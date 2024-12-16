Falling Through: A New Perspective

Welcome to Fallthrough! In our first episode, properly numbered 0, we're discussing what this podcast is and many of the things we hope to discuss on future episodes of the podcast. If you loved Go Time, we hope that you'll love Fallthrough. Happy listening!(00:00) - Welcome to Fallthrough! (00:29) - What's in a name? (01:55) - A New Perspective (03:33) - Introduction: Ian Wester-Lopshire (04:02) - Introduction: Matthew Sanabria (05:43) - Introduction: Dylan Bourque (06:19) - From the prospective of Go (06:34) - Prospective Podcast Content: Dylan (07:46) - Prospective Topic: Other languages from the Go perspective (13:39) - Prospective Topic: The missing bits from the standard library (15:17) - Prospective Topic: The "Don't touch that!" parts of Go (19:04) - Prospective Topic: The No Build movement (23:21) - Prospective Topic: Removing old Go habits (23:47) - Prospective Topic: Union, Sum, or Option types (25:41) - Prospective Topic: Documentation, Code Readability, & Error Planning (32:16) - Prospective Topic: If, Else, Switch, & Strong Opinions (36:55) - Podcast format changes (38:19) - Things we're planning to keep (38:58) - Opinions of the unpopular variety (39:29) - Ian's Unpopular Opinion (40:56) - Matthew's Unpopular Opinion (43:08) - Dylan's Unpopular Opinion (45:31) - Kris' Unpopular Opinion (46:20) - Bonus: A Popular Opinion (47:06) - Wrap up Hosts Kris Brandow - Host Ian Wester-Lopshire - Host Dylan Bourque - Host Matthew Sanabria - Host Socials:WebsiteBlueSkyThreadsX/TwitterLinkedInInstagram