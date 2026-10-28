Front Porch Mysteries: Cryptids, Conspiracies and Crimes

For more than 200 years, the legend of the Bell Witch has haunted the hills of Adams, Tennessee. What began as strange noises and unexplained disturbances on the Bell family farm would grow into one of America’s most enduring supernatural legends.

In this episode of Front Porch Mysteries, we’re heading to Tennessee to explore the story of the Bell family, the mysterious entity that seemed determined to torment them, and the chilling events that turned a local tale into a piece of American folklore. From unexplained voices and physical attacks to the strange personality of the entity itself, the Bell Witch legend has no shortage of bizarre details.

But who, or what, was the Bell Witch? Was the Bell family dealing with something supernatural, a series of misunderstandings, or a story that grew more elaborate with every retelling? And what about the claim that the entity predicted the death of John Bell?

We’ll explore the history, the stories, the skeptics, and the lasting cultural impact of Tennessee’s Most Infamous Haunting. Along the way, we’ll look at how the Bell Witch became more than a local ghost story and why people are still talking about it two centuries later.

Pull up a chair and stay awhile. Every front porch has a story… some just refuse to stay buried.

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Pull up a chair and stay awhile.

Welcome to the Front Porch Mysteries Podcast, the podcast where we explore the strange, the unexplained, and the downright chilling. Every week, Alex and Ashley dive into cryptids, conspiracies, true crime, paranormal legends, and the folklore that keeps porch lights burning late into the night.

Whether you’re a skeptic, a believer, or somewhere in between, there’s always room for one more on the porch.

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Pull up a chair and stay awhile.