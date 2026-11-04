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- The North Georgia GMRS repeater situation is changing rapidly as the FCC notice forces a shift in how these systems operate. See what happens next.
This update covers the recent FCC notice issued to the North Georgia GMRS group regarding their repeater linking practices. If you follow amateur or general mobile radio service news, this breakdown explains exactly what the commission demanded and why the group is choosing to comply rather than fight the ruling.
Today's video is sponsored by Ham Radio Prep - save 20% off of all of their courses with code JASON20 at this link - https://geni.us/830iXi5
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ham-radio-2-0--2042782/support.
- ICOM revealed their new radio, the IC-7110, at the Tokyo Hamfair last week. Previously dubbed the X-026, this new powerhouse radio has almost everything - what are your thoughts?
Today's video is sponsored by M&P Coax - use code HR2CABLES to save 10% off of all products at this link - https://geni.us/hr2cables Links from the video:
Facebook post - https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=27760878896888414&type=3 ICOM Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7QGMbUNB2k
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ham-radio-2-0--2042782/support.
- Join me tonight as I welcome the folks from Wilmington Skywarn to show us a new dashboard and new way to track Skywarn Operations. Link - https://wilmingtonskywarn.org We will also be talking about how this system integrates with the Boondock Echo -
Boondock Echo: https://www.boondockecho.com and https://github.com/Boondock-Echo/ (specifically https://github.com/Boondock-Echo/Boondock-Edge-Dashboard)
For Wilmington Skywarn: https://wilmingtonskywarn.org/
For Boondock Echo: https://www.boondockecho.com/ and https://github.com/Boondock-Echo/ (specifically https://github.com/Boondock-Echo/Boondock-Edge-Dashboard) https://github.com/wilmingtonohioskywarn/skywarn-operators-console
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ham-radio-2-0--2042782/support.
- I made a video about NGGMRS and the FCC Letter of Violation they received, and I got some good comments on that video that I wanted to talk about.
This video is sponsored by Ham Radio Prep - Save 20% off of all courses with code JASON20 at this link - https://geni.us/830iXi5
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ham-radio-2-0--2042782/support.
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About Ham Radio 2.0
Join Jason, KC5HWB, as he focuses on 'What is New in Amateur Radio?' during this video podcast series titled Ham Radio 2.0. Talk about new radios, new transmission modes, License classes, Technical talks and trips around the world.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/ham-radio-2-0--2042782/support.Podcast website
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