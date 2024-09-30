Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsNewsFiveThirtyEight Politics
Listen to FiveThirtyEight Politics in the App
Listen to FiveThirtyEight Politics in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

FiveThirtyEight Politics

Podcast FiveThirtyEight Politics
ABC News, 538, FiveThirtyEight, Galen Druke
The 538 team covers the latest in politics, tracking the issues and "game-changers" every week.
More
NewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 200
  • What Americans Expect From Trump's Second Term
    We are beginning to get a clearer view of what a second Trump administration might look like. President-elect Donald Trump is announcing his cabinet picks, the size of Republicans' majority in Congress is coming into focus, and this has all led to predictions about what will and won’t happen in a second Trump administration. In this installment of the 538 Politics podcast, we turn to predictions markets and polling to assess the expectations that consumers, Wall Street traders, online bettors and everyday Americans have for Trump's second term. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    40:36
  • A 'Realignment' Among Latino Voters
    Latino voters made a big jump to the right this election cycle. While the numbers aren’t final, AP Votecast reports an 8-point shift and Edison exit polls indicate more than a 14-point swing. Carlos Odio, co-founder of Equis Research, joins us on the podcast to unpack why Latino voters shifted right. He discusses the importance of issues like the economy and immigration, Trump’s appeal and how Latino voters have emerged as one of the nation’s most prominent swing groups. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    41:11
  • The Best And Worst Post-Election Hot Takes
    Since Election Day, there’s been no shortage of hot takes explaining what happened and what it all means. Have Democrats lost the working class? Does President-elect Donald Trump have an unprecedentedly powerful mandate? Were the polls wrong? On this episode of the 538 Politics podcast, the crew dives into these questions and others, determining which ones are more fact than fiction. They also check in on the status of the House and Senate and discuss how many downballot Democrats managed to overperform compared to Vice President Kamala Harris. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    40:35
  • Donald Trump Wins The Presidency
    In this late-night, election-night edition of the 538 Politics podcast, the crew reacts to the results showing Donald Trump winning a second presidential term. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    35:56
  • An Hour-By-Hour Guide To Election Night
    At long last, Election Day is upon us. In this final pre-results episode, the crew shares a guide for what to expect on election night — from the first poll closures in Indiana, to the last poll closures in Alaska. They set expectations for how long the vote may take to tally and which counties to keep an eye on. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    43:41

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About FiveThirtyEight Politics

The 538 team covers the latest in politics, tracking the issues and "game-changers" every week.
Podcast website

Listen to FiveThirtyEight Politics, Up First from NPR and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:29:15 PM