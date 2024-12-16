Powered by RND
A technology podcast from the Go perspective.
  • Falling Through: A New Perspective
    Welcome to Fallthrough! In our first episode, properly numbered 0, we're discussing what this podcast is and many of the things we hope to discuss on future episodes of the podcast. If you loved Go Time, we hope that you'll love Fallthrough. Happy listening!(00:00) - Welcome to Fallthrough! (00:29) - What's in a name? (01:55) - A New Perspective (03:33) - Introduction: Ian Wester-Lopshire (04:02) - Introduction: Matthew Sanabria (05:43) - Introduction: Dylan Bourque (06:19) - From the prospective of Go (06:34) - Prospective Podcast Content: Dylan (07:46) - Prospective Topic: Other languages from the Go perspective (13:39) - Prospective Topic: The missing bits from the standard library (15:17) - Prospective Topic: The "Don't touch that!" parts of Go (19:04) - Prospective Topic: The No Build movement (23:21) - Prospective Topic: Removing old Go habits (23:47) - Prospective Topic: Union, Sum, or Option types (25:41) - Prospective Topic: Documentation, Code Readability, & Error Planning (32:16) - Prospective Topic: If, Else, Switch, & Strong Opinions (36:55) - Podcast format changes (38:19) - Things we're planning to keep (38:58) - Opinions of the unpopular variety (39:29) - Ian's Unpopular Opinion (40:56) - Matthew's Unpopular Opinion (43:08) - Dylan's Unpopular Opinion (45:31) - Kris' Unpopular Opinion (46:20) - Bonus: A Popular Opinion (47:06) - Wrap up Hosts Kris Brandow - Host Ian Wester-Lopshire - Host Dylan Bourque - Host Matthew Sanabria - Host Socials:WebsiteBlueSkyThreadsX/TwitterLinkedInInstagram
  • Falling Through: The Trailer
    We're hard at work preparing the first episode of Fallthrough, but in the meantime we put together a short trailer to tease some of that episode's content. Make sure to subscribe so you'll be notified when the first episode ships. Happy listening!(00:00) - Introduction (01:09) - Clip 1: The Unsafe & Reflect Packages (04:03) - Clip 2: Documentation & Errors (06:04) - Clip 3: Internet Speeds (07:16) - Outro Hosts Kris Brandow - Host Matthew Sanabria - Host Dylan Bourque - Host Ian Wester-Lopshire - Host Socials:WebsiteBlueSkyThreadsX/TwitterLinkedInInstagram
