for a web development company in Jacksonville, Florida. He says the company's approach of pairing paid advertising with video helped it reach the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing private companies four times in a row.
He breaks down how to go from strangers to sales with just $3 to $5 a day, including why customers are skeptical of ads, how the 7 11 4 rule applies to marketing, and how a top, middle, and bottom of funnel strategy builds trust over time. If you're a business owner who feels stuck, afraid to get marketing wrong, or tired of ads that don't convert, this episode is for you.
Key Talking Points of the Episode
[00:01] Introduction: going from strangers to sales, and how Real Advisors relates to AI for Business
[00:20] A founder story that began at 19 editing Jim Rohn and Les Brown audio for a Jacksonville web company
[03:17] Why organic marketing is great but slow, and how paid and video ads fast track it
[04:00] How going from strangers to sales can start with just $3 to $5 a day
[07:04] Building on the positioning statement and one big domino to get in front of your exact people
[07:27] Signal versus noise: 6,000 to 10,000 ads a day and why 60% of people distrust advertising
[08:35] The 7 11 4 rule: seven hours across 11 touchpoints in four locations
[09:54] Why repeating the same ad builds familiarity, and launching a campaign for $3, $5, or $10 a day
[11:05] Costly lessons from a $50,000 newspaper ad and a $20,000 direct mail campaign
[12:14] Why you can stop selling and start being found with ads you can switch off from your phone
[13:01] Every customer starts as a stranger: the funnel as casting a line with one big domino as the bait
[14:32] Top, middle, and bottom of the funnel: awareness, rapport, and moving people to a decision
[16:35] Why 97% of your market is not ready to buy today, and attendees who joined a free summit multiple times
[17:53] Only about 3% take action immediately, and why entrepreneurs quit too soon
[19:46] How consistency with virtual events every other week reached more than 50,000 attendees
Key Takeaways
Every customer starts as a stranger, so build a funnel that casts a wide net before you ask for a sale.
Trust takes repeated exposure, so show up across multiple touchpoints instead of expecting one ad to close.
A small daily budget of $3 to $5 can amplify your organic content without the risk of old school advertising.
Only about 3% of your market is ready to buy today, so build rapport with the other 97%.
Consistency wins, so keep showing up long after the message starts to feel repetitive to you.
Links
GoHighLevel: https://www.gohighlevel.com
AI For Business: https://aiforbusiness.com/
- In this live talk, Bernard breaks down how his small business generated the equivalent of $1 million in free advertising on LinkedIn, with 4 million impressions, 250,000 clicks at roughly $4 a click, and thousands of direct messages. He runs a video marketing and growth agency, and he credits consistent free content for inbound leads, including a law firm that reached out after watching his videos.
He then walks through the Infinite Feed Method, a three step content system built on capturing ideas, creating, and distributing, that turns one session into 20 pieces of content for LinkedIn. If you're a business owner, introvert, or experienced professional who wants a simple social media content strategy without starting from a blank page, this episode is for you.
Key Talking Points of the Episode
[00:01] Bernard shares how LinkedIn content created $1 million in free advertising and thousands of DMs
[01:20] Why business is a volume game: more times at bat means more deals closed
[01:49] Why people hold back from posting, and choosing fear of the cringe over fear of regret
[03:18] Adding a call to action to posts and routing new leads into Pipedrive
[05:20] How a law firm contacted Bernard because of his free video content
[06:30] One post a week reaches the top 10% of LinkedIn, and posting daily reaches the top 1%
[07:58] The Infinite Feed Method: capture ideas, create, and distribute
[08:30] How to capture ideas with Apple Notes and voice dictation
[10:19] Why you find your voice by using it, not by waiting to find it
[11:07] Five ways to create: text, carousels in Canva, ChatGPT scripts, teleprompter videos, and voiceovers
[13:15] Turning one 125 word post into a video, image, carousel, text post, and voiceover
[14:54] Reposting each piece four times a year to turn one session into 20 pieces of content
[17:40] Why your daily work is content and you never need to start with a blank page
[19:30] Why older experts face less competition, backed by Sprout Social
Key Takeaways
Content is a volume game, so every extra post is another time at bat for your business.
Capture ideas the moment they hit, in a notes app, so you never face a blank page.
Write one short post with AI, then turn it into a video, image, carousel, text post, and voiceover.
Repost the same content each quarter, because most of your audience never saw it the first time.
Experienced professionals have an edge, since audiences want voices that reflect them.
- In this live workshop session recorded for AI for Business, the presenter, a former Microsoft ad executive who most recently served as Director of Marketing for both eXp Commercial and eXp Realty, breaks down the exact system behind growing an online audience from scratch. The throughline for the whole session: find your voice, be memorable, and share it at scale.
Using LinkedIn stats, a personal story about losing a major client, and the viral Ocean Spray TikTok video as proof, the presenter walks through the "infinite feed method" and an "attraction over chase" system for showing up consistently online, built specifically for people who would rather be found than have to chase.
Key Talking Points of the Episode
[0:01] Opens explaining today's session is about hands on discussion, not just training, and introduces the title "Presence Is Strategy"
[1:21] Shares the line "find your voice, be memorable, and share it at scale" as the throughline for the whole workshop
[1:43] Backstory: spent 10 years at Microsoft in Seattle managing paid ad campaigns for brands like McDonald's, Amazon, and eBay
[2:08] Most recently served as Director of Marketing for eXp Commercial and eXp Realty, helping grow the brand to about 90,000 agents worldwide
[3:24] Explains the "infinite feed method," built from posting 2,200 times across formats in a single year
[5:47] Traces the origin story back to losing a major client in 2024 and choosing to grow instead of shrink
[6:38] Committed to posting on camera every single day for all of 2025, despite rough early videos
[7:29] One early post eventually approached 9 million views, and leads, opportunities, and speaking invitations started coming in
[8:23] Introduces "attraction over chase," a system built around being an introvert who would rather be found than have to chase people down
[9:40] Breaks down LinkedIn's numbers: roughly 200 million active U.S. users and an average user income around $75,000
[10:36] Compares the cost of LinkedIn posting against local TV ads
[12:29] Frames the real job as a business owner: stopping the scroll long enough to make someone pause and think
[13:49] Plays the Doggface208 TikTok story: a broken down car, a skateboard, and a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice turned into 97 million views, a free truck, a Snoop Dogg collaboration, and an acting role on FX's Reservation Dogs
[16:09] Shares a personal example: a "Top 10 Businesses to Start" post that pulled in 739 comments and counting
[18:14] Closes by noting the same system applies across every platform, including LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Substack, and YouTube
Key Takeaways
Consistency beats perfection. The presenter's first daily videos were grainy and rough, but showing up every day through 2025 eventually led to a post approaching 9 million views and a flood of new leads and speaking opportunities.
LinkedIn is free and underused for B2B. With around 200 million U.S. users and an average income near $75,000, LinkedIn reaches decision makers for a fraction of the cost of TV, radio, or paid cost per click ads.
Build attraction, not chase. A system that gets you in front of your audience before you ever meet them in person means people already know who you are and what you do by the time they reach out.
One post can change everything. Nathan Apodaca's skateboarding Ocean Spray video proves it: a single video led to a free truck, a Snoop Dogg collaboration, an acting role, and a new business.
Systemize the process so it's sustainable. Batching content creation into a single weekly block, like Wednesdays from 2 to 5 p.m., makes daily posting possible without it consuming the entire week.
- AI for Business is hosted by Francis Ablola and Brian Hanson, who built a free 3-day virtual summit to help everyday entrepreneurs learn practical, no-code ways to use AI in their business, along with a Pro community and more advanced programs like Mastery and A3 for those who want to build AI tools and services of their own.
In this episode, an experienced affiliate partner inside the AI for Business world breaks down exactly how to turn the current wave of AI curiosity into real income, from grabbing an affiliate link and posting a first piece of content today to the commission math behind every referral and the seven to fourteen days it actually takes an algorithm to start working in your favor.
Key Talking Points of the Episode
[0:01] Everyone is suddenly talking about AI, and for the first time, everyday people have a real chance to learn efficient ways to use it and teach others.
[1:01] Building an AI education business used to require deep audience psychology and years of testing. Today a total newcomer can do in months what once took a decade of experience.
[1:54] The speaker shares losing $40,000 in Facebook ads back in 2014 while learning affiliate marketing, and reframes it as tuition rather than a loss.
[2:39] The free 3-day AI for Business Summit runs roughly 12 hours of real content against only about 10 minutes of pitching.
[3:21] There is no narrow target demographic. Virtually anyone curious about AI is a fit for the free event.
[3:50] Commissions range from $26 up to $7,000 per referral, depending on which program they eventually join.
[4:27] The product ladder starts with the free summit, leads into Pro, and opens into more advanced programs like Mastery and A3 for those who want to go further.
[5:35] Mastery, launched a couple weeks earlier, is a hands-on program for building your own funnel or app with direct support.
[6:31] A3 (Authority AI Agency) is described as a "business in a box" for affiliates who want to offer AI services to small business owners.
[8:07] The speaker walks through how to find an affiliate link and checks who in the room still needs one.
[8:59] Funnel math: from 100 registrations, roughly 30 show up and about 6 join Pro.
[10:01] Commission structure explained: 30% when a referral joins a program you are personally in, only 2.5% if they later join a different one.
[12:14] Recommended content tools include ChatGPT, Revven for prompts, and CapCut for quick phone based video editing.
[13:35] Affiliate content should stay evergreen. Avoiding specific dates means old posts keep working for years.
[16:33] Suggests batching 14 post ideas at a time using ChatGPT or Revven, plus AI image tools like Nano Banana.
[17:49] Shares real affiliate results, including one person nearing $10,000 and others earning several thousand dollars from a few dozen referrals.
[18:42] Common mistakes: spreading across too many platforms, waiting for "perfect" content, and posting inconsistently.
[25:21] The long term payoff: once someone registers through your link, they stay credited to you forever, no matter what they buy later.
Key Takeaways
The AI education wave is a real opportunity right now because AI tools have made teaching and content creation dramatically easier than a decade ago. What once required deep audience psychology and years of testing can now be done by someone brand new.
A free front end offer works because it removes the biggest barrier to entry. The AI for Business Summit gives away roughly 12 hours of real training with only about 10 minutes of pitching, building trust before any commission conversation happens.
Commission structure rewards depth, not just first contact. An affiliate earns 30% when a referral joins a program they are personally in, but only 2.5% if that referral later joins a higher tier, so long term relationships matter more than one time referrals.
Consistency beats perfection when it comes to content. Algorithms typically need 7 to 14 days of steady posting before they start surfacing that content to a relevant audience, so early "no results" moments are expected, not a sign to quit.
A single registration link can pay off for years. Once someone signs up for the free summit through an affiliate's link, they stay permanently attributed to that affiliate no matter which paid program they eventually join.
- In this live Q&A session from the AI for Business event, Brian fields a rapid series of audience questions about building with Lovable, starting with a plain English explanation of what an API actually is. He demonstrates using his own stock market tracking app as an example, showing how copying and pasting a single API key connects an app to outside data without any coding knowledge required.
From there the session becomes a genuine tool comparison roundtable. Brian weighs Lovable against Base44, Claude Code, and other builders, answers a detailed question about data security and third party API risk, and clarifies the difference between building a web app in Lovable and building a true native mobile app with a tool like Rork Max. He closes by walking through Lovable's built in Shopify and Stripe integrations for anyone wanting to build an e-commerce store entirely through plain English prompts.
Timeline Summary
0:01 Explaining what an API actually is in plain language
0:38 Copying and pasting an API key into Lovable without ever seeing the raw code
1:37 Demo. Brian's own stock market tracking app built using a free API
2:38 Asking AI directly which API to use when you do not already know
3:02 Why you do not have to be technical, only a visionary with an idea
3:22 Referencing a comment from OpenAI's Sam Altman about this being the era of visionaries
3:43 Brian's own story. From being teased for "harebrained ideas" to building over seventy apps
4:40 Audience question. How does Lovable compare to Base44
5:00 Why Lovable's code is portable in a way that some competitors are not
5:16 Audience question about Claude Code, and why Brian does not recommend it for beginners
6:07 Predicting Lovable and Claude Code will end up serving different types of users
6:30 A design comparison question about another builder, likely Bubble or Replit
7:01 Addressing a detailed audience question about AI security and data exposure
7:52 Why Lovable's SOC 2 compliance and security partnership matter for peace of mind
8:38 Why every added API or integration increases your overall security surface area
9:06 Audience question about using a separate laptop for sensitive work
9:59 Clarifying that Lovable builds web apps, not native App Store or Play Store apps
10:22 Introducing third party services that can wrap a Lovable app for mobile use
11:14 Introducing Rork Max as a dedicated tool for building true native mobile apps
12:17 Confirming Lovable supports e-commerce through Shopify and Stripe integrations
12:42 Demonstrating a built in web scraper and Shopify store builder inside Lovable
13:01 Weighing the tradeoffs of building inside Lovable versus moving to outside developers
5 Key Takeaways
An API Is Just a Connector. An API is simply a connector that moves data from one place to another. Using one in Lovable is as simple as copying a key from another service and pasting it into a box, no technical knowledge required.
You Need to Be a Visionary, Not a Coder. You do not need to be technical to build with AI right now, you need to be a visionary with an idea. AI can even help you develop that idea if you do not already have one fully formed.
Different Builders Serve Different Needs. Lovable is currently the easiest and best looking option for beginners building web apps, while tools like Claude Code serve more advanced users, and dedicated tools like Rork Max exist specifically for native mobile apps.
More Integrations Mean More Risk. Every API or integration you add to a build increases your overall security exposure, since you are trusting another company's systems in addition to the platform itself. There is no way to eliminate that risk entirely, only manage it.
Web Apps and Native Apps Are Not the Same. Lovable builds web apps, not native App Store or Google Play apps. If a true native mobile app is the goal, a dedicated tool built for that purpose will serve you better than trying to force a web app builder to do it.
Enjoyed This Episode?
If this Q&A clarified which tool actually fits what you are trying to build, that is the real win here. Start with the simplest tool that matches your goal, and only reach for something more advanced once you actually hit its limits. Share this episode with someone who has been overwhelmed trying to compare every AI builder out there, and if it helped, hit subscribe and pass it along to a friend or colleague.
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About AI for Business Podcast
AI for Business is the podcast where founders, creators, and business leaders learn how to actually use AI to grow, scale, and stay competitive. Hosted by Francis Ablola and Brian Hanson co-creators of AI for Business, you'll get behind-the-scenes access to private interviews, expert conversations, and tactical playbooks from industry leaders using AI to drive real results. Whether you're a startup owner, agency leader, content creator, or operator, this show breaks down what's working right now in marketing, operations, product, and growth all powered by AI. New episodes weekly featuring founders, investors, SaaS executives, and creators who are building smarter, faster, and better with AI.Podcast website
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