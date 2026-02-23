Open app
Hashtag Trending
Jim Love
NewsTechnology
  Hashtag Trending

    Apple's On-Device AI, Walmart Upskilling, Wikipedia Blocks Archive.today, Superintelligence Warning

    2/23/2026 | 11 mins.
    The episode covers Apple researchers' Ferret-UI Light, a 3B-parameter on-device model that interprets on-screen interfaces using a two-pass crop-and-zoom approach, positioned against reported OpenAI smart-speaker work with Jony Ive, Amazon's generative-AI Alexa rollout, and Google's Gemini integration, with Apple emphasizing privacy and local processing. Walmart is highlighted for offering free Google-backed AI training to its US and Canadian workforce (about 1.6 million employees) via an eight-hour professional certificate, with executives saying AI will reshape jobs rather than drive layoffs. Wikipedia, via the Wikimedia Foundation, blocks archive.today citing infrastructure overload from automated requests and alleging some archived captures were altered, raising concerns about archival integrity while distinguishing it from the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. Research from UNSW Sydney and the Australian National University finds most people—including "super recognizers"—struggle to detect AI-generated faces, increasing risks like fraud and social engineering. The show closes with Bernie Sanders urging to slow AI development, alongside similar readiness warnings from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei about rapid progress toward very powerful systems and the lack of preparedness by lawmakers and the public.
    Hashtag Trending would like to thank Meter for their support in bringing you this podcast. Meter delivers a complete networking stack, wired, wireless and cellular in one integrated solution that's built for performance and scale. You can find them at Meter.com/htt
    00:00 Hashtag Trending Kickoff + Sponsor: Meter
    00:57 Apple's On‑Device AI for App Control (Ferret‑UI Light)
    02:01 Smart Speaker Arms Race: OpenAI, Alexa GenAI, Gemini vs Apple's Privacy Play
    03:09 Walmart's Plan: Train 1.6M Workers in AI Instead of Layoffs
    04:56 Wikipedia Blocks Archive.today Over Load + Integrity Allegations
    06:34 AI-Generated Faces Now Fool Most People (Study + Security Risks)
    07:57 "Slow This Thing Down": Sanders, Altman & AGI Timelines
    09:59 Wrap-Up, Links, Listener Messages + Sponsor Close
  • Hashtag Trending

    Hollywood vs. AI Video, Data Loss in Gemini, and Perplexity's New Terms | Project Synapse

    2/21/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    The episode opens with sponsor Meter and a conversation about Saturday morning cartoons before shifting to recent breakthroughs in AI video generation from ByteDance's "SeaDance" (with "SeeDream" as its image generator). 
    The hosts describe SeaDance's cinematic quality, accurate physics, and realistic recreations of actors and IP (including examples like Tom Cruise vs. Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves as Neo/John Wick), and discuss the implications for film production, commercials, and local film economies such as Toronto and Vancouver. They cover backlash and gatekeeping, including an AI-made Thanksgiving-themed animated short that won a contest tied to AMC theaters' pre-show but reportedly wasn't shown, and compare resistance to historical Luddite reactions.
    The discussion broadens to productivity and labor impacts, arguing that AI adoption may mirror the 1980s computer productivity dip before process re-engineering in the 1990s, while also raising concerns that AI leaders are forecasting major white-collar job losses. The hosts highlight the rise of agentic benchmarks (TerminalBench, Apex Agents, BrowseComp) and how AI search helps find information faster than traditional search, but emphasize that trust, reliability, and infrastructure are not keeping pace.
    They raise major concerns about platform terms and data ownership, focusing on Perplexity's updated terms (non-commercial use only even for paid tiers, mandatory attribution, broad licensing rights over user content, and liability limits). They also discuss reliability failures: a widespread Google Gemini issue where users' chat histories disappeared (only visible as activity records with limited usability), and missing document links in ChatGPT chats. The hosts argue users must back up their own data and criticize unclear policies and weak support.
    Security risks are illustrated through a story about the AI-enabled robot vacuum "Romo," where a developer used Claude to reverse engineer its app and reportedly gained access to control thousands of devices across multiple countries before responsibly disclosing the issues. They also reference broader concerns like connected home devices, Ring neighborhood features, and Microsoft's Recall concept.
    In rapid-fire news, they mention Anthropic releasing Sonnet 4.6 as a strong, cheaper option near Opus-level performance, a new Grok release branded "4.20," and a clip from an AI summit in India where Sam Altman and Dario Amodei appeared to refuse to hold hands on stage, which the hosts cite as a sign of immaturity among AI industry leaders. The episode closes with sponsor Meter.
    00:00 Sponsor + Welcome to Project Synapse
    00:21 Saturday Morning Cartoons… Reimagined by AI
    01:16 What is 'SeaDance'? Cinematic AI Video Goes Viral
    03:17 Keanu Reeves, Neo vs. John Wick & the End of VFX as We Know It
    06:43 From Movies to Ads: How AI Video Hits Commercial Production
    07:41 The Hidden Economy of Commercials (and Why Cities Like Toronto/Vancouver Care)
    09:56 AMC Won't Screen an AI-Made Short: Early Luddite Backlash
    12:54 Artists, AI, and the 'Starving Creator' Reality
    16:17 AI Adoption Parallels: The 1980s Computer Wave & the Productivity Dip
    24:09 Agentic AI Benchmarks: TerminalBench, Apex Agents & BrowseComp
    26:04 AI Search That Actually Saves Time (and Your Memory)
    30:36 Perplexity's New Terms of Service: Non-Commercial Use & Ownership Shock
    35:40 Liability Caps, More Corporate Gripes… and a Coke Zero 'Sponsor' Bit
    37:36 Gemini 3.1's big leap—and why it still doesn't feel trustworthy
    38:08 Gemini chat history vanishes: what happened and why users are furious
    40:19 OpenAI document links disappearing too: what "saved" really means
    42:04 Cloud AI's shaky foundation: security, reliability, and confusing settings
    47:45 When reliance turns emotional: losing models, losing "someone"
    49:22 Real-world stakes: the Social Security database whistleblower story
    53:15 Owning your data (and why Google support won't save you)
    54:53 Trust whiplash: Anthropic cuts off OpenClaw and the power to shut you down
    57:29 Robot vacuum hacked with Claude: 7,000 cameras in strangers' homes
    01:03:17 Smart home surveillance creep: Ring neighbors, TV cameras, and Microsoft Recall
    01:07:14 Rapid-fire AI news: Sonnet 4.6, Gemini gains, and Grok 4.20
    01:11:00 AI leaders' petty feud—and the show wrap & sponsor thanks
  • Hashtag Trending

    Can You Jailbreak An F35

    2/20/2026 | 10 mins.
    F-35 'Jailbreak' Talk, AMC Rejects AI Film, Gmail Training Confusion, and the AI Productivity Paradox
    Host Jim Love covers four stories: 
    Dutch Defense Secretary Gijs Tuinman suggests the F-35's software could be "jailbroken," highlighting allied concerns about U.S.-controlled update pipelines and mission systems (formerly ALIS, now ODIN) and arguing the main barriers are contractual and operational rather than purely technical. An AI-generated short film, "Thanksgiving Day" by Igor OV, wins Screen Vision Media's Frame Forward AI Animated Film Festival and a promised two-week theatrical run, but AMC declines to screen it, reflecting ongoing Hollywood sensitivities around generative AI, authorship, and labor. Google responds to reports that it uses Gmail content to train Gemini by stating it does not use Gmail content for training, while confusion stems from wording and placement of Gmail "smart features" settings; the episode critiques the lack of plain-language clarity. Finally, a survey of 6,000 executives (reported via Tom's Hardware) finds over 80% of companies see no measurable productivity gains from AI, drawing parallels to the historic "productivity paradox" and suggesting organizations aren't redesigning processes; the show previews a deeper discussion on Project Synapse.
    00:00 Trending Headlines + Sponsor: Meter
    00:45 Can You 'Jailbreak' the F-35? Software Sovereignty & Ally Unease
    02:48 AI Film Wins a Festival—AMC Says No: The Distribution Bottleneck
    05:01 Does Google Train Gemini on Your Gmail? The Settings Confusion Explained
    07:29 Why 80% See No AI Productivity Gains: The New 'Productivity Paradox'
    09:47 Wrap-Up, Project Synapse Tease + Sponsor Thanks
  • Hashtag Trending

    Tesla Robotaxis: Four Times the Number of Accidents As Human Drivers

    2/19/2026 | 11 mins.
    Discord Age Verification Backlash, Tesla Robotaxi Crash Rate, YouTube Outage & Amazon Kills Blue Jay Robot
    Host Jim Love covers several tech headlines: Discord's age verification rollout prompts user defections that push TeamSpeak beyond capacity, with concerns centering on third-party verification (including Persona) and broader trust issues; Discord says limited Persona use in the UK has ended and many checks won't require ID or facial scans. Data cited by Gizmodo suggests Tesla robotaxis crash about 1.3 times per million miles versus 0.3 for human drivers, with many incidents being low-speed rear-end collisions, intersection hesitation/entry errors, and strikes on stationary objects. YouTube experiences a major outage affecting hundreds of thousands of users across multiple services, traced to a malfunction in its recommendation system and later restored. Amazon reportedly shuts down its internal Blue Jay warehouse robotics project in under six months while continuing broader fulfillment-center automation. Finally, reports about an Apple AI pendant—a camera-and-microphone wearable likely paired to an iPhone—raise questions about whether Apple's secrecy has weakened or the details are a controlled leak.
    00:00 Hashtag Trending Kickoff + Sponsor: Meter
    00:45 Discord Age Verification Backlash Sparks TeamSpeak Surge
    03:00 Tesla Robotaxis: Crash Rate vs Human Drivers (What the Data Shows)
    05:18 YouTube Outage: Recommendation System Failure Explained
    06:24 Amazon Scraps 'Blue Jay' Warehouse Robot After 6 Months
    08:04 Apple's Mysterious AI Pendant: Leak, Strategy, or Secrecy Cracking?
    09:57 Wrap-Up, Listener Thanks + Sponsor Message
  • Hashtag Trending

    Pentagon Threatens To Cut Ties With Anthropic

    2/18/2026 | 10 mins.
    In this episode of Hashtag Trending, host Jim Love covers reports that the Pentagon may cut ties with Anthropic over Claude's usage restrictions, after a $200M Department of Defense contract and disagreements about limits related to weapons development, surveillance, and violence. 
    The episode also examines warnings from Phison Electronics CEO KS Pua that an AI-driven memory crunch could push smaller consumer electronics makers toward bankruptcy or product exits by 2026 as high-end memory supply is prioritized for data centers, with potential ripple effects across devices and even automotive systems. MacWorld's critique of Apple's prolonged Siri overhaul is discussed, including delayed Apple Intelligence promises and reports Apple may integrate Google's Gemini into iOS, raising questions about Apple's premium brand perception amid broader software criticism. Finally, the show highlights a Meta patent describing AI that could continue posting and responding on behalf of deceased users by learning from their historical content, raising concerns about consent, control, authenticity, and identity online.
    00:00 Hashtag Trending + Sponsor Message (Meter)
    00:46 Pentagon vs. Anthropic: AI Guardrails and Military Use
    03:05 AI Memory Crunch: Storage Shortages Threaten Consumer Tech
    04:58 Is Siri Now an Apple Liability? Delays, Gemini, and Brand Risk
    07:38 Meta's Patent: AI Posting After You Die (Digital Afterlife)
    08:59 Wrap-Up, How to Support the Show + Sponsor Thanks

About Hashtag Trending

A daily news program covering the top stories in technology with a weekend in depth interview.
