Good Content with Shannon McKinstrie

Your Simple B-Roll Can Become Easy Reels That Actually Convert
I have some EPIC reels to share with you today as we send off 2024 and head into 2025. I hope you did your homework from last week's episode, because we are taking content creation seriously in the new year, and it's going to be the easiest year of content creation yet. Now that we're making content part of our daily routine, let's talk about what you're going to do with all the B-roll you've been capturing over the last week and how to turn it into simple and engaging reels.In this episode we'll be covering:Skipping the fancy edits to embrace a minimal set up to document daily activities.Three different types of text for B-roll: Lists, Random Thoughts, the "Book Reel"Repurposing your reels and carousels without hitting copy and paste.Creating habits and routines that make it easy for you to capture relatable content throughout the day.Examples of successful reels that are currently going viral with simple B-roll videos of mundane activities.Links to reels in this episode:Reel #1: Toddler SnackReel #2: Productivity Coach Habit StackingReel #3: Podcaster with HeadphonesReel #4: Workout, Being UncomfortableReel #5: Hotel ContentReel #6: Logo's I redesignedReel #7: How Your Dinner Should FeelOther episodes you might have missed:Episode 017: Turn a Simple Idea into a Reel People Will LoveEpisode 037: Personalization is the Key to Your 2025 Content StrategyEpisode 039: Transform Your Business in 2025: Top Tips and Trends for Good ContentEpisode 040: Build More Connections with Everyday MomentsEpisode 041: Let's Make Content Creation the Easiest Thing on Your To Do List
Let’s Make Content Creation the Easiest Thing on Your To Do List
It's the end of 2024 and I know many of us are tired and have pretty much checked out for the year. This episode is full of tips you can start implementing today to make social media an enjoyable part of your business strategy. From hiring help to simple tips on integrating content into your daily routines, I'm here to remind you that creating good content doesn't have to be a chore. We'll also look at successful reels and how documenting your everyday moments can truly resonate with your audience. We're going to make content creation in 2025 easier and more effective than ever. In this episode we'll be covering:Hiring local business owners to help create your social media content.Prioritizing your content with simple systems and habits.How I leverage AI to turn my existing content into even more content. Creating impactful content that actually resonates with your audience.Capturing everyday moments for B Roll without consuming every moment of your day.Simplified editing techniques for your videos, to make it quick and easy.Remember we aren't creating "perfect" content!Links to reels in this episode:Reel #1 CindyReel #2 Airbnb Reel #3 Putting on MascaraReel #4 In Case Your Mom Didn't Teach YouOther episodes you might have missed:Episode 007: Relatability in Everyday Content with Instagram Stories and ReelsEpisode 017: Turn a Simple Idea into a Reel People Will LoveEpisode 024: Is Storytelling the Missing Piece in Your Content?Episode 030: Attract New Followers with Talk to Camera ReelsEpisode 032: We All Start at Zero: Embrace Storytelling to Connect with Your CommunityEpisode 040: Build More Connections with Everyday Moments
Build More Connections with Everyday Moments
I've said this before, but the reason my business is where it is today, is because of posting stories on Instagram. In the early days of my business (I'm talking 500 followers!) Instagram stories catapulted my growth, it was where I showed up the most, but it was also where I was most confident showing up. So let's jump in to how you can start capturing those day to day moments and turn them into experiences on stories. It literally takes just moments to create and you could make a sale, gain a new follower, or build a connection with someone, even if showing up on stories does not come easy for you.In this episode we'll be covering:The types of stories I shared in the early days of my business and examples of what I am sharing now.The anatomy of an Instagram account and how it represents your signage and storefront.How to reset your stories by taking breaks and letting them expire! Take advantage of this extra boost to your views.It's normal for viewers to fall off after the first three stories, so front load those first stories!You want about 7% of your following to be viewing your stories, and you may see an extra boost in views when you are documenting a vacation or something fun!I'll walk you through some examples of stories I share day to day and the different types of content I like to share in my stories.Every single day, try to put something in your stories that have nothing to do with your business but everything to do with you, your team, or your store. Should you be sharing your reels to your stories?!?Remember, people LOVE to follow PEOPLE and want to see your experiences!Other episodes you might have missed:Episode 002: Uncomplicating Social Media through Simple ContentEpisode 007: Relatability in Everyday Content with Instagram Stories and ReelsEpisode 012: Ditching the Toxic Advice on InstagramEpisode 022: Boost Your Instagram Engagement With These Simple StrategiesEpisode 032: We All Start at Zero: Embrace Storytelling to Connect with Your Community
Transform Your Business in 2025: Top Tips and Trends for Good Content
What an amazing year it has been! There's a lot to unpack in this episode, I'm sharing a major milestone in my business journey and we're talking about ethics in marketing. We'll also look at current viral reels trends that you'll be seeing more of in 2025.In this episode we'll be covering:A behind the scenes look at hitting business milestones!Staying true to who you are and standing up for what you believe in.Ethical marketing practices and how things are changing.Current trends you'll want to pay attention to when creating content.Links to reels in this episode:Reel #1: How to MeasureReel #2: Bec StewartReel #3: Dryer Sheet TricksOther episodes you might have missed:Episode 016: Overcome Social Media Overwhelm with Timeless Marketing StrategiesEpisode 027: Let Your True Personality ShineEpisode 029: Tailoring Successful Reel Techniques to Your NicheEpisode 037: Personalization is the Key to Your 2025 Content Strategy
How to Make ChatGPT Work for Your Business (and Three Prompts to Get You Started)
Let's be honest, it's the holidays and you do not have the time to stress about what to post on Instagram this week. When used correctly, ChatGPT can be an incredible tool in your business, but instead of allowing ChatGPT to write boring, generic content for you, use it for inspiration and add your own unique twist. It isn't always easy to know exactly what to ask ChatGPT, that's why I'm sharing three prompts to help you get started. We'll discuss how to ethically use ChatGPT in your content, with real life applications to spark your creativity, so you can start creating content right now. In this episode we'll be covering:Why it's risky to use ChatGPT to create content for you and how to use it responsibly.The different ways to use the content prompts and hooks I share with you..Three ways to use ChatGPT responsibly in your content: Inspiration and Ideas, Content Repurposing, Tweaks and EditingQuick tips for using ChatGPT to help with market research and understanding your audience better (PS: You still need to do your own market research!)How to use ChatGPT for inspiration and ideas while adding your own unique spin. Spice up your content, take your existing content and use ChatGPT to make tweaks and edits.Reels in this episode:Hawaii Reel Other episodes you might have missed:Episode 014: Why Creating Specific Content Leads to Higher EngagementEpisode 035: Turning Inspiration into Unique and Original ContentEpisode 036: Maintaining Your Brand Identity When Everything is TrendyEpisode 037: Personalization is the Key to Your 2025 Content Strategy
Open a bottle of pinot grigio or whip up an oat milk latte and relax with your host, Shannon McKinstrie, as she cuts through the obnoxious social media noise, answers all your burning questions, and shares exactly what’s working right now in real time. No more second-guessing, it’s time to level up your social media game the tried and true way…with good content.