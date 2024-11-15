Thousands of ships loaded with oil were sunk during the fierce sea battles of the Second World War. That means they’ve been sitting underwater for eight decades, with no maintenance or protection. Scientists fear many of these wrecks are now close to collapse — and that a spike in catastrophic oil spills may be on the horizon.
29:11
Introducing: Up from Dust
This week we are sharing an episode from Up From Dust – a podcast from the NPR stations of Kansas. "Healing the ground we broke" takes us to the majestic prairies of Kansas to the get the dirt on why soil health is so important to maintaining our food systems and protecting the land from climate disaster.
34:05
Deep Dive: Can planting trees really offset my flight emissions?
Ever been in this situation? You want to fly, but when you start looking at carbon offset websites, you can’t tell what’s real? Then this episode’s definitely for you. We asked around, and got some pretty interesting answers, including from an unlikely carbon credit b.s. detector.
30:25
Naturally Connected: What wild geese teach us about teamwork
Wild geese migrate with remarkable success. They navigate thousands of miles thanks to their unique social structure and provide valuable lessons on teamwork and resilience. But how do these birds know exactly when to embark on their epic migration?
13:09
Deep Dive: How eco-friendly funerals are changing traditions
As traditional funerals take a toll on the environment, a new wave of eco-friendly options is emerging. This episode reveals the surprising choices for sustainable farewells. Are you ready to rethink your final act?
Looking to reconnect with nature? Want to make better decisions for the health of the planet? Every Friday, Living Planet brings you the stories, facts and debates on the key environmental issues of our time.