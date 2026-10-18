Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
39 episodes
- Send Gary a Message
Chief Jim Williams was appointed to the position of Chief of Police on July 1, 2003. Chief Williams began his career with the Staunton Police Department as a police officer in September of 1984. During his career, he was promoted to the rank of Corporal, Sergeant, and Captain, serving as shift commander, investigations unit commander, team leader of the Critical Incident Response Team, and Division Commander of the Community Involvement/Support Operations division.
- Send Gary a Message
In this episode, I'm speaking with Gina Rollo White about an incredibly important topic: mindfulness, and how it can be applied in meaningful, practical ways for first responders.
Those who serve in law enforcement, fire, EMS, corrections, and other public safety roles face constant high-stress situations, fast decision-making, and the emotional weight that comes with the job. Mindfulness is often thought of as something quiet or abstract, but in reality, it can be a powerful tool for building resilience, improving focus, and supporting overall wellness in the field.
Gina brings valuable experience and insight into how mindfulness can be integrated into the daily lives of those on the front lines.
Gina's website: www.mindfuljunkie.com
Gina's podcast: Just Fucking Breathe
Gina's book: Tactical Brain Training
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon
This podcast will share insights into the lives of public safety professionals who play a crucial role in society, often putting their own lives on the line to ensure the safety and well-being of their communities. Throughout the series, I'm sure you'll discover unique stories and motivations from each guest who bring their perspective and experiences to showcase the various reasons why they commit their lives to protecting others. I look forward to hearing these inspiring stories and learning more about the incredible work these individuals do.Podcast website
Listen to In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon, Red Eye Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.