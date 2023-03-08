English Learning for Curious Minds

#386 | The Creation of The Modern Office

The concept of the modern office and its prevalence worldwide The historical absence of dedicated indoor workspaces The emergence of the first large offices in the late 17th and early 18th centuries The Old Admiralty Office and its significance as the headquarters of the British Navy The paperwork-dominated tasks of early offices The impact of the typewriter on office work and the increased presence of women in offices The layout of offices during the typewriter era The invention of the cubicle and its popularity in office design Alternative office arrangements, including open-plan offices and their criticisms