Description:

John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio 080



As you already know, it's rare that I record my sets, and there's a good reason for that.



Every story I unfold will be a personal connection to that specific show. Sometimes those feelings don't fully translate when you're listening back to a mix at home, removed from the environment where it was created.



I'm constantly working extremely hard to build trust and connection with the dance floor, allowing me to unfold that story and take unexpected twists and turns to create a unique experience, and no two sets are ever the same for this reason.



There can be moments where we're completely locked together in a deep hypnotic flow in complete synergy, so I choose to keep that vibe going a little longer. Then, when the time feels right, an unexpected shift in energy can create one of those magical lifting moments. Those decisions are made instinctively, in real time, for that audience, in that environment. They work because of where we are together in that moment, but they may not always translate in the same way when you're listening back at home.



I've broken my own rule and recorded my set from last weekend's phenomenal Origin Festival here in the UK.



Again, it was one of those stories that belonged to that specific place. The stage was set inside the forest, surrounded by trees. As I was playing, I wasn't just reading the dance floor and building that connection, I was also watching the shadows slowly fall around the trees as the sun began to set, using nature as a light show to enhance the atmosphere and create something truly magical.



I kept that deep hypnotic feeling flowing until darkness arrived, then took a dramatic turn into a more driving, powerful direction, you'll hear that moment towards the end of this hour's radio show.



The full two hour set from Origin will be uploaded next week, so you can experience how the whole story unfolded, but its important to keep the radio show format in tact with a guest mix, and there’s no better person to keep the energy flowing for the final hour of the show than JOOF’s very own Enlusion made a pounding guest mix.



Next tour dates:



July 5th | Ethereal Decibel Festival | Le park FR

July 11th | Origin Festival | Cambridgeshire UK

July 17th | Tomorrowland festival | Boom BE

July 23rd | Substance | Ottawa CA

July 25th | Groove & Bass Festival | Bryson CA

Aug 01st | Ozora Festival | Ozora HU

Aug 09th | Balance Festival | Tisno HR

Aug 12th | Eclipse festival (Eclipse set) | Iceland

Aug 14th | Eclipse festival | Iceland

Aug 28th | Plumhouse | Salt lake city USA

Aug 29th | Halcyon | San Francisco USA

Sept 05th | Own Spirit Festival | Baldellou ES

Sept 20th | Mushroom Valley festival | Whitsundays AU

Sept 27th | Australia TBA

Oct 03rd | Asia TBA

Oct 9th | Asia TBA

Oct 24th | Earth Frequency festival | Brisbane AU

Oct 30th | Interstellar Groove festival | Tallarook AU

Nov 20/21 | Dreamstate Festival LA USA

Dec 12th | JOOF Editions | Brighton UK



More to follow!



More to follow!



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For JOOF merchandise and T-Shirts head to our shop here:

https://john00fleming.tmstor.es

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GUEST MIX: Enlusion



TRACKLIST



John 00 Fleming:



Tracklist to follow.



Guest Mix: Enlusion:



Tracklist to follow.



UPCOMING TOUR DATES



Jul 17 - Boom, BE - Tomorrowland Festival



Jul 24 - Bryson, CA - Groove & Bass Festival



Jul 24 - Ottawa, CAN - Substance



Aug 01 - Ozora, HU - Ozora Festival



Aug 09 - Tisno, HR - Balance Festival



Aug 12 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival



Aug 14 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival



Sep 05 - Baldellou, ES - Own Spirit Festival



Sep 20 - Whitsundays, AUS - Mushroom Valley Festival



Oct 30 - Tallarook, AUS - Interstellar Groove festival



...and more to be announced



JOOF Merchandise & T-Shirts: https://john00fleming.tmstor.es