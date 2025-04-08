Trump's tariff chaos isn’t strategy - it’s a policy car crash in slow motion. Jacob Shapiro and Marko Papic walk listeners through how we got here: tariffs based on 6th grade math, no off-ramps, and the U.S. launching a trade war… against everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world’s like, cool, we’ll just trade with each other. This isn’t about toaster prices—it’s about the U.S. exporting its own recession. If April 9th isn’t the pivot, buckle up. Come for the analysis; stay for Marko’s tortured basketball metaphor at the end. Timestamps:(00:00) - Introduction(00:32) - Unexpected Market Concerns(01:43) - Tariffs and Market Reactions(03:33) - Global Trade Dynamics(05:06) - Impact on US Industries(12:39) - Agricultural and Energy Sectors(19:30) - Global Economic Shifts(26:43) - Trump's Acceleration and Structuralism(27:04) - Insane Policymaking and Tariffs(28:17) - The Importance of Due Process(29:13) - Arbitrary Policies and Financial Concerns(33:20) - Market Timing and Optimism(36:37) - Geopolitical Constraints and Future Outlook(44:00 ) - Kevin Durant and Trade Barriers Analogy(49:19) - Conclusion and Final Thoughts
--------
49:43
Riding on the Hog of a Fiscal Orgy
Jacob and Marko convene an emergency episode to discuss Liberation Day. Afterwards, they speak to fellow cousin Matt Gertken about President Trump’s comments that he might serve a third presidential term. --Timestamps:(00:00) - Introduction and Episode Overview(01:46) - Discussion on Tariffs and Trade Deficit(02:58) - Reciprocal Tariffs and Economic Reactions(04:56) - Market Reactions and Negotiation Strategies(07:02) - Uncertainty and Global Trade Dynamics(07:45) - Historical Context and Strategic Analysis(10:15) - Geopolitical Implications and Future Scenarios(13:15) - US Fiscal Policy and Global Trade War(30:57) - Potential Outcomes and Congressional Actions(35:20) - Biden's Missed Opportunity with Trade(36:04) - Challenges in US Trade Negotiations(37:44) - Inflation and Tariffs Debate(40:19) - Recession Concerns and Economic Adjustments(41:11) - Tariffs and Their Impact on American Manufacturing(43:09) - China's Military Exercises and Taiwan(44:30) - Debating China's Intentions with Taiwan(52:03) - Part 2 with Matt Gertken (54:48) - Trump's Third Term Speculation(01:06:44) - Reflecting on Beginnings and Career Paths(01:07:52) - The Impact of Leadership on Markets(01:10:52) - Comparing Political Systems: US, China, and Russia(01:13:11) - The Future of American Democracy(01:17:19) - Media Manipulation and Political Spectacle(01:20:50) - The Role of the Supreme Court(01:32:57) - European Politics and the Far Right(01:42:31) - Concluding Thoughts on Geopolitics--Referenced in the Show:Note from Matt on reference he made in podcast: Cato of Utica is associated with Geo Washington. He committed suicide when Caesar came to power - But it was Cato the ELDER who would retreat to his Sabine farm after various stints in power. https://www.mountvernon.org/library/digitalhistory/digital-encyclopedia/article/cato
--------
1:44:23
Get Off Our Lawn!
Jacob and Marko make a cousins episode happen even as Jacob is moving into a new office and Marko is on the road – at one point he was literally recording from a bathroom at a hotel in Fort Lauderdale because that is the only place he could get WiFi. What other podcast hosts have that kind of dedication? None! This week the cousins tackle Trump’s latest bevy of tariff threats, discuss the improvement in India/China relations, and close with some lessons to learn from the ongoing protests in Serbia.--Timestamps:(00:00) – Intro(03:04) - US Tariffs (07:42) - Potential Domestic and Global Reactions to Tariffs(14:17) - Challenges in Renegotiating Trade Deals(28:58) - India-China Border Disputes and Economic Implications(32:17) - India and China: Complementary Economies(44:18) – Serbia/Turkey/Indonesia(53:59) – Over/under
--------
59:22
Will the U.S. go to War with Iran?
Jacob and Marko run down the most important issues of the week: Will the U.S. go to war with Iran? Why did President Erdogan arrest his top rival? Is Indonesia helping or hurting itself by courting its military? And is Chinese consumption really happening? From there, they turn to the kind of geopolitical sports analysis that only they can offer, drafting teams of 7 for the top geopolitical sports moments in history.Timestamps:(00:00) - Intro (01:00) - Iran(31:00) - Turkey(46:00) – Indonesia(58:00) – China(1:09:00) - Geopolitical Draft
--------
1:57:40
F*cking Around and Finding Out
The inaugural episode of the Geopolitical Cousins podcast sees Marko and Jacob wax philosophical about net assessments, debate where the Trump administration thinks the world is multipolar, and interrogate what the future of Canada, Europe, and inflation look like in a land of all sticks and no carrots. -- (00:00) - Intro(00:50) - Approach and Precepts(11:00) – Net Assessments(18:44) – Multipolarity(34:19) – US Exceptionalism, China, and US Fiscal Policy(42:44) - Canada-US Trade Tensions(47:42) – Inflation and pain thresholds(52:27) – Europe's Awakening and Defense Strategies