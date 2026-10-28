Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
Front Porch Mysteries: Cryptids, Conspiracies and Crimes
Front Porch Mysteries: Cryptids, Conspiracies and Crimes
Latest episode
19 episodes
- Tucked away in the mountains of North Georgia, Young Harris College has a history as rich as the valley it calls home. But beyond its classrooms, historic buildings, and generations of students, the college has stories worth telling.
In this special episode of Front Porch Mysteries, we’re heading to the Enchanted Valley for an on-location exploration of the history, legends, and mysteries of Young Harris College. Recorded right on campus, this episode explores the people and stories that have helped shape the college’s identity, from the legacy of longtime president Dr. Charles R. Clegg to the life and lasting influence of Appalachian poet Byron Herbert Reece.
We’ll dig into the history behind familiar campus landmarks, explore the folklore passed down through generations of students, and look at how these stories have become woven into the fabric of this unique Appalachian college.
From the history preserved in its buildings to the legends that linger long after the school day ends, Young Harris College reminds us that sometimes the most fascinating mysteries aren’t far away. They’re right in our own backyard.
So pull up a chair and join us as we explore the stories of Young Harris College, nestled in Georgia’s beautiful Enchanted Valley.
Send us Fan Mail
Pull up a chair and stay awhile.
Welcome to the Front Porch Mysteries Podcast, the podcast where we explore the strange, the unexplained, and the downright chilling. Every week, Alex and Ashley dive into cryptids, conspiracies, true crime, paranormal legends, and the folklore that keeps porch lights burning late into the night.
Whether you’re a skeptic, a believer, or somewhere in between, there’s always room for one more on the porch.
Follow & Connect
Website: frontporchmysteries.com
Submit your stories: hello@frontporchmysteries.com
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube: @FrontPorchMysteries
If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to follow the show, leave a rating and review, and share it with someone who loves a good mystery.
Pull up a chair and stay awhile.
- For more than 200 years, the legend of the Bell Witch has haunted the hills of Adams, Tennessee. What began as strange noises and unexplained disturbances on the Bell family farm would grow into one of America’s most enduring supernatural legends.
In this episode of Front Porch Mysteries, we’re heading to Tennessee to explore the story of the Bell family, the mysterious entity that seemed determined to torment them, and the chilling events that turned a local tale into a piece of American folklore. From unexplained voices and physical attacks to the strange personality of the entity itself, the Bell Witch legend has no shortage of bizarre details.
But who, or what, was the Bell Witch? Was the Bell family dealing with something supernatural, a series of misunderstandings, or a story that grew more elaborate with every retelling? And what about the claim that the entity predicted the death of John Bell?
We’ll explore the history, the stories, the skeptics, and the lasting cultural impact of Tennessee’s Most Infamous Haunting. Along the way, we’ll look at how the Bell Witch became more than a local ghost story and why people are still talking about it two centuries later.
Pull up a chair and stay awhile. Every front porch has a story… some just refuse to stay buried.
Send us Fan Mail
Pull up a chair and stay awhile.
Welcome to the Front Porch Mysteries Podcast, the podcast where we explore the strange, the unexplained, and the downright chilling. Every week, Alex and Ashley dive into cryptids, conspiracies, true crime, paranormal legends, and the folklore that keeps porch lights burning late into the night.
Whether you’re a skeptic, a believer, or somewhere in between, there’s always room for one more on the porch.
Follow & Connect
Website: frontporchmysteries.com
Submit your stories: hello@frontporchmysteries.com
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube: @FrontPorchMysteries
If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to follow the show, leave a rating and review, and share it with someone who loves a good mystery.
Pull up a chair and stay awhile.
- In the mountains of North Georgia, some family feuds leave behind more than hurt feelings. Along the banks of the Tilley Bend, a story has lingered for generations, one involving two families, a bitter dispute, and a woman whose name became tangled in local legend.
This week on Front Porch Mysteries, we’re telling the story of Elizabeth Bradley and the legend of the Tilley Bend Witch. But was Elizabeth really a witch, or was she a woman caught in the middle of a feud that grew into something far stranger with every retelling? As we follow the stories surrounding the Tilley and Stanley families, we’ll explore how an old family conflict became part of the folklore of the North Georgia mountains.
Pull up a chair and settle in, because this is a tale of mountain history, family grudges, and a legend that has refused to fade away.
As always, we’ll share the stories we’ve found, look at what history can tell us, and leave room for the things we may never know for certain.
Send us Fan Mail
Pull up a chair and stay awhile.
Welcome to the Front Porch Mysteries Podcast, the podcast where we explore the strange, the unexplained, and the downright chilling. Every week, Alex and Ashley dive into cryptids, conspiracies, true crime, paranormal legends, and the folklore that keeps porch lights burning late into the night.
Whether you’re a skeptic, a believer, or somewhere in between, there’s always room for one more on the porch.
Follow & Connect
Website: frontporchmysteries.com
Submit your stories: hello@frontporchmysteries.com
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube: @FrontPorchMysteries
If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to follow the show, leave a rating and review, and share it with someone who loves a good mystery.
Pull up a chair and stay awhile.
- What would you do if two children showed up at your door, asking to come inside? They look ordinary enough, but something about them feels terribly wrong. Their eyes are completely black, and the longer you stand there, the more unsettling the encounter becomes.
This week on Front Porch Mysteries, we're diving into the chilling legend of the Black-Eyed Children. From strange encounters at gas stations and lonely roads to mysterious knocks at front doors, we'll explore the origins of these stories, the eerie similarities between reported encounters, and the unsettling warnings that have followed this modern urban legend.
But what happens when someone finally says yes? Our last story takes a particularly disturbing turn when a woman makes the decision to let two black-eyed children inside her home.
So, would you open the door?
Pull up a chair and stay awhile.
Send us Fan Mail
Pull up a chair and stay awhile.
Welcome to the Front Porch Mysteries Podcast, the podcast where we explore the strange, the unexplained, and the downright chilling. Every week, Alex and Ashley dive into cryptids, conspiracies, true crime, paranormal legends, and the folklore that keeps porch lights burning late into the night.
Whether you’re a skeptic, a believer, or somewhere in between, there’s always room for one more on the porch.
Follow & Connect
Website: frontporchmysteries.com
Submit your stories: hello@frontporchmysteries.com
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube: @FrontPorchMysteries
If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to follow the show, leave a rating and review, and share it with someone who loves a good mystery.
Pull up a chair and stay awhile.
- Some Appalachian roads are beautiful by day and unsettling after dark. In this episode of Front Porch Mysteries, Alex and Ashley take a drive through a collection of roads, bridges, tunnels, and mountain routes surrounded by stories of ghosts, unexplained lights, cryptids, tragic deaths, and local legends.
From the disappearing bridges of Seven Bridges Road and the mysterious Brown Mountain Lights to Helen’s Bridge, Mamie Thurman’s tragic story, the Pity Pat, Sensabaugh Tunnel, Lydia’s Bridge, and the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, these are the kinds of places where history and folklore have become tangled together.
Alex also shares a personal story from a late-night drive near Clayton, Georgia, and finally returns to one of his favorite Appalachian legends: the red-haired woman said to appear along the Ocoee River Road and, in some versions, show up in your back seat.
So keep your eyes on the road, don't stop where the legends tell you to stop, and pull up a chair for another Front Porch Mystery.
Send us Fan Mail
Pull up a chair and stay awhile.
Welcome to the Front Porch Mysteries Podcast, the podcast where we explore the strange, the unexplained, and the downright chilling. Every week, Alex and Ashley dive into cryptids, conspiracies, true crime, paranormal legends, and the folklore that keeps porch lights burning late into the night.
Whether you’re a skeptic, a believer, or somewhere in between, there’s always room for one more on the porch.
Follow & Connect
Website: frontporchmysteries.com
Submit your stories: hello@frontporchmysteries.com
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube: @FrontPorchMysteries
If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to follow the show, leave a rating and review, and share it with someone who loves a good mystery.
Pull up a chair and stay awhile.
More History podcasts
Trending History podcasts
About Front Porch Mysteries: Cryptids, Conspiracies and Crimes
Every front porch has a story…some just refuse to stay buried.Join Alex and Ashley as they explore cryptids, conspiracies, true crime, and the unexplained from Appalachia and beyond.From forgotten back roads to whispered legends and unsolved mysteries, each story pulls back the curtain on what hides just out of sight.Pull up a chair and stay awhile...because once you’re on the porch, you might not want to leave.New episodes every Wednesday.Stay connected to the porch for updates and bonus stories at https://frontporchmysteries.com.Podcast website
Listen to Front Porch Mysteries: Cryptids, Conspiracies and Crimes, In Our Time and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Front Porch Mysteries: Cryptids, Conspiracies and Crimes
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.