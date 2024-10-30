Fitz & Whit | Ryan Fitzpatrick & Andrew Whitworth

Josh Allen & Bills take down Chiefs, Lamar's Steelers struggles, Mike Tyson bares all
NFL legends Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth react to week 11 of the NFL season. They discuss their incredible trip to Philadelphia and Fitz's doubts about Jalen Hurts ability to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl. Later, they react to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They also break down Lamar Jackson's struggles against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jake Paul-MIke Tyson fight on Netflix and much more!
NFL legends Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth react to week 10 of the NFL season. They discuss their incredible trip to Baltimore and Andrew's incredible weekend with his son Michael. Later, they react to Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Washington Commanders & Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets losing to the Arizona Cardinals. They also explain why Patrick Mahomes' hot mic moment is no big deal, list their favorite and least favorite NFL stadiums to play in & Judge Whit gives his rulings on some of the most controversial moments of the weekend.
--------
57:41
Dak says the Cowboys suck, Anthony Richardson's benching & Joe Burrow: Serial Killer?
NFL legends Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth react to week 9 of the NFL season. They discuss Joe Burrow's focus after a 5 touchdown performance, how Josh Allen has improved without Stefon Diggs and explains why the Colts made the right decision benching Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco. Later, they react to Dak Prescott's frank assessment of his teams performance, Saquon Barkley's insane day and discuss how they find a barber during their Thursday Night Football travels.
On the debut episode of "Fitz and Whit", NFL legends Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth react to week 9 of the NFL season. They discuss Jameis Winston leading the Cleveland Browns in a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens and break down what has gone wrong for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Later, they react to Jayden Daniel's game-winning Hail Mary to give the Washington Commanders the win over the Chicago Bears, give their opinions on what has gone wrong for the Dallas Cowboys this year, and discuss how their individual families celebrate Halloween.
--------
54:13
Introducing "Fitz & Whit'
From NFL stars to co-hosts, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth re-introduce themselves. "Fitz and Whit" premieres on Monday, 10/28.
About Fitz & Whit | Ryan Fitzpatrick & Andrew Whitworth
2 NFL Legends and self described "rare cats" — Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth— join forces to share recap the NFL slate in a way that only the two of them can. Every week, Fitz & Whit will break down the week's biggest games, share insights from a combined 33 years of locker room experience and recap the shenanigans they get into while on the road working for Thursday Night Football.