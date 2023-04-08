In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon

John Flood (FBI, Ret.)

A lifelong public servant, John takes you through his journey of service from growing up in New York City, to his first law enforcement job with the Port Authority Police Department of New York. Hear how John provided over two decades of investigative expertise to the FBI, and some of the notable cases he worked. John's commitment to serving doesn't stop in retirement as you'll hear more from John in how he continues to give back to his community and mentor others. Co-hosted by Brad Rykal, of The Brad Rykal Brief podcast.