Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams

What's good, jurors! Eboni and Dustin are back in the courtroom with another episode of Holding Court, where they break down the most pressing legal cases of the week. First up, Halle Berry and her ex-husband are taking their divorce settlement to the next level by hiring a private judge. But will this move give them the edge they need to settle their differences, or will it just add more drama to the mix? In a shocking twist, a mother is facing felony charges after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to school and accidentally shot his teacher. Eboni and Dustin are on the case, trying to make sense of the charges and the aftermath of this tragic event. And in a story that hits close to home for many Black families, a couple in Texas says that their newborn was taken away by authorities simply because they chose to have a midwife instead of giving birth in a hospital. The hosts bring their signature wit to unpack the legal implications of this troubling case.So grab your gavels and join Eboni and Dustin for another episode of Holding Court, where they keep it real and keep you informed on all the latest legal drama!