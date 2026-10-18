Skip to content
Radio Logo
PodcastsGovernmentIn the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon

Gary Dillon
Government
In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon
Latest episode

39 episodes

  • In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon

    Ep. 39 - Chief Jim Williams (Staunton, VA PD)

    05/29/2026 | 1h
    Send Gary a Message
    Chief Jim Williams was appointed to the position of Chief of Police on July 1, 2003. Chief Williams began his career with the Staunton Police Department as a police officer in September of 1984. During his career, he was promoted to the rank of Corporal, Sergeant, and Captain, serving as shift commander, investigations unit commander, team leader of the Critical Incident Response Team, and Division Commander of the Community Involvement/Support Operations division.
  • In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon

    Ep. 38 - Virginia Legislative Update (Crossover edition) with Dana Schrad (VACP)

    03/12/2026 | 25 mins.
    Send Gary a Message
    Crossover edition - Gary is catching with Dana Schrad from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police for a 2026 Virginia Legislative update. 
    Recorded: 3/12/2026
  • In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon

    Ep. 37 - Virginia Legislative Update with Dana Schrad (VACP)

    02/14/2026 | 27 mins.
    Send Gary a Message
    Gary is catching with Dana Schrad from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police for a 2026 Virginia Legislative update.
  • In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon

    Ep. 36 - Gina Rollo White - Mindfulness

    01/30/2026 | 40 mins.
    Send Gary a Message
    In this episode, I'm speaking with Gina Rollo White about an incredibly important topic: mindfulness, and how it can be applied in meaningful, practical ways for first responders.
    Those who serve in law enforcement, fire, EMS, corrections, and other public safety roles face constant high-stress situations, fast decision-making, and the emotional weight that comes with the job. Mindfulness is often thought of as something quiet or abstract, but in reality, it can be a powerful tool for building resilience, improving focus, and supporting overall wellness in the field.
    Gina brings valuable experience and insight into how mindfulness can be integrated into the daily lives of those on the front lines.
    Gina's website: www.mindfuljunkie.com
    Gina's podcast: Just Fucking Breathe
    Gina's book: Tactical Brain Training
  • In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon

    2025-07 - Chief A.J.

    11/14/2025 | 37 mins.
    Send Gary a Message
    Chief A.J. Panebianco has over 30 years of law enforcement service in Virginia and is a published author. He retired from the Town of Middleburg Police Department in 2022 and has been providing consulting services to localities since then.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon
This podcast will share insights into the lives of public safety professionals who play a crucial role in society, often putting their own lives on the line to ensure the safety and well-being of their communities. Throughout the series, I'm sure you'll discover unique stories and motivations from each guest who bring their perspective and experiences to showcase the various reasons why they commit their lives to protecting others. I look forward to hearing these inspiring stories and learning more about the incredible work these individuals do.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon, Red Eye Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.25.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Built: 10/20/2026 - 3:14:40 PM
A company fromMADSACK