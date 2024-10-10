About Health Wanted

Health Wanted brings you each week’s need-to-know public health headlines and breaks down the science behind trending topics. Host and social media science influencer Laurel Bristow covers everything from Ozempic to the ozone, interviewing experts and answering your questions, all in pursuit of better health. A partnership between WABE and the Emory Rollins School of Public Health. --- This public health show is intended solely for general information purposes, and is not intended to provide medical advice, to be used in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease or other conditions. The information in the show should not be relied upon in a manner that would either delay medical treatment or result in unnecessary medical treatment. Always consult a physician or health care provider with your health or treatment concerns.