In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon

In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon

Send Gary a Message Chief A.J. Panebianco has over 30 years of law enforcement service in Virginia and is a published author. He retired from the Town of Middleburg Police Department in 2022 and has been providing consulting services to localities since then.

Send Gary a Message In this episode, I'm speaking with Gina Rollo White about an incredibly important topic: mindfulness, and how it can be applied in meaningful, practical ways for first responders. Those who serve in law enforcement, fire, EMS, corrections, and other public safety roles face constant high-stress situations, fast decision-making, and the emotional weight that comes with the job. Mindfulness is often thought of as something quiet or abstract, but in reality, it can be a powerful tool for building resilience, improving focus, and supporting overall wellness in the field. Gina brings valuable experience and insight into how mindfulness can be integrated into the daily lives of those on the front lines. Gina's website: www.mindfuljunkie.com Gina's podcast: Just Fucking Breathe Gina's book: Tactical Brain Training

Send Gary a Message Gary is catching with Dana Schrad from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police for a 2026 Virginia Legislative update.

Send Gary a Message Crossover edition - Gary is catching with Dana Schrad from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police for a 2026 Virginia Legislative update. Recorded: 3/12/2026

Send Gary a Message Chief Jim Williams was appointed to the position of Chief of Police on July 1, 2003. Chief Williams began his career with the Staunton Police Department as a police officer in September of 1984. During his career, he was promoted to the rank of Corporal, Sergeant, and Captain, serving as shift commander, investigations unit commander, team leader of the Critical Incident Response Team, and Division Commander of the Community Involvement/Support Operations division.

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About In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon

About In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon

About In the Line of Fire with Gary Dillon