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John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio

John 00 Fleming
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John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio
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238 episodes

  • John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio

    John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio 080

    07/14/2026 | 2h
    Description:
    John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio 080

    As you already know, it's rare that I record my sets, and there's a good reason for that.

    Every story I unfold will be a personal connection to that specific show. Sometimes those feelings don't fully translate when you're listening back to a mix at home, removed from the environment where it was created.

    I'm constantly working extremely hard to build trust and connection with the dance floor, allowing me to unfold that story and take unexpected twists and turns to create a unique experience, and no two sets are ever the same for this reason.

    There can be moments where we're completely locked together in a deep hypnotic flow in complete synergy, so I choose to keep that vibe going a little longer. Then, when the time feels right, an unexpected shift in energy can create one of those magical lifting moments. Those decisions are made instinctively, in real time, for that audience, in that environment. They work because of where we are together in that moment, but they may not always translate in the same way when you're listening back at home.

    I've broken my own rule and recorded my set from last weekend's phenomenal Origin Festival here in the UK.

    Again, it was one of those stories that belonged to that specific place. The stage was set inside the forest, surrounded by trees. As I was playing, I wasn't just reading the dance floor and building that connection, I was also watching the shadows slowly fall around the trees as the sun began to set, using nature as a light show to enhance the atmosphere and create something truly magical.

    I kept that deep hypnotic feeling flowing until darkness arrived, then took a dramatic turn into a more driving, powerful direction, you'll hear that moment towards the end of this hour's radio show.

    The full two hour set from Origin will be uploaded next week, so you can experience how the whole story unfolded, but its important to keep the radio show format in tact with a guest mix, and there’s no better person to keep the energy flowing for the final hour of the show than JOOF’s very own Enlusion made a pounding guest mix.

    Next tour dates:

    July 5th | Ethereal Decibel Festival | Le park FR
    July 11th | Origin Festival | Cambridgeshire UK
    July 17th | Tomorrowland festival | Boom BE
    July 23rd | Substance | Ottawa CA
    July 25th | Groove & Bass Festival | Bryson CA
    Aug 01st | Ozora Festival | Ozora HU
    Aug 09th | Balance Festival | Tisno HR
    Aug 12th | Eclipse festival (Eclipse set) | Iceland
    Aug 14th | Eclipse festival | Iceland
    Aug 28th | Plumhouse | Salt lake city USA
    Aug 29th | Halcyon | San Francisco USA
    Sept 05th | Own Spirit Festival | Baldellou ES
    Sept 20th | Mushroom Valley festival | Whitsundays AU
    Sept 27th | Australia TBA
    Oct 03rd | Asia TBA
    Oct 9th | Asia TBA
    Oct 24th | Earth Frequency festival | Brisbane AU
    Oct 30th | Interstellar Groove festival | Tallarook AU
    Nov 20/21 | Dreamstate Festival LA USA
    Dec 12th | JOOF Editions | Brighton UK

    More to follow!

    More to follow!

    ***********************************************************
    For JOOF merchandise and T-Shirts head to our shop here:
    https://john00fleming.tmstor.es
    ***********************************************************

    GUEST MIX: Enlusion

    TRACKLIST

    John 00 Fleming:

    Tracklist to follow.

    Guest Mix: Enlusion:

    Tracklist to follow.

    UPCOMING TOUR DATES

    Jul 17 - Boom, BE - Tomorrowland Festival

    Jul 24 - Bryson, CA - Groove & Bass Festival

    Jul 24 - Ottawa, CAN - Substance

    Aug 01 - Ozora, HU - Ozora Festival

    Aug 09 - Tisno, HR - Balance Festival

    Aug 12 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival

    Aug 14 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival

    Sep 05 - Baldellou, ES - Own Spirit Festival

    Sep 20 - Whitsundays, AUS - Mushroom Valley Festival

    Oct 30 - Tallarook, AUS - Interstellar Groove festival

    ...and more to be announced

    JOOF Merchandise & T-Shirts: https://john00fleming.tmstor.es
  • John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio

    John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio 079

    06/09/2026 | 2h
    I’ve always had a love and passion for deep, dark, hypnotic music since the early days of my career. There’s also been a misconception that this sound is slow and plodding… not when I’m around! While sorting through playing lists for upcoming gigs, I ended up putting together a mix of this style while it was fresh in my head and playlists.

    One of the rising new stars of the Progressive House scene, Maze 28, has created an awesome guest mix, making the perfect after-party.

    Guest mix: Maze 28

    GUEST MIX: Maze 28

    TRACKLIST

    John 00 Fleming:

    Maksim Dark - Awsomer

    Dave Walker - Kamino

    Gareth 2Dark - Hype

    Charli3 Sauce - A Child Looking Into the Mirror

    Charli3 Sauce - Penumbra

    Martin Fredes - Serpents

    Basil O'Glue - Course Of No Return

    Deestopia - Humanity

    Pablo Gargano - One Journey

    Gabriel Moraes, Aender - Flashpoint

    Harrv - Narcissists

    Guest Mix: Maze 28:

    Tracklist to follow.

    UPCOMING TOUR DATES

    Jul 17 - Boom, BE - Tomorrowland Festival

    Jul 24 - Bryson, CA - Groove & Bass Festival

    Jul 24 - Ottawa, CAN - Substance

    Aug 01 - Ozora, HU - Ozora Festival

    Aug 09 - Tisno, HR - Balance Festival

    Aug 12 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival

    Aug 14 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival

    Sep 05 - Baldellou, ES - Own Spirit Festival

    Sep 20 - Whitsundays, AUS - Mushroom Valley Festival

    Oct 30 - Tallarook, AUS - Interstellar Groove festival

    ...and more to be announced

    JOOF Merchandise & T-Shirts: https://john00fleming.tmstor.es
  • John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio

    John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio 078

    05/12/2026 | 2h
    We’re back to the normal format this month after the two-hour special last month where I exclusively created a mix of my artist album.

    I’ve been finding some deep, hypnotic Trancy gems recently that the dance floor has been reacting to in a massive way, so I put together a mix of the standout tracks that have been getting immense reactions. Things get quite banging near the end, so to take care of the deep side of things, we have Dowden on guest mix duties creating a phenomenal mix.

    GUEST MIX: Dowden

    TRACKLIST

    John 00 Fleming:

    Rick Pier O'Neil - First Contact (RPO Part 1)

    Hot TuneiK, Santo Music, 1989 - As Is Darkness Is Light

    Frankie M & Luke Hunter - Dive On

    Luis M, Evil Oil Man - Tunnel Vision

    Porat - Tempo

    Porat - Chrome

    Karim Alkhayat - Second Life Syndrome

    Sphera - Life Moves Fast

    Xamanist - Uncharted Destination

    Guest Mix: Dowden:

    Tracklist to follow.

    UPCOMING TOUR DATES

    Jul 17 - Boom, BE - Tomorrowland Festival

    Jul 24 - Bryson, CA - Groove & Bass Festival

    Jul 24 - Ottawa, CAN - Substance

    Aug 01 - Ozora, HU - Ozora Festival

    Aug 09 - Tisno, HR - Balance Festival

    Aug 12 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival

    Aug 14 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival

    Sep 05 - Baldellou, ES - Own Spirit Festival

    Sep 20 - Whitsundays, AUS - Mushroom Valley Festival

    Oct 30 - Tallarook, AUS - Interstellar Groove festival

    ...and more to be announced

    JOOF Merchandise & T-Shirts: https://john00fleming.tmstor.es
  • John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio

    John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio 077

    04/14/2026 | 2h
    I’m breaking my own rules on the radio show this month.

    As you know, I’ve never been a DJ who uses this platform to heavily promote my own music or label. This show has always been about sharing the incredible sounds I discover each month, wherever that journey takes us. But this month is different.

    After six long years in the making, and what must be the longest album tease in history, The Lost Tribe is finally here. The reaction over the past few days has been overwhelming, and I want to sincerely thank you for the support, the messages, and for taking it straight to number one across the charts within a day.

    The album was written as a complete journey. Eighteen full-length tracks, designed to be experienced from beginning to end. But one thing was missing… a mixed version. So I’ve fixed that.

    As a one-off for this month, I’ve created an exclusive continuous mix of the entire album, keeping the story intact as it was intended. A deep, uninterrupted journey, stretching well beyond two hours.

    I hope you enjoy this version as much as I enjoyed putting it together for you.

    TRACKLIST

    John 00 Fleming:

    John 00 Fleming - Guiding spirits [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming - Alone [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming - Planning the demise [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming - Butter child [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming - The Beast [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming - Time is an illusion [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming - The fire that remains [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming & Paul Van Dyk - Against The Algorithm [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming - Omen's playground [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming - The Spirit of the universe [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming & Astral Projection - Transient symbiosis [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming - Rave revolution [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming (Feat Jason Luke) - We build it up, they break it down (Dark mix) [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming - Trancepotation [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming & Ovnimoon - 400 billion suns [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming & Calantha - Evolution [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming - Rest now my love [JOOF Recordings]

    John 00 Fleming (Feat Jason Luke) - We build it up, they break it down (Light mix) [JOOF Recordings]

    UPCOMING TOUR DATES

    Jul 17 - Boom, BE - Tomorrowland Festival

    Jul 24 - Bryson, CA - Groove & Bass Festival

    Jul 24 - Ottawa, CAN - Substance

    Aug 01 - Ozora, HU - Ozora Festival

    Aug 09 - Tisno, HR - Balance Festival

    Aug 12 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival

    Aug 14 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival

    Sep 05 - Baldellou, ES - Own Spirit Festival

    Sep 20 - Whitsundays, AUS - Mushroom Valley Festival

    Oct 30 - Tallarook, AUS - Interstellar Groove festival

    ...and more to be announced

    JOOF Merchandise & T-Shirts: https://john00fleming.tmstor.es
  • John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio

    John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio 076

    04/01/2026 | 2h
    We have monster album from Eli Spiral thats just been released on JOOF Recordings, so rather myself playing the tracks in my mix, I figured lets get the man himself to showcase the album as this months guest mix. It’s a massive showcase!!

    I went digging through my promos that I got this week and picked some of the best and put an great mix together for you, as usual starting deep and building to a powerful ending.

    GUEST MIX: Eli Spiral

    TRACKLIST

    John 00 Fleming:

    Rokazer - Nizami [Mango Alley]

    Aubrey Fry - Burn and Rave (Original Mix) [Sudbeat Music]

    Shayan Pasha, Juan Barrera - Knox [Ruben Karapetyan Presents]

    Juani Bria, Byhon - Vibration

    Fabian Argomedo - Siberia

    Subandrio & Maze 28 - Montreal at night (John 00 Fleming Remix) [Mango Alley]

    Estiva - Running

    ID - ID [JOOF Recordings]

    Invisible Reality, Atacama - Skywards

    Karim Alkhayat, NoNameLeft - Dreamer

    Visua, Ioshua - Decode (feat. Ioshua)

    Guest Mix: Eli Spiral:

    Tracklist to follow.

    UPCOMING TOUR DATES

    Jul 17 - Boom, BE - Tomorrowland Festival

    Jul 24 - Bryson, CA - Groove & Bass Festival

    Jul 24 - Ottawa, CAN - Substance

    Aug 01 - Ozora, HU - Ozora Festival

    Aug 09 - Tisno, HR - Balance Festival

    Aug 12 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival

    Aug 14 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival

    Sep 05 - Baldellou, ES - Own Spirit Festival

    Sep 20 - Whitsundays, AUS - Mushroom Valley Festival

    Oct 30 - Tallarook, AUS - Interstellar Groove festival

    ...and more to be announced

    JOOF Merchandise & T-Shirts: https://john00fleming.tmstor.es
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About John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio
Calling John's life in electronic music anything less than extraordinary would be a considerable understatement. Over the last two decades he's been behind 30 music-compilations and artist albums, which have sold cumulatively in excess of 10 million copies. Of which 10 of his mix compilations and five single releases have made the UK's national Top 40 (on major labels including Virgin, EMI and Warner Music), whilst his most recent club tracks have resulted in a succession of Beatport top 10 chart positions. As a DJ his club, arena & festival showings are legion. Everywhere from the UK's Ministry of Sound and GodsKitchen to Cielo and Avalon in the US (and most points in between) have played host to his night-to-dawn sets. He's also a mainstay at festivals like Global Gathering, Dance Valley, Serbia's Exit, Brazil's Exxxperience, Australia's Future Music, Belgium's Tomorrowland and EDC. He's soundtracked a number of Hollywood film & TV productions, most recently scoring 'The Colour Of Time' - the James Franco/Mila Kunis/Jessica Chastain-starring biog of Pulitzer winner C.K. Williams. He's composed music for various BBC movies, dramas & shows (inc. BBC2's world-spanning Top Gear), as well as for channels as diverse as Discovery, National Geographic and MTV. John's a regular at London's Abbey Road studios, where he's previously worked with the illustrious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Labelled "a national treasure of trance music" by Radio 1's Pete Tong, John has dropped his brand of underground science at more than 160 venues over the last three years. His record label J00F Recordings and his radio show, JOOF Radio (broadcast on DI. FM) provides the most diehard of fanbases' with their monthly fix of J00F.
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