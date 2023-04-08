In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon

The Disappearance of Elsie Mae Roane, with West Point (VA) Police Chief Bobby Mawyer (Ret.)
On May 20, 1957, Elsie Mae Roane disappeared from West Point, Virginia. In her teens, she was last seen in the downtown area and never heard from again. Take a journey with retired police chief Bobby Mawyer as he begins a cold case investigation into Elsie's disappearance.
8/11/2023
53:35
Allan Dillon (U.S. Secret Service, Ret.)
In this episode, I have the pleasure of interviewing my father, Allan Dillon, during his recent trip to Virginia. While here, I convinced him to let me interview him about growing up in Arlington, Virginia, to his over 30 year career with the United States Secret Service. Hired during the Kennedy administration in the early 60's, he was based out of Washington D.C. and Miami, Florida, working criminal cases and serving on various Presidential and other protective details until his retirement in 1993.
8/4/2023
1:04:46
John Flood (FBI, Ret.)
A lifelong public servant, John takes you through his journey of service from growing up in New York City, to his first law enforcement job with the Port Authority Police Department of New York. Hear how John provided over two decades of investigative expertise to the FBI, and some of the notable cases he worked. John's commitment to serving doesn't stop in retirement as you'll hear more from John in how he continues to give back to his community and mentor others. Co-hosted by Brad Rykal, of The Brad Rykal Brief podcast.