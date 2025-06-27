Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsEducationFrom the Inside Out: With Rivkah Krinsky and Eda Schottenstein
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
From the Inside Out: With Rivkah Krinsky and Eda Schottenstein
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

From the Inside Out: With Rivkah Krinsky and Eda Schottenstein

Rivkah and Eda
EducationHealth & Wellness
From the Inside Out: With Rivkah Krinsky and Eda Schottenstein
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 111
  • #111: More Than You Believe In Yourself: The Power of a Rebbe with Rabbi Shais Taub
    Send us a textIn this episode of From the Inside Out with Rivkah and Eda, we sat down with Rabbi Shais Taub for a powerful Gimmel Tammuz conversation that goes far beyond memory — and deep into mission.What does it mean to live with the Rebbe today? How do we access his guidance, clarity, and belief in us — especially for those who never met him?This isn’t just a conversation about the Rebbe’s teachings — it’s about what happens when someone sees your soul, knows your potential, and believes in you more than you believe in yourself.We talk about soul work, burnout, dating, divine direction, and what it looks like to keep moving forward even when you don’t feel ready. Whether you’re in a season of doubt, transition, or spiritual searching — this episode will remind you that you're not alone, and that you're already more than enough.EPISODE SPONSORSONE SOUL MATCHMAKINGOne Soul is a premium matchmaking service founded by podcast host Rivkah Krinsky, dedicated to helping Jewish singles from all walks of life find meaningful, lasting relationships. One Soul curates thoughtful matches based on values, lifestyle, and real connection.Visit www.onesoul.org to sign up for our international singles database and explore our premium services. Follow along on Instagram @rivkahkrinsky for more insight, connection, and dating guidance!THE SWESS The Swess, founded by our podcast host and psychotherapist Eda Schottenstein, blends fashion and function to support your mental wellness in style. From first-of-its-kind adjustable clothing to sleek tools like the Set and silicone earbud holders, The Swess is your go-to for pieces that simplify life and elevate your everyday.Visit www.theswess.com  and use promo code INSIDEOUT for 20% off. Follow @swesslifestyle on Instagram for more tools, tips, and thoughtful design.GUEST BIORabbi Shais Taub is a renowned teacher, author, and spiritual guide known for making deep Jewish wisdom accessible and profoundly relevant. He is the author of "G‑d of Our Understanding," a groundbreaking work on Judaism and recovery, and a senior lecturer at Chabad.org. Through his popular platform SoulWords, Rabbi Taub offers teachings that speak directly to the soul, addressing everything from emotional healing and faith to purpose, clarity, and growth. His work has impacted thousands across the world seeking spiritual insight grounded in timeless Torah truth.You can find Rabbi Taub’s teachings and donate to his campaign here: https://www.soulwords.org/CHAPTERS00:00 – Intro: Living with the Rebbe Today03:12 – When Someone Believes in You More Than You Do10:45 – Connecting to the Rebbe Without Having Met Him17:30 – From Ego to Essence: Why We Pray for Others24:05 – Burnout, Boundaries, and “Never Retiring”30:58 – Clarity vs. Certainty: What Soul Words Awaken39:40 – The Origin of SoulWords45:55 – Gimmel Tammuz: A Mission, Not a Memory48:15 – Final ReflectionsCOMMUNITYJoin the Community! Connect with us on socials to discuss Episode 101, share insights, and continue the conversations you want to have: 💫 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fromtheinsideout.podcast/ 💫 Whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/L0W4PRglR5B4kC 💫 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheInsideOutPodcast?sub_confirmation=1
    --------  
    1:00:42
  • Ep. 110: Rewriting the Script: Brittney Hopper on Love, Divorce, and Identity
    Send us a textBrittney Hopper has spent years in the spotlight—reporting from red carpets and breaking news scenes as an Emmy-nominated journalist. But in this episode of From The Inside Out Podcast with Rivkah and Eda, she shares the story behind the headlines.We talk about what it’s like to rebuild after divorce, to co-parent with grace, to chase healing, and to hold onto your values—especially as a proud Jewish woman in today’s world.Brittney opens up about her shift from media to mental health, her deep love for Israel, and how she’s learned to show up fully—mother, advocate, storyteller, and student of life.This is a conversation about love, loss, identity—and the power of rewriting your own narrative.💬 We’d love to hear your thoughts below!You can find Brittney here: https://www.instagram.com/brittneyhoppertv/?hl=enFEEDBACK: We’d love to hear your thoughts on making From The Inside Out Podcast even better and more tailored for you! Please take our survey here: https://vc7ah0gv.forms.app/ftio GUEST BIO:Brittney Hopper is an Emmy-nominated journalist, proud Jewish mother, and passionate mental health advocate. With over a decade of experience as a CBS-LA correspondent, Brittney covered everything from red carpet events to breaking news. Today, she is an independent media contributor, recognized for her powerful voice on Fox News and across social media platforms.Beyond the camera, Brittney is a devoted mental health advocate and a student of marriage and family therapy. As a mother, she is committed to building a values-based home and using her platform to combat antisemitism and promote kindness in the world.EPISODE SPONSOR:This episode is powered by The Swess. Visit WWW.theswess.com and use promo code: INSIDEOUT for 20% off! Follow Swess on Instagram at @swesslifestyle  COMMUNITY: Join the Community! Connect with us on socials to discuss episode 93 topics, share insights, and start the conversations you want to have: 💫 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fromtheinsideout.podcast/ 💫 Whatsapp https://wa.me/17866902592 💫 Facebook https://www.facebook.com/thefromtheinsideout/ 💫 TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@fromtheinsideout.podcast?_t=8fUqkwA1bBK&_r=1 💫 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheInsideOutPodcast?sub_confirmation=1 CHAPTERS: 00:00 – Meet Brittney Hopper05:12 – Life in the Spotlight15:04 – The Breaking Point22:30 – Divorce, Co-Parenting & Grace33:48 – Choosing a New Path44:05 – Jewish Identity in a Loud World58:12 – What Keeps Her Grounded1:09:30 – Redefining Success1:20:05 – Final ReflectionsCOMMUNITYJoin the Community! Connect with us on socials to discuss Episode 101, share insights, and continue the conversations you want to have: 💫 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fromtheinsideout.podcast/ 💫 Whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/L0W4PRglR5B4kC 💫 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheInsideOutPodcast?sub_confirmation=1
    --------  
    1:31:27
  • Ep.109: Carrying Too Much? Letting Go of What Was Never Yours to Hold, with Raquel Kirszenbaum
    Send us a textMeet Raquel Kirszenbaum — international speaker, educator, and author of Stop Hurting, Start Healing. Raquel is a powerful voice in the world of emotional resilience and faith-based healing. Her work is rooted in real life—vulnerability, adversity, and the courage to ask: “What now?” Instead of offering surface solutions, Raquel invites us to transform pain into purpose, and struggle into strength.In this episode, she shares how healing doesn’t mean pretending everything is fine—it means gathering wisdom, joy, and emunah through the hard stuff. Her story is a reminder that while we can’t always change our circumstances, we can choose how we grow from them.You can find Raquel’s book, “Stop Hurting, Start Healing” here:  https://a.co/d/gcgEa3W https://www.feldheim.com/stop-hurting-start-healing THE SWESS : Use code: INSIDEOUT for 20% off at www.theswess.com Check it out at https://www.instagram.com/swesslifestyle?igsh=NWhkZHozeHE1OTlp Join the Community! Connect with us on socials to discuss Episode 105, share insights, and continue the conversations you want to have:💫 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fromtheinsideout.podcast/ 💫 Whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/L0W4PRglR5B4kC 💫 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheInsideOutPodcast?sub_confirmation=1 00:00 Introduction and Background00:16 Raquel's Journey: From Struggles to Joy08:08 The Concept of Breakthroughs and Life's Challenges13:53 Finding Superpowers in Rock Bottom Moments22:25 Addressing Stigma and Shame in Personal Struggles31:11 The Impact of Community Perception on Healing35:04 Understanding and Overcoming Shame39:04 Self-Love and Healing: A Personal Journey40:05 Navigating Relationships and Self-Respect47:34 Recognizing When to Walk Away54:15 Bridging the Gap Between Knowledge and Emotion59:08 Living with Attention and Trust01:01:35 Finding Light in Dark Times01:04:14 The Importance of Mentorship01:06:28 Navigating Relationships and VulnerabilityCOMMUNITYJoin the Community! Connect with us on socials to discuss Episode 101, share insights, and continue the conversations you want to have: 💫 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fromtheinsideout.podcast/ 💫 Whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/L0W4PRglR5B4kC 💫 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheInsideOutPodcast?sub_confirmation=1
    --------  
    1:46:00
  • Ep. 108: Be Here Now: A Journey Through the Omer with Micaela Ezra
    Send us a textEpisode Guest: Micaela Ezra is a contemporary spiritual voice in the Jewish community; she is a sought-after speaker, women’s circle facilitator, and social media presence.Micaela is also a designer and the founder of AHYIN Judaica (pronounced ah-yin like the hebrew letter) a boutique collection of Judaica pieces, made with artisan communities around the world.With a passion for Jewish ritual and its wisdom, her spiritual leadership focuses on bringing people together to deepen their connection to self, community, and ancestry.On social media she is a proud advocate for Israel, and offers a voice of hope, strength, and positive perspective, even in the most challenging moments.✨ Learn more and follow Micaela:🔗 Website: ahyinjudaica.com📸 Instagram: @micaela_ezra | @ahyin_judaica📺 YouTube: Micaela EzraCOMMUNITYJoin the Community! Connect with us on socials to discuss Episode 101, share insights, and continue the conversations you want to have: 💫 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fromtheinsideout.podcast/ 💫 Whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/L0W4PRglR5B4kC 💫 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheInsideOutPodcast?sub_confirmation=1
    --------  
    1:22:09
  • Ep. 107: No Apologies, No Fear: Settler Life with Natalie Sopinsky
    Send us a textThis episode is a powerful reminder that now more than ever, we must stand tall and live proud. As the world grows louder in its warnings to hide our Jewish identity, Natalie Sopinsky refuses to shrink. A former Delaware native turned firearm-carrying settler and mother of five, Natalie lives in the Hebron Hills and serves as the director of development for emergency services across Judea and Samaria.From teenage identity crises to vibrant life among the hills and goats, from dealing with fear to finding fierce purpose—Natalie’s story is raw, real, and deeply moving.She shares what it means to live with Emunah, how she walks fearlessly in places others deem dangerous, and why the Jewish people must stay rooted, visible, and strong.Natalie is the Director of Development for Hatzalah Yehuda and Shomron, where she oversees emergency medical services across 150 communities throughout Judea and Samaria. A Delaware native raised in a conservative Jewish, all-American home, Natalie made Aliyah and now resides in the Hebron Hills, embracing a lifestyle that reflects her deep commitment to the land and people of Israel.A trained attorney, certified lifeguard, and devoted mother of five, Natalie brings a unique blend of courage, conviction, and care to everything she does. She is also the host of Returning Home, a weekly radio program on Israel News Talk Radio, where she discusses topics related to Aliyah, Jewish identity, and life in Israel’s heartland.Her story is one of transformation, resilience, and purpose—bridging worlds and forging new paths in service of a greater mission.Links: Website - https://hatzalah.org.il/en/Facebook @RescuersWithoutBordersIsraelTwitter - @Israel_Rescuers🎧 Listen now to be reminded of who we are, what we stand for, and why we’re not going anywhere.→ Watch the full episode: COMMUNITYJoin the Community! Connect with us on socials to discuss Episode 105, share insights, and continue the conversations you want to have:💫 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fromtheinsideout.podcast/ 💫 Whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/L0W4PRglR5B4kC 💫 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheInsideOutPodcast?sub_confirmation=1 COMMUNITYJoin the Community! Connect with us on socials to discuss Episode 101, share insights, and continue the conversations you want to have: 💫 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fromtheinsideout.podcast/ 💫 Whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/L0W4PRglR5B4kC 💫 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheInsideOutPodcast?sub_confirmation=1
    --------  
    1:07:47

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About From the Inside Out: With Rivkah Krinsky and Eda Schottenstein

We are momtrepreneurs and friends on a mission to transform inspiration into action. Drawing from our formal training, exclusive interviews with renowned thinkers and leaders, the wisdom of everyday heroes, and the profound insights of the Chassidic perspective, we deliver thought-provoking insights that ignite purposeful living. Join us on this transformative journey as we provide the tools, guidance, and transformative conversations you need to lead a fulfilling life and make a lasting impact on the world around you.
Podcast website
EducationHealth & WellnessReligion & SpiritualityJudaismMental HealthSelf-Improvement

Listen to From the Inside Out: With Rivkah Krinsky and Eda Schottenstein, Good Life Project and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/10/2025 - 11:07:27 AM