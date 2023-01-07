In Defense of Ska Ep 128: Fred Armisen (Trenchmouth, The KGB, Saturday Night Live, Portlandia, Documentary Now!)

Fred Armisen loves ska. He's brought it up on multiple Tonight Show appearances. Portlandia famously did the Bart Ska-mpson skit (with guest Matt Groening), and he performed a ska song in one Saturday Night Live sketch (with Bill Hader and Katy Perry). So, we brought Fred on the podcast and discussed all things ska. He had a lot to say on the topic. We talked about his love for 2 Tone ska bands (The Specials, The Selecter, Madness, English Beat, Bad Manners, The Bodysnatchers). But we also talked about the US ska bands he got to know in the 80s and 90s while he played drums in Chicago punk band Trenchmouth. We talked about Fishbone, Skankin' Pickle, Gangster Fun, Slapstick, Let's Go Bowling and more. We also talk about ska in Latin America, which he learned about during his multiple trips to Santiago, Chile, while filming Los Espookys. We talk about the larger movement of punk/New Wave bands that dabbled with ska XTC, The Clash, The Members, Joe Jackson) or stemmed from ska bands (Fun Boy Three, Fine Young Cannibals, General Public) and we talk lovingly about Chicago's famous indie venue, Fireside Bowl. I also tell Fred about a rumor I heard that Cap'n' Jazz were the first band to play Fireside and he votes on whether it was true or not! We also talk about how dumb band fights can get, the influencing role that Alan Myers (Devo), David Barbarossa (Bow Wow Wow), Topper Headon (The Clash) and Clem Burke (Blondie) had on his drumming style, and he takes a moment to mourn the loss of Specials lead singer Terry Hall, which hit him hard.Plus, we decide the perfect number of bands to have on a bill. Listen and find out! Support the show