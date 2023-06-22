Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Growth Machine
KUT & KUTX Studios, Audrey McGlinchy
News, Business News, History
  We Planned This
    (Episode 1) Austin has grown a lot in recent years — and the East Side has been impacted the most. To understand the city's pattern of displacement, we have to go back to 1928.
    6/22/2023
    44:57
  COMING JUNE 22 | Growth Machine: How Austin Engineered Its Housing Market
    Housing prices in Austin have exploded in the past decade, leading to a city that's not just unaffordable, but also highly segregated. It's the result of decades of decisions about what — if anything — gets built in Austin and where. Hosted by Audrey McGlinchy.
    5/8/2023
    2:41

About Growth Machine

Housing prices in Austin have exploded in the past decade, leading to a city that's not just unaffordable — but also highly segregated. None of this happened by accident. It's the result of decades of decisions about what — if anything — gets built in Austin and where. From a master plan to move Black and brown residents to one part of town, to fights over how to protect the environment, to an outdated land development code — all of these are pieces in a machine that's engineered Austin's housing market.
