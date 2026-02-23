The episode opens with sponsor Meter and a conversation about Saturday morning cartoons before shifting to recent breakthroughs in AI video generation from ByteDance's "SeaDance" (with "SeeDream" as its image generator).

The hosts describe SeaDance's cinematic quality, accurate physics, and realistic recreations of actors and IP (including examples like Tom Cruise vs. Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves as Neo/John Wick), and discuss the implications for film production, commercials, and local film economies such as Toronto and Vancouver. They cover backlash and gatekeeping, including an AI-made Thanksgiving-themed animated short that won a contest tied to AMC theaters' pre-show but reportedly wasn't shown, and compare resistance to historical Luddite reactions.

The discussion broadens to productivity and labor impacts, arguing that AI adoption may mirror the 1980s computer productivity dip before process re-engineering in the 1990s, while also raising concerns that AI leaders are forecasting major white-collar job losses. The hosts highlight the rise of agentic benchmarks (TerminalBench, Apex Agents, BrowseComp) and how AI search helps find information faster than traditional search, but emphasize that trust, reliability, and infrastructure are not keeping pace.

They raise major concerns about platform terms and data ownership, focusing on Perplexity's updated terms (non-commercial use only even for paid tiers, mandatory attribution, broad licensing rights over user content, and liability limits). They also discuss reliability failures: a widespread Google Gemini issue where users' chat histories disappeared (only visible as activity records with limited usability), and missing document links in ChatGPT chats. The hosts argue users must back up their own data and criticize unclear policies and weak support.

Security risks are illustrated through a story about the AI-enabled robot vacuum "Romo," where a developer used Claude to reverse engineer its app and reportedly gained access to control thousands of devices across multiple countries before responsibly disclosing the issues. They also reference broader concerns like connected home devices, Ring neighborhood features, and Microsoft's Recall concept.

In rapid-fire news, they mention Anthropic releasing Sonnet 4.6 as a strong, cheaper option near Opus-level performance, a new Grok release branded "4.20," and a clip from an AI summit in India where Sam Altman and Dario Amodei appeared to refuse to hold hands on stage, which the hosts cite as a sign of immaturity among AI industry leaders. The episode closes with sponsor Meter.

00:21 Saturday Morning Cartoons… Reimagined by AI

00:21 Saturday Morning Cartoons… Reimagined by AI

01:16 What is 'SeaDance'? Cinematic AI Video Goes Viral

03:17 Keanu Reeves, Neo vs. John Wick & the End of VFX as We Know It

06:43 From Movies to Ads: How AI Video Hits Commercial Production

07:41 The Hidden Economy of Commercials (and Why Cities Like Toronto/Vancouver Care)

09:56 AMC Won't Screen an AI-Made Short: Early Luddite Backlash

12:54 Artists, AI, and the 'Starving Creator' Reality

16:17 AI Adoption Parallels: The 1980s Computer Wave & the Productivity Dip

24:09 Agentic AI Benchmarks: TerminalBench, Apex Agents & BrowseComp

26:04 AI Search That Actually Saves Time (and Your Memory)

30:36 Perplexity's New Terms of Service: Non-Commercial Use & Ownership Shock

35:40 Liability Caps, More Corporate Gripes… and a Coke Zero 'Sponsor' Bit

37:36 Gemini 3.1's big leap—and why it still doesn't feel trustworthy

38:08 Gemini chat history vanishes: what happened and why users are furious

40:19 OpenAI document links disappearing too: what "saved" really means

42:04 Cloud AI's shaky foundation: security, reliability, and confusing settings

47:45 When reliance turns emotional: losing models, losing "someone"

49:22 Real-world stakes: the Social Security database whistleblower story

53:15 Owning your data (and why Google support won't save you)

54:53 Trust whiplash: Anthropic cuts off OpenClaw and the power to shut you down

57:29 Robot vacuum hacked with Claude: 7,000 cameras in strangers' homes

01:03:17 Smart home surveillance creep: Ring neighbors, TV cameras, and Microsoft Recall

01:07:14 Rapid-fire AI news: Sonnet 4.6, Gemini gains, and Grok 4.20

01:11:00 AI leaders' petty feud—and the show wrap & sponsor thanks