Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects over 10% of the world’s population and is the eighth leading cause of death worldwide. This week on Health Wanted, in honor of World Diabetes Day, host Laurel Bristow and Mohammed Ali, MD, professor of global health, discuss the factors driving the global rise in diabetes cases and the latest advancements in diabetes research. In the Q&A, Bristow answers questions on exercise recommendations and the safety of black plastic kitchen utensils before giving updates on bird flu, including recent detection in Los Angeles wastewater and the diagnosis of bird flu in a teenager in Canada. For a full rundown on all the information shared in today's episode, take a look at the Show Notes. Have a question for Laurel? Send it to [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 404-888-3630! For more, visit wabe.org/healthwantedSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
51:15
Smoking
From anti-smoking campaigns to advertisements for fruit-flavored vapes, marketing has played a huge role in how Americans interact with smoking products for over a century. This week on Health Wanted, host Laurel Bristow and guest Johannes Thrul, PhD, associate professor of public health, explore the evolution of smoking and the latest research into helping people quit. In the Q&A, Bristow answers questions about flesh-eating bacteria, a possible link between COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes, and winter respiratory illness season. She then reflects on the importance of context in public health during the Sick of the Week. For a full rundown on all the information shared in today's episode, take a look at the Show Notes. Have a question for Laurel? Send it to [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 404-888-3630! For more, visit wabe.org/healthwantedSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
51:21
Misinformation
Health misinformation is a growing public health crisis, shaping behaviors, fueling skepticism, and undermining trust in science. Today on Health Wanted, host Laurel Bristow and guest Jessica Malaty Rivera discuss common origins of misinformation and ways to combat its spread. In the Q&A, Bristow answers questions about State Based Exchanges for healthcare, GLP-1 capsules, and current food-borne outbreaks, setting up the Sick of the Week: federal regulations . For a full rundown on all the information shared in today's episode, take a look at the Show Notes. Have a question for Laurel? Send it to [email protected] or @healthwantedshow on IG. You can also leave a comment on YouTube. Or, leave a voicemail at 404-888-3630 - the possibilities are endless! For more, visit wabe.org/healthwantedSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
51:16
Halloween
Halloween is here, listen if you dare! Turns out some of the most popular horror myths are based in public health reality. This week on Health Wanted, host Laurel Bristow is joined by two special guests: comedians Mark Kendall and David Perdue. The three talk through some of the science behind vampires, zombies, mummies, and other things that go bump in the night. In the Q&A, Bristow answers questions about one of her favorite treats, candy, before coming to its defense in the Sick of the Week. For a full rundown on all the information shared in today's episode, take a look at the Show Notes. Have a question for Laurel? Send it to [email protected] or @healthwantedshow on IG. You can also leave a comment on YouTube. Or, leave a voicemail at 404-888-3630 - the possibilities are endless! For more, visit wabe.org/healthwantedSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
51:19
Aging
Lifespans have increased significantly in the past century, and while plastic surgery and eye cream may slow the visible effects of aging, getting older is both an inevitable and natural stage of life. This week on Health Wanted, host Laurel Bristow talks with Regina Shih, PhD, professor of epidemiology, about the current challenge in the U.S. to ensure quality care and support for aging adults. Bristow also answers questions on West Nile, air and water quality, and misinformation following natural disasters in the The Q&A, before discussing the recent Marburg outbreak in Rwanda in Sick of the Week. For a full rundown on all the information shared in today's episode, take a look at the Show Notes. Have a question for Laurel? Send it to [email protected] or @healthwantedshow on IG. You can also leave a comment on YouTube. Or, leave a voicemail at 404-888-3630 - the possibilities are endless! For more, visit wabe.org/healthwantedSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Health Wanted brings you each week’s need-to-know public health headlines and breaks down the science behind trending topics. Host and social media science influencer Laurel Bristow covers everything from Ozempic to the ozone, interviewing experts and answering your questions, all in pursuit of better health.
A partnership between WABE and the Emory Rollins School of Public Health.
---
This public health show is intended solely for general information purposes, and is not intended to provide medical advice, to be used in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease or other conditions. The information in the show should not be relied upon in a manner that would either delay medical treatment or result in unnecessary medical treatment. Always consult a physician or health care provider with your health or treatment concerns.