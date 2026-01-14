Back at the Bar: Cody Cozz Kicks Off Season 2! Ep97
1/08/2026 | 50 mins.
Season 2 of Happy Hour with Deb is here, and we're kicking it off with a returning favorite—Cody Cozz! Grab a drink and join us for laughs, stories, and behind-the-scenes moments as we catch up with Cody and dive into what's new in his world.We're also excited to announce a new collaboration with Freedom Brew, a company dedicated to giving back to military personnel and veterans who've sacrificed so much for our freedom. A portion of every purchase goes to helping these heroes and their families, making your favorite beverage even more meaningful. Tune in for an unforgettable episode and raise a glass to stories, music, and giving back.#HappyHourWithDeb #CountryMusic #PodcastLife #CodyCozz #FreedomBrew #VeteranSupport #NashvilleVibes #Season2Premiere #MusicAndStories #CheersToThat
Best of 2025 (Part 2) | More Moments, More Music, More Happy Hour
1/02/2026 | 41 mins.
Part 2 of our Best of 2025 is here!This episode brings you even more standout moments from an unforgettable year of Happy Hour with Deb. From powerful conversations and unexpected laughs to raw, real stories from artists and creatives, this episode captures the heart of what made 2025 so special.If you loved Part 1, settle in—because this one goes even deeper. Whether you're catching up or reliving your favorite moments, this episode is all about connection, music, and the magic that happens when great people sit down and tell their stories.Grab a drink, hit play, and enjoy Part 2 of the Best of Happy Hour with Deb.#countrymusic #countrymusicartist #nashville #podcast #happyhourwithdeb
Best of 2025: CRS Moments That Defined Happy Hour with Deb
12/23/2025 | 46 mins.
2025 was one for the books—and it all came together at the Country Radio Seminar. In this Best of 2025 episode of Happy Hour with Deb, we're bringing you some of our favorite, most memorable moments straight from CRS. From candid conversations and unexpected laughs to powerful stories and artist breakthroughs, this episode captures the heart of what Happy Hour is all about.Featuring standout moments with incredible artists including Jet Jurgensmeyer, Michael James & Hodyn Barder, Austin Taylor Dye, Jessie G., Charly Reynolds, Emily Brooke, Pryor Baird, and Timmy McKeever, this episode is a celebration of the country music community, real connection, and the magic that happens when artists show up as their true selves.Whether you were at CRS or watching from afar, sit back, grab a drink, and relive the moments that made 2025 unforgettable.
Greg Pratt | From Memphis to Nashville
12/18/2025 | 3 mins.
Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee—the home of the blues—Greg Pratt was on a very different path before country music called his name. With just one college credit left and a family legacy in medicine, Greg packed his car, left everything behind, and headed to Nashville with only a few dollars and a dream.In this short but powerful conversation, Greg shares how he taught himself guitar, learned to write songs, and built a baritone voice that now fills some of Nashville's biggest stages. From working in the back kitchen of a restaurant to becoming one of the most in-demand live performers in town, his journey is pure grit, passion, and heart.We talk about his music, his rise as an independent country artist, his radio success, and what's ahead as he continues to perform over 200 shows a year and make his mark on today's country music scene. This is a quick sit-down—but it definitely won't be the last time you hear from Greg Pratt on Happy Hour with Deb.
Faith, Family & a Country Dream | Tori Martin on Happy Hour with Deb
12/18/2025 | 5 mins.
On this episode of Happy Hour with Deb, I sit down with country music artist Tori Martin for a short but powerful conversation about her journey into music. From being discovered by a Grammy Award–winning producer while singing at church, to growing up with a father who served as a veteran, to chasing her dreams all the way to American Idol, Tori's story is rooted in faith, family, and resilience. This interview may be brief, but it's just the beginning—we're definitely bringing her back. Grab a drink and get to know Tori Martin.
