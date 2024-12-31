Good Content with Shannon McKinstrie

How to Make ChatGPT Work for Your Business (and Three Prompts to Get You Started)

Let’s be honest, it’s the holidays and you do not have the time to stress about what to post on Instagram this week. When used correctly, ChatGPT can be an incredible tool in your business, but instead of allowing ChatGPT to write boring, generic content for you, use it for inspiration and add your own unique twist. It isn’t always easy to know exactly what to ask ChatGPT, that’s why I’m sharing three prompts to help you get started. We’ll discuss how to ethically use ChatGPT in your content, with real life applications to spark your creativity, so you can start creating content right now. In this episode we’ll be covering:Why it’s risky to use ChatGPT to create content for you and how to use it responsibly.The different ways to use the content prompts and hooks I share with you..Three ways to use ChatGPT responsibly in your content: Inspiration and Ideas, Content Repurposing, Tweaks and EditingQuick tips for using ChatGPT to help with market research and understanding your audience better (PS: You still need to do your own market research!)How to use ChatGPT for inspiration and ideas while adding your own unique spin. Spice up your content, take your existing content and use ChatGPT to make tweaks and edits.Reels in this episode:Hawaii Reel ​​Other episodes you might have missed:Episode 014: Why Creating Specific Content Leads to Higher EngagementEpisode 035: Turning Inspiration into Unique and Original ContentEpisode 036: Maintaining Your Brand Identity When Everything is TrendyEpisode 037: Personalization is the Key to Your 2025 Content StrategySend a message!Sign up for Reels Lab Join the Social Squad Society Love this conversation? Tap the follow button so you never miss an episode.Connect with me over on Instagram!