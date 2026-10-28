Podcast Release:

Strength in Unity: Tribal Economic & Clean Energy Leadership with USET



Special Guest:

Rebecca Naragon, MPA, CEcD

(Poarch Band of Creek Indians)

Economic Development Director

United South and Eastern Tribes, Inc. (USET)



Release Date:

April 22, 2026



Time:

12:00 pm EST



Episode Description:

In this episode of the Hoporenkv Native American Podcast, we are joined by Rebecca Naragon, the Economic Development Director for United South and Eastern Tribes, Inc. (USET). A citizen of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Rebecca brings a wealth of expertise to the table, including her recent achievement of the prestigious Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) designation.



The conversation dives deep into the mission of USET, an organization that provides essential technical assistance and programmatic support to 33 federally recognized Tribal Nations across the Northeast, Southeast, Everglades, and Gulf regions. Drawing from her background at the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Indian Energy and Economic Development, Rebecca discusses the importance of Tribal self-determination, and how diverse cultural landscapes shape the future of economic development and housing across Indian Country.



Listeners will gain a better understanding of how USET navigates the immense cultural and geographical diversity of its member Tribes to foster self-determination and sustainable growth. Whether you are interested in the mechanics of Tribal housing or the broader landscape of economic sovereignty, this episode offers a comprehensive look at a leader shaping the future of Indian Country.



Episode Resource Links:

https://www.usetinc.org/

https://www.usetinc.org/resources/partners/

https://www.usetinc.org/about/member-tribal-nations/