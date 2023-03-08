Are you looking for a more interesting way to learn English?
English Learning for Curious Minds is a podcast for intermediate-advanced English learners.
#394 | What Is Hell?
For some people, hell is a place of eternal punishment. For others, it's merely a stepping stone on the way to redemption.

In this episode, we'll be exploring the idea of hell, its different interpretations, and what happens in each one.
In this episode, we'll be exploring the idea of hell, its different interpretations, and what happens in each one.
Defining hell and its interpretations in different religions
Ancient Egyptian beliefs: judgment in the afterlife, weighing of the heart
Ancient Greek beliefs: the Underworld and Tartarus
Jewish beliefs: Sheol and Gehinnom as places of the dead and purification
Christian beliefs: multiple interpretations of hell, references in the Bible
Dante's Inferno
Islamic beliefs: Jahannam, seven circles of hell, fiery punishments
The ethical "Problem of Hell" and its theological implications
Alternative perspectives: Buddhism, Hinduism, Confucianism and the absence of hell
Full interactive transcript, subtitles and key vocabulary available on the website: https://www.leonardoenglish.com/podcasts/what-is-hell
8/17/2023
21:40
#392 | Homes, Homelessness & Evolving English
⚡️ Listen to Pioneers Of The Continuum: https://link.chtbl.com/elfcm ---As time goes by, language continues to evolve.
In this episode, we explore the question of evolving English, and the specific question of how we refer to people without a permanent and stable place to live, as this example highlights the politicisation of language.
Language's purpose: communicate information between people
Language changes over time, often for political reasons
Referring to people without a permanent home
Difference between "house" and "home"
"Homeless" as the most commonly used term
Push to replace "homeless" with "houseless" or "unhoused"
Critics argue "homeless" implies streets are a legitimate home
Question of whether it matters to homeless individuals
Homelessness is a complex issue
Full interactive transcript, subtitles and key vocabulary available on the website: https://www.leonardoenglish.com/podcasts/evolving-english
8/10/2023
19:10
#390 | Edward VIII | The King Who Said No
He was King of Britain, but only for 325 days before dramatically quitting the job to be with the woman he loved.

But was it the ultimate love story, or was it an act of treason and selfishness?
But was it the ultimate love story, or was it an act of treason and selfishness?
Edward VIII: King of Britain for 325 days
Love story or treason and selfishness?
The message that shocked the British public
Early life and rise to the throne
Edward's reputation as a dandy and playboy
Disapproval from the Prime Minister and King George V
Edward meets Wallis Simpson
Challenges with marrying Wallis Simpson
Edward's abdication and life after leaving the throne
Full interactive transcript, subtitles and key vocabulary available on the website: https://www.leonardoenglish.com/podcasts/edward-viii
8/3/2023
28:43
#388 | Vardy vs. Rooney | The Battle Of The Footballers’ Wives
It was a fierce football rivalry fought not on the pitch but on social media and at the High Courts of Justice in London. In this episode, we'll delve into the fierce rivalry between football wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, the libel case that followed, and the rise of WAG culture in Britain.
The cult of the “wag”
Who were Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy?
Coleen Rooney’s revelation
The feud between Coleen Rooney & Rebekah Vardy
Rebekah Vardy takes Coleen Rooney to court
Trademarking Wagatha Christie
Full interactive transcript, subtitles and key vocabulary available on the website: https://www.leonardoenglish.com/podcasts/vardy-vs-rooney
7/27/2023
22:20
#386 | The Creation of The Modern Office
From cramped cubicles to collaborative open-plan setups, a lot has changed since the creation of the modern office – but it doesn't stop there. In this episode, we'll be exploring the question of why and how the modern office was created and look at some of the developments that led us to this place.
The concept of the modern office and its prevalence worldwide
The historical absence of dedicated indoor workspaces
The emergence of the first large offices in the late 17th and early 18th centuries
The Old Admiralty Office and its significance as the headquarters of the British Navy
The paperwork-dominated tasks of early offices
The impact of the typewriter on office work and the increased presence of women in offices
The layout of offices during the typewriter era
The invention of the cubicle and its popularity in office design
Alternative office arrangements, including open-plan offices and their criticisms
Full interactive transcript, subtitles and key vocabulary available on the website: https://www.leonardoenglish.com/podcasts/modern-office
