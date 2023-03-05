When law & order is the headline, what does it mean for us? Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams cross-examines news-making cases and famous faces to peer i... More
Hell No, I’m Not Dating A Bus Driver... A Black Ownership Story
What's good, Jurors! In this week's episode, Eboni addresses her recent interview with Iyanla Vanzant. Social media has been having a field day with this one, but Eboni ain't backing down. Meanwhile, in other news, Don Lemon has been fired from CNN, and he's not going down without a fight. Speaking of fighting, Queen Beyonce claims the IRS is playing with her money and she is not having it! And finally, Pras, a member of the Fugees, has been in these streets, but not for much longer!
5/3/2023
1:04:40
PAUSE: Stop Policing Black Families
What's good, jurors! Eboni and Dustin are back in the courtroom with another episode of Holding Court, where they break down the most pressing legal cases of the week. First up, Halle Berry and her ex-husband are taking their divorce settlement to the next level by hiring a private judge. But will this move give them the edge they need to settle their differences, or will it just add more drama to the mix? In a shocking twist, a mother is facing felony charges after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to school and accidentally shot his teacher. Eboni and Dustin are on the case, trying to make sense of the charges and the aftermath of this tragic event. And in a story that hits close to home for many Black families, a couple in Texas says that their newborn was taken away by authorities simply because they chose to have a midwife instead of giving birth in a hospital. The hosts bring their signature wit to unpack the legal implications of this troubling case.So grab your gavels and join Eboni and Dustin for another episode of Holding Court, where they keep it real and keep you informed on all the latest legal drama!
4/26/2023
47:00
Proof Problems: Sometimes a Video Ain't Enough
This week on Holding Court, Eboni and Dustin dive into the latest legal news, including U.S. prosecutors' decision not to pursue charges in Shanquella Robinson's death, which Eboni argues is the right decision. They also discuss Mo'Nique's lawsuit against CBS and Paramount for royalties owed to her production company. In addition, the duo tackles the dramatic outcome of the Tesla lawsuit, in which a federal jury ordered the carmaker to pay $3.2 million to a Black man who faced racial abuse while working at its factory. Get ready for a funny and engaging commentary on all these legal stories and more in this week's episode of Holding Court!
4/19/2023
57:18
Are You a Gangsta or a Housewife?
Get ready for a court session like no other! Ebony and Dustin are back and they are serving up some serious justice with a jam-packed docket. In this episode, the dynamic duo doesn't hold back as they delve into the recent drama involving Judge Joe Brown and why he needs to learn to stay in his own lane. They also dig into the controversy surrounding rapper Mystikal and how he's been letting down the culture for years. And while Latto may not be a "Gangsta'," Eboni reminds listeners that there's no shame in paying your debt to society as long as you learn your lesson.
4/12/2023
52:26
Keep Your Damn Hands To Yourself!
This week our hosts are back with another docket full of mess, starting with the Trump indictment and what it all means, to the attack on Manhattan DA and why the culture needs to realize black prosecutors are NOT the enemy, and finally the Jonathan Majors scandal and why his attorney should probably freshen up on her defense skills because THIS AIN'T IT!
