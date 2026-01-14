Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee—the home of the blues—Greg Pratt was on a very different path before country music called his name. With just one college credit left and a family legacy in medicine, Greg packed his car, left everything behind, and headed to Nashville with only a few dollars and a dream.In this short but powerful conversation, Greg shares how he taught himself guitar, learned to write songs, and built a baritone voice that now fills some of Nashville’s biggest stages. From working in the back kitchen of a restaurant to becoming one of the most in-demand live performers in town, his journey is pure grit, passion, and heart.We talk about his music, his rise as an independent country artist, his radio success, and what’s ahead as he continues to perform over 200 shows a year and make his mark on today’s country music scene. This is a quick sit-down—but it definitely won’t be the last time you hear from Greg Pratt on Happy Hour with Deb.Support the showHappy Hour with DebReal Talk. Big Feelings. Country Soul. New episodes weekly — available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts & YouTube 🔗 Follow us everywhere: @happyhourwithdeb 📬 For guest inquiries or collaborations: [email protected]