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Fool's Gold: Sands

Avery Howett, DingoDoodles, Felix Irnich
ComedyComedy Fiction
Fool's Gold: Sands
Latest episode

60 episodes

  • Fool's Gold: Sands

    Fool's Gold Sands E60 | Deus | D&D Edited AP

    07/07/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    SPONSOR BOOK: https://a.co/d/02OKaV7Q 

    FOOL’S GOLD BOOK 2: https://tinyurl.com/y7eyh4xr

    Copyright Free Music:

    1) Track: Infraction, Alexi Action- DuneMusic provided by Infraction No Copyright MusicSpotify: https://spoti.fi/3f7yX6J

    2) 'Ephemera' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au

    3) 'Machina' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au

    4) 'Aphelion' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au

    5) Credits: Music: Anomaly by Soundridemusic Link to Video:     • Cinematic Suspense Trailer NoCopyright Mus...  

    6) 'Resonance' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au

    7)     Credits:

    Music: Hidden Threat by ArcticFoxMusic

    Link to Video:    • No Copyright Cinematic Dark Suspense Drums...  

    8)      Credits:

    Music: Suspect by Soundridemusic

    Link to Video:    • Dark Suspense Tense Crime No Copyright Mus...  

    9) massobeats - honey jam /aesthetic lofi/vlog music/royalty free  

    10)    

    Credits:

    Music: Suspense by ArcticFoxMusic

    Link to Video:    • No Copyright Cinematic Tension Suspense Mu...  

    11) Credits:

        Music: Ghost Island by Soundridemusic

        Link to Video:    • NoCopyright Dark Action Intense Trailer Mu...  

    12)  Savfk - Magic is under a Creative Commons BY 4.0 license.

    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

      / savfkmusic  

    Music powered by BreakingCopyright:    •  Free Classical Fantasy Music - "Magic" b...  

    Find more music here: https://breakingcopyright.com

    13) Night Of Chaos by Kevin MacLeod

    14) 'Vengeance' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au

    15)   Credits:

    Music: Cyber Threat by ArcticFoxMusic

    Link to Video:    • No Copyright Background Music for News, Fi...  

    16) 'Simulacra' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au

    17) 'The Spaces Between' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au

    18) Credits:

     Music: Investigation by Soundridemusic

     Link to Video:    • Crime Mystery No Copyright Tension Music B...  

    19) Lightless Dawn by: Kevin MacLeod

    20) 'Invocation' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au

    21) Aftermath by: Kevin MacLeod

    22)    Credits:

    Music: Infinite by Soundridemusic

    Link to Video:    • No Copyright Epic Intense Teaser Trailer B...  

     

     

    New episodes biweekly on Tuesdays!
    Personal Messages: https://ko-fi.com/foolsgoldcrew/commissions
    Join our Patreon for free: https://patreon.com/FoolsGoldCrew
    Episode Art: https://patreon.com/FoolsGoldCrew
    Discord: https://foolsgold.fun/discord
    Fool's Gold D&D Campaign Setting (5e): https://foolsgold.shop
    Watch Fool's Gold on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@DingoDoodles
    --------------------------
    Yes, we play D&D 3.5 :D (All books/Patreon in 5e)

    Felix Twitter: @FelixIrnich
    Avery BlueSky: @DynaBeez
    Dingo Twitter: @DingoDoodles
    --------------------------
  • Fool's Gold: Sands

    Fool's Gold Sands E59 | The Swolithids | D&D Edited AP

    06/25/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Copyright Free Music:

    1) News Theme By: Kevin MacLeod

    2) Alex Productions - Umami is under a Creative Commons BY 3.0 license.

    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

       / @alexproductionsnocopyright 

    Music powered by BreakingCopyright:    • Cooking (Music For Videos) - "UMAMI" by ... 

    Find more music here: https://breakingcopyright.com

    3) Track: Infraction, Alexi Action- DuneMusic provided by Infraction No Copyright MusicSpotify: https://spoti.fi/3f7yX6J 

    4) Horror Synthwave - Night of the Zodiac // Royalty Free Copyright Safe Music

    Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

    5) Aggressive Darksynth - Titane // Royalty Free Copyright Safe Music

    Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

    6) Shiny Tech By: Kevin MacLeod

    7) massobeats - honey jam /aesthetic lofi/vlog music/royalty free 

    8) Hidden Agenda By: Kevin MacLeod

    9) 80s Horror Synth - The Witching Hour // Royalty Free No Copyright Background Music

    Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

    10) Video Dungeon Boss By: Kevin MacLeod

    11) Aggressive Darksynth - Full Metal Jacket // Royalty Free Copyright Safe Music

    Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

    12) Buried Alive - Royalty Free Horror Synth Theme (Copyright Safe)

    Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

    13) Orbital - Royalty Free Retrowave Synth *No Beat* (Copyright Safe)

    Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

    14) Almost Dawn - Royalty Free Nostalgic 80’s Synth *No Beat* (Copyright Safe)

    Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

    15) Filth - Royalty Free Cyberpunk Darksynth (Copyright Safe)

    Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

    16) Hyperreal - Royalty Free Atmospheric Sci Fi Synth (Copyright Safe)

    Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

    New episodes biweekly on Tuesdays!
    Personal Messages: https://ko-fi.com/foolsgoldcrew/commissions
    Join our Patreon for free: https://patreon.com/FoolsGoldCrew
    Episode Art: https://patreon.com/FoolsGoldCrew
    Discord: https://foolsgold.fun/discord
    Fool's Gold D&D Campaign Setting (5e): https://foolsgold.shop
    Watch Fool's Gold on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@DingoDoodles
    --------------------------
    Yes, we play D&D 3.5 :D (All books/Patreon in 5e)

    Felix Twitter: @FelixIrnich
    Avery BlueSky: @DynaBeez
    Dingo Twitter: @DingoDoodles
    --------------------------
  • Fool's Gold: Sands

    Fool's Gold Sands E58 | Shipping Ships | D&D Edited AP

    06/09/2026 | 58 mins.
    GAMECON: https://gameconcanada.com/     

     FOOL’S GOLD BOOK 2: https://tinyurl.com/y7eyh4xr  

    KO-FI Time PERSONAL MESSAGES: https://ko-fi.com/c/6b982d30c3  

    Copyright Free Music:

    1) Track: Infraction, Alexi Action- DuneMusic provided by Infraction No Copyright MusicSpotify: https://spoti.fi/3f7yX6J  

    2) Montauk By: Kevin MacLeod

    3) Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G, Movement I (Allegro), BWV 1049 By: Kevin MacLeod  

    4) Peyruis - Dolce Vita is under a Creative Commons BY 3.0 license.

    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

      / @peyruismusic  

    Music powered by BreakingCopyright:    • 'Dolce Vita' by Peyruis 🇫🇷 |  Energetic Mu...  

    Find more music here: https://breakingcopyright.com

    5) Revival By: Kevin MacLeod

    6) Happy Alley By: Kevin MacLeod

    7) Reunited By: Kevin MacLeod

    8) Savfk - The Age Of Wood is under a Creative Commons BY 3.0 license.

    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

      / savfkmusic  

    Music powered by BreakingCopyright:    • 'The Age Of Wood' by Savfk 🇮🇹 | Cello Musi...  

    Find more music here: https://breakingcopyright.com

    9) Promises to Keep By: Kevin MacLeod

    10) Fiddles McGinty By: Kevin MacLeod

    11) Fretless By: Kevin MacLeod

    12)  massobeats - honey jam /aesthetic lofi/vlog music/royalty free  

    13) Somewhere Sunny (Ver 2) By: Kevin MacLeod

    14) Music: Power Music Factory  

    Channel URL :     / powermusicfactory  

    ☠️Action Background Music(No Copyright)Action Music & Epic trailer Battle Music No Copyright[Chase]

    New episodes biweekly on Tuesdays!
    Personal Messages: https://ko-fi.com/foolsgoldcrew/commissions
    Join our Patreon for free: https://patreon.com/FoolsGoldCrew
    Episode Art: https://patreon.com/FoolsGoldCrew
    Discord: https://foolsgold.fun/discord
    Fool's Gold D&D Campaign Setting (5e): https://foolsgold.shop
    Watch Fool's Gold on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@DingoDoodles
    --------------------------
    Yes, we play D&D 3.5 :D (All books/Patreon in 5e)

    Felix Twitter: @FelixIrnich
    Avery BlueSky: @DynaBeez
    Dingo Twitter: @DingoDoodles
    --------------------------
  • Fool's Gold: Sands

    Fool's Gold Sands E57 | Presents for the Present| D&D Edited AP

    05/26/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    GAMECON: https://gameconcanada.com/ 

    FOOL’S GOLD BOOK 2: https://tinyurl.com/y7eyh4xr

    Copyright Free Music:

    1) Track: Infraction, Alexi Action- DuneMusic provided by Infraction No Copyright MusicSpotify: https://spoti.fi/3f7yX6J 

    2) Music: [Tribal Joy] by Alexander Nakarada (www.serpentsoundstudios.com)

    Licensed under Creative Commons BY Attribution 4.0 License

    3) Brightly Fancy By: Kevin MacLeod 

    4) Bitter Sweet By: Kevin MacLeod

    5) 'The Old Ones' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au

    6) Duet Musette By: Kevin MacLeod

    7) Babylon By: Kevin MacLeod

    8) Bushwick Tarantella By: Kevin MacLeod

    9)  massobeats - honey jam /aesthetic lofi/vlog music/royalty free 

    10) Ashton Manor By: Kevin MacLeod

    11) 'Memories of Stone' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au

    12) Spatial Winds By: Kevin MacLeod

    13) Beach Front Celebration By: Kevin MacLeod

    14) 'A Dragon's Lullaby' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au

    15) Porch Swing days-Slower By: Kevin MacLeod

    16) Blip Stream 4 By: Kevin MacLeod

    17) Carpe Diem By: Kevin MacLeod

    18) Enchanted Journey By: Kevin MacLeod

    19) Music: Above It All - Jingle Punks    • Above It All – Jingle Punks (No Copyright ...  

    20) Eternal Hope By: Kevin MacLeod

    21) Sheep May Safely Graze By: Kevin MacLeod

    22) Aretes By: Kevin MacLeod

    23) Thingamajig by Audionautix http://audionautix.com Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 Free Download / Stream: https://www.audiolibrary.com.co/audio... Music promoted by Audio Library    • Thingamajig – Audionautix (No Copyright Mu...  

    New episodes biweekly on Tuesdays!
    Personal Messages: https://ko-fi.com/foolsgoldcrew/commissions
    Join our Patreon for free: https://patreon.com/FoolsGoldCrew
    Episode Art: https://patreon.com/FoolsGoldCrew
    Discord: https://foolsgold.fun/discord
    Fool's Gold D&D Campaign Setting (5e): https://foolsgold.shop
    Watch Fool's Gold on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@DingoDoodles
    --------------------------
    Yes, we play D&D 3.5 :D (All books/Patreon in 5e)

    Felix Twitter: @FelixIrnich
    Avery BlueSky: @DynaBeez
    Dingo Twitter: @DingoDoodles
    --------------------------
  • Fool's Gold: Sands

    Fool's Gold Sands E56 | Rekindling the Flame | D&D Edited AP

    05/12/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    GAMECON: https://gameconcanada.com/ 

    USE #FGGameCon to enter for free tickets! :3 

    FOOL’S GOLD BOOK 2: https://tinyurl.com/y7eyh4xr

    Copyright Free Music:

    1) Track: Infraction, Alexi Action- DuneMusic provided by Infraction No Copyright MusicSpotify: https://spoti.fi/3f7yX6J  

    2) Credits:

    Music: Stalker by Soundridemusic

    Link to Video:    • Suspense Dark Tension Cinematic NoCopyrigh...  

    3) Track: MokkaMusic - Dirty and Dead     • (No Copyright Music) Dirty Energetic Rock ...   Music provided by MokkaMusic Youtube channel and https://inaudio.org

    4) Dama-May By: Kevin MacLeod

    5) Pooka By: Kevin MacLeod

    6) Virtuous instrumenti By: Kevin MacLeod

    7)  massobeats - honey jam /aesthetic lofi/vlog music/royalty free  

    8) [Free Medieval Tavern Music] "Ale and Anecdotes" Royalty Free Fantasy RPG Theme

    https://youtu.be/y6v8TbhMWDE?si=rFwOp2E7gZUfbvYe  

    9) Pippin the Hunchback By: Kevin MacLeod

    10) Amazing Plan By: Kevin MacLeod

    11) Teller of the Tales By: Kevin MacLeod

    12) Alex Productions - Lands is under a Creative Commons BY 3.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...     / @alexproductionsnocopyright   Music powered by BreakingCopyright:     •  Medieval & Celtic (Free Music) - "LANDS...   Find more music here: https://breakingcopyright.com  

     

    New episodes biweekly on Tuesdays!
    Personal Messages: https://ko-fi.com/foolsgoldcrew/commissions
    Join our Patreon for free: https://patreon.com/FoolsGoldCrew
    Episode Art: https://patreon.com/FoolsGoldCrew
    Discord: https://foolsgold.fun/discord
    Fool's Gold D&D Campaign Setting (5e): https://foolsgold.shop
    Watch Fool's Gold on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@DingoDoodles
    --------------------------
    Yes, we play D&D 3.5 :D (All books/Patreon in 5e)

    Felix Twitter: @FelixIrnich
    Avery BlueSky: @DynaBeez
    Dingo Twitter: @DingoDoodles
    --------------------------
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About Fool's Gold: Sands
Welcome to Fool's Gold, one of the most hilarious and dramatic D&D tabletop roleplaying shows on the internet! Join our cast of professional chaos goobers as they explore a winding world full of absurd monsters, moral dilemmas, legally-distinct-franchises, and emotional damage. Available in two flavors: The Fool's Gold: Sands podcast, and the animated Fool's Gold: Into the Bellowing Wilds show on YouTube. Episodes are edited into snappy 1 hour chunks.
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