Fitz & Whit | Ryan Fitzpatrick & Andrew Whitworth

Jameis Winston's speeches, Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future, Halloween integrity

On the debut episode of "Fitz and Whit", NFL legends Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth react to week 9 of the NFL season. They discuss Jameis Winston leading the Cleveland Browns in a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens and break down what has gone wrong for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Later, they react to Jayden Daniel's game-winning Hail Mary to give the Washington Commanders the win over the Chicago Bears, give their opinions on what has gone wrong for the Dallas Cowboys this year, and discuss how their individual families celebrate Halloween.