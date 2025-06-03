Episode 2 - IS IT A RED FLAG IF YOUR FAMILY HATES YOUR PARTNER?Welcome back to the HAHA Podcast! In this episode, the Ha Sisters—Erica, Emily, and Evelyn—dive headfirst into the messy, hilarious, and sometimes cringe world of relationships.From chaotic first crush stories (including a Roblox wedding?!) to FaceTime anxiety, avoidant tendencies, and what it's really like to fall in and out of love, this episode is full of hot takes, personal confessions, and sisterly chaos. Whether you're in a situationship or just here for the drama, we've got you covered.In this episode:• Our most embarrassing and iconic first crush stories• Why Emily refuses to FaceTime boys• Avoidant attachment styles and social anxiety moments• Falling in love… or just loving the idea of someone• The real tea on icks, red flags, and emotional vulnerabilityNew episodes drop weekly on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and wherever you get your podcasts.Follow us on socials @haha.podcast and send us your stories or questions to be featured in a future episode!Email: [email protected]