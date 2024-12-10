The Importance of IT Due Diligence in M&A

In this episode of "Growing EBITDA," we dive into the critical role of IT diligence in private equity investments. Our hosts, James and Mike, discuss why IT diligence has become an essential work stream in today's M&A landscape. From understanding cybersecurity risks to evaluating business enablement and infrastructure, they cover it all. Tune in to learn how IT diligence can uncover hidden risks, influence deal valuation, and ensure successful post-acquisition integration. Whether you're a business leader, private equity professional, or consultant, this episode is packed with insights and a touch of dry humor to keep you engaged. Follow Mike McSweeney & James Bandy on LinkedIn Learn more about TriVista Highlights: Introduction to IT diligence and its importance in Private Equity investments The evolution of diligence work streams over the past 20 years Key components of IT diligence: cybersecurity, enterprise applications, and infrastructure Real-life examples of IT diligence impacting deal valuation The long-term benefits of conducting IT diligence Trivia on the origin and meaning of "due diligence"