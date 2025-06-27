From the Inside Out: With Rivkah Krinsky and Eda Schottenstein

#111: More Than You Believe In Yourself: The Power of a Rebbe with Rabbi Shais Taub

Send us a textIn this episode of From the Inside Out with Rivkah and Eda, we sat down with Rabbi Shais Taub for a powerful Gimmel Tammuz conversation that goes far beyond memory — and deep into mission.What does it mean to live with the Rebbe today? How do we access his guidance, clarity, and belief in us — especially for those who never met him?This isn’t just a conversation about the Rebbe’s teachings — it’s about what happens when someone sees your soul, knows your potential, and believes in you more than you believe in yourself.We talk about soul work, burnout, dating, divine direction, and what it looks like to keep moving forward even when you don’t feel ready. Whether you’re in a season of doubt, transition, or spiritual searching — this episode will remind you that you're not alone, and that you're already more than enough.EPISODE SPONSORSONE SOUL MATCHMAKINGOne Soul is a premium matchmaking service founded by podcast host Rivkah Krinsky, dedicated to helping Jewish singles from all walks of life find meaningful, lasting relationships. One Soul curates thoughtful matches based on values, lifestyle, and real connection.Visit www.onesoul.org to sign up for our international singles database and explore our premium services. Follow along on Instagram @rivkahkrinsky for more insight, connection, and dating guidance!THE SWESS The Swess, founded by our podcast host and psychotherapist Eda Schottenstein, blends fashion and function to support your mental wellness in style. From first-of-its-kind adjustable clothing to sleek tools like the Set and silicone earbud holders, The Swess is your go-to for pieces that simplify life and elevate your everyday.Visit www.theswess.com and use promo code INSIDEOUT for 20% off. Follow @swesslifestyle on Instagram for more tools, tips, and thoughtful design.GUEST BIORabbi Shais Taub is a renowned teacher, author, and spiritual guide known for making deep Jewish wisdom accessible and profoundly relevant. He is the author of "G‑d of Our Understanding," a groundbreaking work on Judaism and recovery, and a senior lecturer at Chabad.org. Through his popular platform SoulWords, Rabbi Taub offers teachings that speak directly to the soul, addressing everything from emotional healing and faith to purpose, clarity, and growth. His work has impacted thousands across the world seeking spiritual insight grounded in timeless Torah truth.You can find Rabbi Taub’s teachings and donate to his campaign here: https://www.soulwords.org/CHAPTERS00:00 – Intro: Living with the Rebbe Today03:12 – When Someone Believes in You More Than You Do10:45 – Connecting to the Rebbe Without Having Met Him17:30 – From Ego to Essence: Why We Pray for Others24:05 – Burnout, Boundaries, and “Never Retiring”30:58 – Clarity vs. Certainty: What Soul Words Awaken39:40 – The Origin of SoulWords45:55 – Gimmel Tammuz: A Mission, Not a Memory48:15 – Final ReflectionsCOMMUNITYJoin the Community! Connect with us on socials to discuss Episode 101, share insights, and continue the conversations you want to have: 💫 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fromtheinsideout.podcast/ 💫 Whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/L0W4PRglR5B4kC 💫 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@FromTheInsideOutPodcast?sub_confirmation=1