Halloween

Halloween is here, listen if you dare! Turns out some of the most popular horror myths are based in public health reality. This week on Health Wanted, host Laurel Bristow is joined by two special guests: comedians Mark Kendall and David Perdue. The three talk through some of the science behind vampires, zombies, mummies, and other things that go bump in the night. In the Q&A, Bristow answers questions about one of her favorite treats, candy, before coming to its defense in the Sick of the Week.