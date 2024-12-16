Powered by RND
The Warblers by Birds Canada

Andrea Gress for Birds Canada
This award winning podcast shares Canadian information, insights and inspiration on the world of birds and bird conservation. The lively discussions are hosted ...
  • Did a chickadee steal my hotdog? Experts answer your questions
    As a special treat we've rounded up some of your most curious bird related questions and answered them in this episode (or tried to!). Why do some birds have red eyes? Can owls hybridize? Can birds smell? And of course, we'll try to solve the hotdog mystery.  Help us keep doing what we do best by donating today. Or another great way to help... Order some bird-friendly coffee for your cozy holiday season, and when you use the code "warblers", Birds and Beans will donate to this podcast.  Check out Winter is better with Project FeederWatch for more information about bird feeding, or How do birds survive the extremes of winter?! for some mind blowing winter bird facts! Some of you asked where to find ornithology jobs. We recommend checking the Birds Canada site if you'd like to work with us!  Or check out Work Cabin for jobs in the larger conservation community. Others asked for audio and birdsong resources for North America. Try:Merlin Bird ID: field guide app with soundsSibley Birds: field guide app with soundsLarkwire: quiz app to learn bird soundsxeno-canto: online database of soundsLindsay Lalach is currently working towards her Masters of Science in Biology at Simon Fraser University, her research is focused on the winter movement and foraging ecology of Brandt's Cormorants in the Salish Sea. David Toews is an Assistant Professor in the Biology Department at Penn State University. He did his undergrad at Acadia University in NS, and MSc and PhD at UBC. He also serves as the “population genetics expert” for the Birds Specialist Subcommittee of COSEWIC. He has studied avian evolution since 2005, and has been focused on speciation and hybridization in warblers. Doug Tozer is the Director of Waterbirds and Wetlands with Birds Canada. His academic and professional career has focused on developing workable conservation solutions for birds, and raising awareness of the importance of these animals; through programs such as the Great Lakes Marsh Monitoring Program, Canadian Lakes Loon Survey, and Long Point Waterfowl and Wetlands Research Program.Jody Allair is an avid birder and naturalist who enjoys sharing his enthusiasm for the natural world. He is the Director of Communications at Birds Canada and has written numerous articles on birds, birding and connecting with nature. You can find him on Twitter and Instagram at @JodyAllair.Andrea Gress (she/her) secretly thinks Piping Plovers are better than all the other birds...studied Renewable Resource Management at the University of Saskatchewan. She pivoted towards birds, after an internship in South Africa. Upon returning, she worked with Piping Plovers in Saskatchewan, and then as the Ontario Piping Plover Coordinator. Years of sharing her love of plovers with beach goers has turned into a full time communications role with Birds Canada.  
    --------  
    38:40
  • The Wake-up Call: Eastern Whip-poor-will
    Some call them goatsuckers, others may think of them as dragons in the night sky...but we know them lovingly as the Eastern Whip-poor-will. We're joined by three researchers who are exploring the habitats, food sources, and migratory ranges of the Eastern Whip-poor-will.  We learn all kinds of spooky facts about this elusive species, and gain insights into their threats and challenges. Plus we get to take a behind the scenes look at how research is done for this species at risk. Help us keep doing what we do best by donating today. Thank you! Natasha shared many great ways to help the Eastern Whip-poor-will and aerial insectivores, here are some of our favorites: Canadian Nightjar SurveyGlobal Nightjar NetworkBreeding Bird SurveyBreeding Bird AtlasBird GardensAnd if you'd like to keep learning, check out the State of Canada's Birds, get some quick facts, or dive into some research that was mentioned in the episode! Help birds and bugs today by ordering some bird-friendly coffee. When you use the code 'warblers' at check out, Birds and Beans makes a donation to this podcast.  Victoria Pepe is a first-year master’s student at the University of Waterloo, working under the supervision of Dr. Liam McGuire. She is researching the home range dynamics and nest site selection of Eastern Whip-poor-wills. Victoria hopes to help bridge the knowledge gaps for this species with her research, helping to inform landowners on how they can help support Whip-poor-will populations and entice this iconic bird to use their properties. Lauren Weeks is completing her master's in the McGuire Lab at the University of Waterloo. Her main topics of interest are avian migration and diet composition. Passionate about the outdoors, Lauren loves hiking while looking for cool birds and bugs. She hopes her research will contribute to conservation efforts to support species at risk. Natasha Barlow grew up near Point Pelee National Park in southern Ontario, and didn't fully appreciate the area until she had already moved away. Thankfully, she realized the error in her ways, and after completing her masters assessing the efficacy of restoration and conservation strategies on protecting sagebrush songbirds, she now coordinates various field-based research projects, runs citizen science programs, and advocates for change for aerial insectivores in Ontario as a Projects Biologist with Birds Canada.  Andrea Gress (she/her) secretly thinks Piping Plovers are better than all the other birds...studied Renewable Resource Management at the University of Saskatchewan. She pivoted towards birds, after an internship in South Africa. Upon returning, she worked with Piping Plovers in Saskatchewan, and then as the Ontario Piping Plover Coordinator. Years of sharing her love of plovers with beach goers has turned into a full time communications role with Birds Canada.
    --------  
    33:45
  • Winter is better with Project FeederWatch
    As we get deeper into the fall months, we're joined by Olivia Carvalho to chat about an underappreciated pastime... winter birding! With Olivia coordinating Project FeederWatch in Canada, she has great insights on how to help birds through the coldest months, winter adaptations, birds you might expect to see at your feeder, and more!What birds are at your feeder? Let us know by joining Project FeederWatch! Remember, you don't need to have a feeder to be part of the fun! Stay warm this winter with a cup of Bird Friendly coffee from Birds and Beans. Use the code "Warblers" to support this podcast. Grab a bag today!  Olivia Carvalho is the Community Engagement Specialist for Birds Canada. She oversees the coordination of Project FeederWatch, Great Backyard Bird Count, and Gardening for Birds in Canada. Her role connects her with thousands of birders (and birds!) across the country, and she believes birding is for everyone.Andrea Gress (she/her) secretly thinks Piping Plovers are better than all the other birds...studied Renewable Resource Management at the University of Saskatchewan. She pivoted towards birds, after an internship in South Africa. Upon returning, she worked with Piping Plovers in Saskatchewan, and then as the Ontario Piping Plover Coordinator. Years of sharing her love of plovers with beach goers has turned into a full time communications role with Birds Canada.
    --------  
    20:34
  • Canada's bird populations: the good, the bad, the uplifting
    How are Canada's birds doing? Recently released, The State of Canada's Birds brings us valuable insights into the health of our favourite species. Some have recovered wonderfully, like waterfowl and birds of prey, yet others are struggling and need urgent attention. Catherine Jardine of Birds Canada and Marie-Anne Hudson with Environment and Climate Change Canada join us - after spending 4 years of their lives digging into this data - to share the biggest news on Canada's birds. Explore the report and share what you learn. Together, we can have a positive impact on Canada's birds.  Marie-Anne Hudson has a BSc from McGill University in Applied Zoology and a PhD from McGill University in Wildlife Biology, which she got while also working as an environmental consultant and bird bander. With over a decade of experience, in 2023 she became the Unit Head of the Science Coordination and Reporting Unit with Environment and Climate Change Canada. Catherine Jardine is the Associate Director of Data Science and Technology at Birds Canada. Her work focuses on supporting hundreds of research and monitoring projects investigating the ecology, distribution and population dynamics of all bird species through two main platforms; NatureCounts (naturecounts.ca) and the Motus Wildlife Tracking System (motus.org).Andrea Gress (she/her) secretly thinks Piping Plovers are better than all the other birds...studied Renewable Resource Management at the University of Saskatchewan. She pivoted towards birds, after an internship in South Africa. Upon returning, she worked with Piping Plovers in Saskatchewan, and then as the Ontario Piping Plover Coordinator. Years of sharing her love of plovers with beach goers has turned into a full time communications role with Birds Canada.
    --------  
    30:51
  • Quebec's river of warblers
    An incredible migratory phenomenon occurs along the St. Lawrence River in Quebec. Thankfully, the Tadoussac Bird Observatory is located in just the right place to observe and study this mass movement of warblers and other songbirds.Alexandre Terrigeol joins us during peak migration to share more about this phenomenon and about the other work occurring at the bird observatory, including bird banding research, educational workshops, and an annual birding festival! Learn more about the Tadoussac Bird Observatory (or Observatoire d'oiseaux de Tadoussac). Support bird observatories through the Birds Canada Birdathon. Pick up a bag of Bird Friendly coffee from Birds and Beans; supporting everyone from the boreal birds in this episode, to the coffee farmers themselves. Use the code "Warblers" to support this podcast! Alexandre Terrigeol is a biologist and director of the Tadoussac Bird Observatory. A relative newcomer to the world of ornithology, he uses both his work and his free time to share his passion for biodiversity, particularly birds. As much as possible, he wants to contribute to research through participatory science tools, photography and sound recordings. Andrea Gress (she/her) secretly thinks Piping Plovers are better than all the other birds...studied Renewable Resource Management at the University of Saskatchewan. She pivoted towards birds, after an internship in South Africa. Upon returning, she worked with Piping Plovers in Saskatchewan, and then as the Ontario Piping Plover Coordinator. Years of sharing her love of plovers with beach goers has turned into a full time communications role with Birds Canada.
    --------  
    25:27

About The Warblers by Birds Canada

This award winning podcast shares Canadian information, insights and inspiration on the world of birds and bird conservation. The lively discussions are hosted by Andrea Gress whose curiosity leads to discovering fun facts and useful tips while travelling uncommon flight paths to learn from expert guests. Thanks to our incredible listeners, The Warblers podcast was named the winner of the 2022 Nature Inspiration Award - Canadian Museum of Nature in the non-profit (large) category! We would love to hear from you, let us know what you think about the podcast here or which topics you will love -> [email protected]
