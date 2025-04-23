Foos Files: A Foo Fighters Podcast

Foos Files is the ultimate podcast show for Foo Fighters fans.
The band, founded and fronted by Dave Grohl, have crafted their own special place in rock music history, while capturing the hearts of devoted fans across the world.
This podcast is a celebration of the band’s enduring popularity, influence and legacy through the eyes of fans, musicians and other key personalities.
Listen to Foos Files to hear:
· Previously untold stories of what it’s like to work with Foo Fighters members
· Devoted fans share unforgettable Foo Fighters concert stories and personal encounters with the band
· Insights from key contributors including musicians and authors
· Foos news and reviews – topical conversations about the latest developments in the world of Foo Fighters
Do you have a Foo Fighters story to share? Email us on [email protected]