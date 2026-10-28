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180 episodes
- Podcast Release:
Wisdom in the Workflow: Evolving Tribal Grants Management
Release Date:
10.28.26
Time:
12:00 pm EST
Special Guest:
Doug Paget
(Lac Des Mille Lacs First Nation)
Tribal Nations Executive Team Leader
Euna Solutions
douglas.paget@eunasolutions.com
Episode Description:
In this episode of the Hoporenkv Native American Podcast, Doug Paget (Lac Des Mille Lacs First Nation), Tribal Nations Executive Team Leader at Euna Solutions, joins the show for an insightful discussion on the evolving world of Tribal grants management. Here, we explore some of the biggest challenges Tribes face today: the strain on small grants teams, the loss of institutional knowledge, and more.
The conversation goes beyond grant writing to highlight the often-overlooked challenges of award management where organizations tend to overinvest time, and where shifting focus can lead to stronger outcomes. Doug closes with a powerful piece of advice for every Tribal grant professional navigating today’s fast-paced and ever-changing funding environment.
This episode is filled with practical insights, meaningful perspectives, and thoughtful guidance for anyone working in Tribal governance, grants, or community development.
Breaking the Cycle: How the Neighborhood Homes Credit Can Bring Homeownership Home10/28/2026 | 53 mins.Episode Resources:
Neighborhood Homes Investment Act - Proposed Tribal Amendments
Join the Neighborhood Homes Coalition
Neighborhood Homes Coalition Website
Travois Website
arose@travois.com
jonas@travois.com
Native Learning Center Website
- Podcast Release:
Bridging the Gaps: Fawn Tsatoke on Justice, Advocacy, and MMIP
Special Guest:
Fawn Tsatoke
(Kiowa / Comanche)
President
MMIP Kiowa Chapter
Release Date:
Wednesday, July 15th, 2026
Time:
12:00 pm EST
Description:
In this emotional and powerful episode of the Hoporenkv Native American Podcast, hosts Brooke Warrington and Haliston Lake sit down with Fawn Tsatoke (Kiowa / Comanche), the president and founder of the Kiowa Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) chapter. Native people face some of the highest rates of violence in the United States, yet many cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous people remain underreported, unsolved, or overlooked. Fawn shares the inspiration behind her advocacy and work, the challenges Indigenous families face in seeking justice, and the importance of raising awareness, bridging the gaps between Tribal, State, and Federal law enforcement, and honoring those who are missing.
Episode Resources:
(National)
Strongheartshelpline.org
Wernative.org
niwrc.org/resources/toolkit/mmiw-toolkit-families-and-communities
(Florida-Specific)
floridahealth.gov/individual-family-health/injury-prevention-wellness/human-trafficking/
flitecenter.org/services#human-trafficking-anchor
- Podcast Release:
Strength in Unity: Tribal Economic & Clean Energy Leadership with USET
Special Guest:
Rebecca Naragon, MPA, CEcD
(Poarch Band of Creek Indians)
Economic Development Director
United South and Eastern Tribes, Inc. (USET)
Release Date:
April 22, 2026
Time:
12:00 pm EST
Episode Description:
In this episode of the Hoporenkv Native American Podcast, we are joined by Rebecca Naragon, the Economic Development Director for United South and Eastern Tribes, Inc. (USET). A citizen of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Rebecca brings a wealth of expertise to the table, including her recent achievement of the prestigious Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) designation.
The conversation dives deep into the mission of USET, an organization that provides essential technical assistance and programmatic support to 33 federally recognized Tribal Nations across the Northeast, Southeast, Everglades, and Gulf regions. Drawing from her background at the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Indian Energy and Economic Development, Rebecca discusses the importance of Tribal self-determination, and how diverse cultural landscapes shape the future of economic development and housing across Indian Country.
Listeners will gain a better understanding of how USET navigates the immense cultural and geographical diversity of its member Tribes to foster self-determination and sustainable growth. Whether you are interested in the mechanics of Tribal housing or the broader landscape of economic sovereignty, this episode offers a comprehensive look at a leader shaping the future of Indian Country.
Episode Resource Links:
https://www.usetinc.org/
https://www.usetinc.org/resources/partners/
https://www.usetinc.org/about/member-tribal-nations/
- Release Date:
02.25.2026
Hoporenkv Native American Podcast:
“The Blueprint for Success: Strategies for High-Performing Tribal Housing”
Special Guest:
Patricia Ward
(Quinault Indian Nation)
Consultant
Q'wati Consulting
Episode Description:
In this episode of the Hoporenkv Native American Podcast, hosts Georgette Smith (Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma / Choctaw) and Brooke Warrington sit down with Patricia Ward (Quinault Indian Nation), a seasoned consultant at Q'wati Consulting with extensive experience across HUD ONAP, the BIA, and Indian Health Services.
Tribal housing programs face the complex challenge of balancing strict federal oversight with Tribal sovereignty and cultural values. Patricia draws on her unique "bird’s-eye view" from grant evaluation and program management to break down the core ingredients of high-performing Tribal housing programs.
Whether you are a new Housing Director or a seasoned Tribal Leader, this conversation offers actionable insights on empowering your housing program to better serve Tribal Citizens.
Resource Link:
https://www.hud.gov/helping-americans/public-indian-housing-ihbg
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About Hoporenkv Native American Podcast
Wisdom is the next step in gaining knowledge. And with that, the Native Learning Center has created the Hoporenkv Native American Podcast. Hoporenkv (Hopo-thlee-in-ka) is the Creek word for “wisdom”. Hoporenkv Native American Podcast is the audio podcast from the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Native Learning Center to provide short and focused information on various Tribal housing and community development topics and subject matter related to Tribal housing and NAHASDA in shorter formats than our typical weekly webinars. Make sure to visit the NLC website to learn more about the upcoming Hoporenkv Native American Podcast.Podcast website
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