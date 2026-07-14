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238 episodes
- Description:
John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio 080
As you already know, it's rare that I record my sets, and there's a good reason for that.
Every story I unfold will be a personal connection to that specific show. Sometimes those feelings don't fully translate when you're listening back to a mix at home, removed from the environment where it was created.
I'm constantly working extremely hard to build trust and connection with the dance floor, allowing me to unfold that story and take unexpected twists and turns to create a unique experience, and no two sets are ever the same for this reason.
There can be moments where we're completely locked together in a deep hypnotic flow in complete synergy, so I choose to keep that vibe going a little longer. Then, when the time feels right, an unexpected shift in energy can create one of those magical lifting moments. Those decisions are made instinctively, in real time, for that audience, in that environment. They work because of where we are together in that moment, but they may not always translate in the same way when you're listening back at home.
I've broken my own rule and recorded my set from last weekend's phenomenal Origin Festival here in the UK.
Again, it was one of those stories that belonged to that specific place. The stage was set inside the forest, surrounded by trees. As I was playing, I wasn't just reading the dance floor and building that connection, I was also watching the shadows slowly fall around the trees as the sun began to set, using nature as a light show to enhance the atmosphere and create something truly magical.
I kept that deep hypnotic feeling flowing until darkness arrived, then took a dramatic turn into a more driving, powerful direction, you'll hear that moment towards the end of this hour's radio show.
The full two hour set from Origin will be uploaded next week, so you can experience how the whole story unfolded, but its important to keep the radio show format in tact with a guest mix, and there’s no better person to keep the energy flowing for the final hour of the show than JOOF’s very own Enlusion made a pounding guest mix.
Next tour dates:
July 5th | Ethereal Decibel Festival | Le park FR
July 11th | Origin Festival | Cambridgeshire UK
July 17th | Tomorrowland festival | Boom BE
July 23rd | Substance | Ottawa CA
July 25th | Groove & Bass Festival | Bryson CA
Aug 01st | Ozora Festival | Ozora HU
Aug 09th | Balance Festival | Tisno HR
Aug 12th | Eclipse festival (Eclipse set) | Iceland
Aug 14th | Eclipse festival | Iceland
Aug 28th | Plumhouse | Salt lake city USA
Aug 29th | Halcyon | San Francisco USA
Sept 05th | Own Spirit Festival | Baldellou ES
Sept 20th | Mushroom Valley festival | Whitsundays AU
Sept 27th | Australia TBA
Oct 03rd | Asia TBA
Oct 9th | Asia TBA
Oct 24th | Earth Frequency festival | Brisbane AU
Oct 30th | Interstellar Groove festival | Tallarook AU
Nov 20/21 | Dreamstate Festival LA USA
Dec 12th | JOOF Editions | Brighton UK
More to follow!
More to follow!
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For JOOF merchandise and T-Shirts head to our shop here:
https://john00fleming.tmstor.es
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GUEST MIX: Enlusion
TRACKLIST
John 00 Fleming:
Tracklist to follow.
Guest Mix: Enlusion:
Tracklist to follow.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES
Jul 17 - Boom, BE - Tomorrowland Festival
Jul 24 - Bryson, CA - Groove & Bass Festival
Jul 24 - Ottawa, CAN - Substance
Aug 01 - Ozora, HU - Ozora Festival
Aug 09 - Tisno, HR - Balance Festival
Aug 12 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival
Aug 14 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival
Sep 05 - Baldellou, ES - Own Spirit Festival
Sep 20 - Whitsundays, AUS - Mushroom Valley Festival
Oct 30 - Tallarook, AUS - Interstellar Groove festival
...and more to be announced
JOOF Merchandise & T-Shirts: https://john00fleming.tmstor.es
- I’ve always had a love and passion for deep, dark, hypnotic music since the early days of my career. There’s also been a misconception that this sound is slow and plodding… not when I’m around! While sorting through playing lists for upcoming gigs, I ended up putting together a mix of this style while it was fresh in my head and playlists.
One of the rising new stars of the Progressive House scene, Maze 28, has created an awesome guest mix, making the perfect after-party.
Guest mix: Maze 28
GUEST MIX: Maze 28
TRACKLIST
John 00 Fleming:
Maksim Dark - Awsomer
Dave Walker - Kamino
Gareth 2Dark - Hype
Charli3 Sauce - A Child Looking Into the Mirror
Charli3 Sauce - Penumbra
Martin Fredes - Serpents
Basil O'Glue - Course Of No Return
Deestopia - Humanity
Pablo Gargano - One Journey
Gabriel Moraes, Aender - Flashpoint
Harrv - Narcissists
Guest Mix: Maze 28:
Tracklist to follow.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES
Jul 17 - Boom, BE - Tomorrowland Festival
Jul 24 - Bryson, CA - Groove & Bass Festival
Jul 24 - Ottawa, CAN - Substance
Aug 01 - Ozora, HU - Ozora Festival
Aug 09 - Tisno, HR - Balance Festival
Aug 12 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival
Aug 14 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival
Sep 05 - Baldellou, ES - Own Spirit Festival
Sep 20 - Whitsundays, AUS - Mushroom Valley Festival
Oct 30 - Tallarook, AUS - Interstellar Groove festival
...and more to be announced
JOOF Merchandise & T-Shirts: https://john00fleming.tmstor.es
- We’re back to the normal format this month after the two-hour special last month where I exclusively created a mix of my artist album.
I’ve been finding some deep, hypnotic Trancy gems recently that the dance floor has been reacting to in a massive way, so I put together a mix of the standout tracks that have been getting immense reactions. Things get quite banging near the end, so to take care of the deep side of things, we have Dowden on guest mix duties creating a phenomenal mix.
GUEST MIX: Dowden
TRACKLIST
John 00 Fleming:
Rick Pier O'Neil - First Contact (RPO Part 1)
Hot TuneiK, Santo Music, 1989 - As Is Darkness Is Light
Frankie M & Luke Hunter - Dive On
Luis M, Evil Oil Man - Tunnel Vision
Porat - Tempo
Porat - Chrome
Karim Alkhayat - Second Life Syndrome
Sphera - Life Moves Fast
Xamanist - Uncharted Destination
Guest Mix: Dowden:
Tracklist to follow.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES
Jul 17 - Boom, BE - Tomorrowland Festival
Jul 24 - Bryson, CA - Groove & Bass Festival
Jul 24 - Ottawa, CAN - Substance
Aug 01 - Ozora, HU - Ozora Festival
Aug 09 - Tisno, HR - Balance Festival
Aug 12 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival
Aug 14 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival
Sep 05 - Baldellou, ES - Own Spirit Festival
Sep 20 - Whitsundays, AUS - Mushroom Valley Festival
Oct 30 - Tallarook, AUS - Interstellar Groove festival
...and more to be announced
JOOF Merchandise & T-Shirts: https://john00fleming.tmstor.es
- I’m breaking my own rules on the radio show this month.
As you know, I’ve never been a DJ who uses this platform to heavily promote my own music or label. This show has always been about sharing the incredible sounds I discover each month, wherever that journey takes us. But this month is different.
After six long years in the making, and what must be the longest album tease in history, The Lost Tribe is finally here. The reaction over the past few days has been overwhelming, and I want to sincerely thank you for the support, the messages, and for taking it straight to number one across the charts within a day.
The album was written as a complete journey. Eighteen full-length tracks, designed to be experienced from beginning to end. But one thing was missing… a mixed version. So I’ve fixed that.
As a one-off for this month, I’ve created an exclusive continuous mix of the entire album, keeping the story intact as it was intended. A deep, uninterrupted journey, stretching well beyond two hours.
I hope you enjoy this version as much as I enjoyed putting it together for you.
TRACKLIST
John 00 Fleming:
John 00 Fleming - Guiding spirits [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming - Alone [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming - Planning the demise [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming - Butter child [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming - The Beast [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming - Time is an illusion [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming - The fire that remains [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming & Paul Van Dyk - Against The Algorithm [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming - Omen's playground [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming - The Spirit of the universe [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming & Astral Projection - Transient symbiosis [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming - Rave revolution [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming (Feat Jason Luke) - We build it up, they break it down (Dark mix) [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming - Trancepotation [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming & Ovnimoon - 400 billion suns [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming & Calantha - Evolution [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming - Rest now my love [JOOF Recordings]
John 00 Fleming (Feat Jason Luke) - We build it up, they break it down (Light mix) [JOOF Recordings]
UPCOMING TOUR DATES
Jul 17 - Boom, BE - Tomorrowland Festival
Jul 24 - Bryson, CA - Groove & Bass Festival
Jul 24 - Ottawa, CAN - Substance
Aug 01 - Ozora, HU - Ozora Festival
Aug 09 - Tisno, HR - Balance Festival
Aug 12 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival
Aug 14 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival
Sep 05 - Baldellou, ES - Own Spirit Festival
Sep 20 - Whitsundays, AUS - Mushroom Valley Festival
Oct 30 - Tallarook, AUS - Interstellar Groove festival
...and more to be announced
JOOF Merchandise & T-Shirts: https://john00fleming.tmstor.es
- We have monster album from Eli Spiral thats just been released on JOOF Recordings, so rather myself playing the tracks in my mix, I figured lets get the man himself to showcase the album as this months guest mix. It’s a massive showcase!!
I went digging through my promos that I got this week and picked some of the best and put an great mix together for you, as usual starting deep and building to a powerful ending.
GUEST MIX: Eli Spiral
TRACKLIST
John 00 Fleming:
Rokazer - Nizami [Mango Alley]
Aubrey Fry - Burn and Rave (Original Mix) [Sudbeat Music]
Shayan Pasha, Juan Barrera - Knox [Ruben Karapetyan Presents]
Juani Bria, Byhon - Vibration
Fabian Argomedo - Siberia
Subandrio & Maze 28 - Montreal at night (John 00 Fleming Remix) [Mango Alley]
Estiva - Running
ID - ID [JOOF Recordings]
Invisible Reality, Atacama - Skywards
Karim Alkhayat, NoNameLeft - Dreamer
Visua, Ioshua - Decode (feat. Ioshua)
Guest Mix: Eli Spiral:
Tracklist to follow.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES
Jul 17 - Boom, BE - Tomorrowland Festival
Jul 24 - Bryson, CA - Groove & Bass Festival
Jul 24 - Ottawa, CAN - Substance
Aug 01 - Ozora, HU - Ozora Festival
Aug 09 - Tisno, HR - Balance Festival
Aug 12 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival
Aug 14 - Iceland, - Eclipse Festival
Sep 05 - Baldellou, ES - Own Spirit Festival
Sep 20 - Whitsundays, AUS - Mushroom Valley Festival
Oct 30 - Tallarook, AUS - Interstellar Groove festival
...and more to be announced
JOOF Merchandise & T-Shirts: https://john00fleming.tmstor.es
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About John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio
Calling John's life in electronic music anything less than extraordinary would be a considerable understatement. Over the last two decades he's been behind 30 music-compilations and artist albums, which have sold cumulatively in excess of 10 million copies. Of which 10 of his mix compilations and five single releases have made the UK's national Top 40 (on major labels including Virgin, EMI and Warner Music), whilst his most recent club tracks have resulted in a succession of Beatport top 10 chart positions. As a DJ his club, arena & festival showings are legion. Everywhere from the UK's Ministry of Sound and GodsKitchen to Cielo and Avalon in the US (and most points in between) have played host to his night-to-dawn sets. He's also a mainstay at festivals like Global Gathering, Dance Valley, Serbia's Exit, Brazil's Exxxperience, Australia's Future Music, Belgium's Tomorrowland and EDC. He's soundtracked a number of Hollywood film & TV productions, most recently scoring 'The Colour Of Time' - the James Franco/Mila Kunis/Jessica Chastain-starring biog of Pulitzer winner C.K. Williams. He's composed music for various BBC movies, dramas & shows (inc. BBC2's world-spanning Top Gear), as well as for channels as diverse as Discovery, National Geographic and MTV. John's a regular at London's Abbey Road studios, where he's previously worked with the illustrious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Labelled "a national treasure of trance music" by Radio 1's Pete Tong, John has dropped his brand of underground science at more than 160 venues over the last three years. His record label J00F Recordings and his radio show, JOOF Radio (broadcast on DI. FM) provides the most diehard of fanbases' with their monthly fix of J00F.Podcast website
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John 00 Fleming presents JOOF Radio
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