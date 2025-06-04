Powered by RND
Aporia Podcast
Aporia Podcast

Aporia Magazine
Science
Aporia Podcast
  • Modernity is a good thing | Steven Pinker
    Watch or listen to the full thing at AporiaMagazine.com
    --------  
    19:50
  • Douglas Murray's argument is terrible
    Watch or listen to the full thing at AporiaMagazine.com
    --------  
    20:26
  • Stereotypes are reflections of reality | Emil Kirkegaard
    Watch or listen to the full thing at AporiaMagazine.com
    --------  
    20:19
  • The new vibe shift on the right | Alex Kaschuta
    Watch or listen to the full thing at AporiaMagazine.com
    --------  
    20:03
  • Is Matthew Yglesias Afraid to Debate?
    Watch or listen to the full thing at AporiaMagazine.com
    --------  
    21:12

About Aporia Podcast

Aporia Podcast is a social science publication and podcast. Listen to fascinating guests from the world of genetics, psychology, sociology, economics & more. You can find our articles and bonus content here: https://www.aporiamagazine.com
Science

