In Defense of Ska

Podcast In Defense of Ska
Ska no longer needs to be the butt of every joke. IDOS is flipping the narrative on this style of music that they love dearly. Hosts Aaron Carnes (author of "In...
Available Episodes

  • In Defense of Ska Behind The Curtain: Asian Man Records Sneak Peak w/ Mike Huguenor
    I don't know if you've heard, but there is a book on Asian Man Records/Mike Park in the works! And the author of the books is none other than Mike Huguenor, guitarist for the Jeff Rosenstock band. He's also played in Hard Girls, Shinobu, Classics of Love, and a bunch of other bands.The book isn't expected to release until 2025, but Mike gave us a sneak peak of this work in progress!If you want to get some juicy tidbits about Mike's upcoming Asian Man Records book, sign up to the In Defense of Ska Patreon NOW and listen to the entire episode.Support the show
    6/30/2023
    16:19
  • In Defense of Ska Ep 128: Fred Armisen (Trenchmouth, The KGB, Saturday Night Live, Portlandia, Documentary Now!)
    Fred Armisen loves ska. He's brought it up on multiple Tonight Show appearances. Portlandia famously did the Bart Ska-mpson skit (with guest Matt Groening), and he performed a ska song in one Saturday Night Live sketch (with Bill Hader and Katy Perry). So, we brought Fred on the podcast and discussed all things ska. He had a lot to say on the topic. We talked about his love for 2 Tone ska bands (The Specials, The Selecter, Madness, English Beat, Bad Manners, The Bodysnatchers). But we also talked about the US ska bands he got to know in the 80s and 90s while he played drums in Chicago punk band Trenchmouth. We talked about Fishbone, Skankin' Pickle, Gangster Fun, Slapstick, Let's Go Bowling and more. We also talk about ska in Latin America, which he learned about during his multiple trips to Santiago, Chile, while filming Los Espookys. We talk about the larger movement of punk/New Wave bands that dabbled with ska XTC, The Clash, The Members, Joe Jackson) or stemmed from ska bands (Fun Boy Three, Fine Young Cannibals, General Public) and we talk lovingly about Chicago's famous indie venue, Fireside Bowl. I also tell Fred about a rumor I heard that Cap'n' Jazz were the first band to play Fireside and he votes on whether it was true or not! We also talk about how dumb band fights can get, the influencing role that Alan Myers (Devo), David Barbarossa (Bow Wow Wow), Topper Headon (The Clash) and Clem Burke (Blondie) had on his drumming style, and he takes a moment to mourn the loss of Specials lead singer Terry Hall, which hit him hard.Plus, we decide the perfect number of bands to have on a bill. Listen and find out! Support the show
    6/28/2023
    1:28:31
  • In Defense of Ska Ep 127: GG Guerra (Soul glo, Gatherers
    Philadelphia hardcore band Soul Glo put out one of the best records of 2022: Diaspora Problems. It made it on many "best of" lists, Jeff Rosenstock tweeted about how amazing it was and the band My Chemical Romance invited Soul Glo to open for them. But, what we've learned as the group have transitioned from a DIY punk band to being one of the names constantly referenced in the current hardcore reconnaissance is that they like ska. So we brought on bassist GG Guerra to discuss the genre. He talks about his love for Arrogant Sons of Bitches, specifically their landmark record, Three Cheers For Disappointment. We also discuss Folly--Soul Glo singer Pierce Jordan participated in a cover of Folly's song "Broken" with members of Catbite, We Are The Union, The Best of the Worst and Gouge Away for 2 Minutes to Late Night. We also talked about Soul Glo's love for JER. GG assures us that at some point in the near future, we can expect a JER/Soul Glo collaboration. We talk about so much more. Ska Against Racism, GG's Choking Victim tattoo, GG's old ska band, signing to Epitaph, how the film Whiplash inspired the idea for the video for "Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!) ((by the future))" and we dig deep into the recording of Soul Glo's Diaspora Problems. Plus Adam reveals the name of Atomic Garden Recording Studio's owner Jack Shirley's old ska band! Support the show
    6/21/2023
    57:34
  • In Defense of Ska Ep 126: Bad Operation (Greg Rodrigue, Daniel "D-Ray" Ray)
    Bad Operation played their first show ever in October 2021. It was packed, with an enthusiastic crowd. But a lot led up to this moment. The band formed in 2019 as a side project for the members, with the intention of them playing a single show. That show, scheduled for March 12 2020 never happened thanks to the pandemic. As much as that sucked, they did suddenly have a ton of time to record music. In Dec 2020, they released their excellent debut album and blew many minds!Today we bring on two members of Bad Operation: Greg Rodrigue and D-Ray. Though Bad Operation is a new group, the members have an interesting and expansive history with ska, like their time in the mid-2000s New Orleans ska scene with bands like Fatter Than Albert, Samurai Deli and Angry Banana. We also talk about Greg and D-Ray's label, Community Records, their ongoing festival Block Party, the iconic NOLA venue Big Top, and Greg's spot Hey Cafe.We also break down several samples on their debut record that includes The Impossibles, Mike Park, Blue Meanies, The Specials, Sublime and Jackie Mittoo. We talk about how Jeff Rosenstock's label Quote Unquote and Mike Park's label Asian Man inspired Community Records. Plus we discuss the new Bad Time Records Wavebreaker release with songs by Bad Operation and Mighty Mighty Bosstones bassist Joe Gittleman. Here's a link if you want to hear the playlist for "Sell Out," Greg's ska cover band mentioned during the show. Support the show
    6/14/2023
    1:22:50
  • In Defense of Ska Ep 125: Joe Gittleman (The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Avoid One Thing, Gang Green, SideOneDummy Records
    The Mighty Mighty Bosstones had the biggest ska-punk hit of the '90s. Their song "The Impression That I Get" was huge and made them legit stars for a while. But they were a band that earned it. They got their start in the 80s, signed to Taang Records in 1989, got a major label deal in 1993 and released several records before hitting it big with their 1997 record Let's Face It. Not to mention, they were a huge influence on the sound of US ska-punk in the 90s. Today, we talk to The Mighty Mighty Bosstones' bassist Joe Gittleman (aka the Bass Fiddleman). He tells us stories from the Bosstones year, working at SideOneDummy in the 2000s, producing Big D and the Table's "Strictly Rude" record, playing in Gang Green and he gives us his side perspective regarding The Bosstones' breakup last year. He also talks about playing Lollapalooza in 1995, quitting drinking, and Bouncing Souls covering his song "Lean On Sheena" from his other band Avoid One Thing, and how the song ended up being one of the Souls most popular songs. We talk about Brian Fallon and Gaslight Anthem's landmark record The 59 Sound, playing Warped Tour and the significance of seeing Fishbone play in the 80s. Plus we talk about Joe's upcoming Wavebreaker release on Bad Time Records with the great Bad Operation. You're going to want to grab a copy ASAP!  Support the show
    6/7/2023
    1:26:03

About In Defense of Ska

Ska no longer needs to be the butt of every joke. IDOS is flipping the narrative on this style of music that they love dearly. Hosts Aaron Carnes (author of "In Defense of Ska") and Adam Davis (Link 80, Omingone) chat with people in and outside of the ska scene to tell its stories, show its pervasiveness in culture, and defend it to their last dying breath.
