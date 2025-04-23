Powered by RND
Foos Files: A Foo Fighters Podcast
  • 005 | Foo Review: Dave Grohl & LA Philharmonic at Coachella
    Sign up to the Foos Files newsletter for free bonus content.--SummaryDave Grohl was back playing Foo Fighters music at the weekend, making a guest appearance during Los Angeles Philharmonic's set at Coachella. Foo Fighters fan Lisa Shroyer was there to witness Dave perform 'The Sky Is A Neighbourhood' and 'Everlong'. More from Foos FilesFollow us on Instagram and Threads.Share your Foo Fighters stories: [email protected]
    29:44
  • 004 | Storytellers #1: The long road to Boston Calling (w/ Cheryl Fineman)
    Sign up to the Foos Files newsletter for free bonus content.--SummaryFirst up in our 'Storytellers' short story series is Cheryl Fineman, who defied medical odds to make it to the Foo Fighters' show at Boston Calling in 2023.Cheryl was determined not to miss her favourite band despite a significant accident in the build-up to the concert.Could you be our next Storyteller? Email us on [email protected] DiscussedThe accident that threatened to scupper Cheryl's plansHer determination to recover in time for Boston CallingGetting to share her story with Dave GrohlMore from Foos FilesFollow us on Instagram and Threads.Share your Foo Fighters stories: [email protected]
    7:21
  • 003 | Top 10 Foo Fighters references in TV, film and popular culture
    Sign up to the Foos Files newsletter for free bonus content.--SummaryFoo Fighters are a cultural phenomenon.From cameos in movies and TV shows, to humorous sketches and subtle (or not-so-subtle) fictional references, the band are omnipresent in popular culture.Foos Files presents a top 10 countdown of Foo Fighters appearances in TV, movies and popular culture - as voted for by the online Foo community.More from Foos FilesFollow us on Instagram and Threads.Share your Foo Fighters stories: [email protected]
    13:00
  • 002 | Foo Fighters producer Barrett Jones on Dave Grohl's creative process
    Sign up to the Foos Files newsletter for free bonus content.--SummaryBarrett Jones first encountered Dave Grohl as the 14-year-old guitarist in Washington DC band Dain Bramage.It was the beginning of an enduring personal and creative relationship which led to Jones joining Grohl in Seattle at the height of Nirvana's success, before working with him to bring the debut Foo Fighters album to life. Jones talks to Foos Files about his early recollections of Grohl, the making of 'Foo Fighters' and why he has remained the frontman's "biggest cheerleader". Topics DiscussedFirst impressions of Dave GrohlThe Nirvana/Seattle yearsThe making of the 'Foo Fighters' albumContributing to 'Sonic Highways'Performing 'Play' live More from Foos FilesFollow us on Instagram and Threads.Share your Foo Fighters stories: [email protected]
    48:32
  • 001 | Foo Fandom: An introduction
    Sign up to the Foos Files newsletter for free bonus content.--SummaryFoo Fighters are one of the biggest bands on the planet. The band, formed in 1994 by former Nirvana drummer and certified rock legend Dave Grohl, share an extraordinary connection with their global fanbase.But what sets them apart from so many of their peers? In episode one, we explore why the Foo Fighters are more than just a band to millions around the world.Topics DiscussedIntroduction to Foos FilesWhy the Foos are more than just a bandThe world of Foo FandomCatching the live show bugInspiration in music, life and businessMore from Foos FilesFollow us on Instagram and Threads.Share your Foo Fighters stories: [email protected]
    18:02

About Foos Files: A Foo Fighters Podcast

Foos Files is the ultimate podcast show for Foo Fighters fans. The band, founded and fronted by Dave Grohl, have crafted their own special place in rock music history, while capturing the hearts of devoted fans across the world. This podcast is a celebration of the band’s enduring popularity, influence and legacy through the eyes of fans, musicians and other key personalities. Listen to Foos Files to hear: · Previously untold stories of what it’s like to work with Foo Fighters members · Devoted fans share unforgettable Foo Fighters concert stories and personal encounters with the band · Insights from key contributors including musicians and authors · Foos news and reviews – topical conversations about the latest developments in the world of Foo Fighters Do you have a Foo Fighters story to share? Email us on [email protected]
