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Elevating Motherhood

Lori Beth Auldridge
Kids & FamilyParenting
Elevating Motherhood
Latest episode

200 episodes

  • Elevating Motherhood

    199. In Defense of Homeschool: How to Respond Thoughtfully to Homeschool Critics

    07/19/2026 | 29 mins.
    The What
    Well, in recent days, podcaster Jennifer Welch and her co-host, Angie Sullivan, shared their colorful thoughtson homeschooling after a caller expressed frustration that stupid people she went to school with were choosing to homeschool their children.
    What followed wasn't simply a disagreement with homeschooling. It was a stream of insults. Homeschooling wascalled "the worst, worst, worst." Christian parents were portrayed as people who fear critical thinking. Homeschooling was described as selfish, andraising children with a Christian worldview was likened to child abuse. Parents were called "dumbasses," plenty of f-bombs were dropped, and the following day Jennifer doubled down on her view of homeschooling.

    What struck me wasn't simply that they disagreed with homeschooling. People are free to have different opinionsand make different educational choices for their families.
    What struck me was the confidence with which they spoke about a community they seemed to know very little about.

    Their comments reflected a picture of homeschooling that simply doesn't resemble what modern homeschooling lookslike in America today. And judging by the response online, I wasn't the only homeschool parent who noticed.
    I think many of us in the homeschool community were genuinely gob smacked. Wondering how someone couldspeak with such certainty and such contempt about something they clearly didn't understand. And when I say "ignorant," I mean it in the truest sense of the word: not knowing.
    I wanted to talk about it almost immediately. Not because I wanted to keep an internet argument going, but because I needed to process what I had just heard. There wasn't really time to sit down with friends and think through it together. It was one of those moments where you hear something and your mind just starts turning.

    I felt shock. Then disappointment. Then anger.
    But if I'm honest, the emotion I kept coming back to was sadness.
    Sadness that millions of homeschool families are still viewed through stereotypes that are decades out of date. Sadness that children who are being lovingly educated at home could someday hear adults describe families like theirs with such contempt. And sadness that so many people listening probably assumed those caricatures were true.
    Because words matter.
    When someone with a platform reaches millions of people, those words shape opinions. Opinions shape culture.Culture influences policy. And policy affects the freedoms families have for generations to come.
    That's why I felt compelled to respond.
    I posted an open letter, not because I needed Jennifer & Angie to agree with me, and not because I felt insecure about my decision to homeschool, but because I believe homeschool families deserve to be represented truthfully.
    But here's the thing: this episode isn't really about Jennifer Welch.
    Long after this particular controversy is forgotten, homeschool families will still encounter the same questions, the same assumptions, and the same misconceptions. So today, I don't want to spend our time dissecting one person's comments.
    Instead, I want to talk about why homeschooling is worthdefending, not because every family should homeschool, but because every family deserves the freedom to thoughtfully choose the educational path they believe is best for their children.
    Link to IG Open Letter: https://www.instagram.com/p/Da4hZvRFGfa/
    FULL SHOW NOTES AT: WWW.ELEVATINGMOTHERHOOD.COMPlease visit our sponsors: www.elevatingmotherhood.com/sponsors
  • Elevating Motherhood

    198. The Inspired Homeschool with Jennifer Pepito

    07/11/2026 | 53 mins.
    Buy Jennifer’s Book Here: https://amzn.to/4wiwDLS

    Today I’m so glad to welcome Jennifer Pepito backto the show.

    Jennifer is the host of the Restoration Home podcast, bestselling author of Habits for a Sacred Home, andfounder of The Peaceful Press, a homeschool curriculum provider many of us know and love. Her writing has been featured in Wild + Free, Commonplace Quarterly, and HomeEducating Family, and she’s been a guest on 1000 Hours Outside, At Home with Sally, and The Read Aloud Revival. Shelives in the mountains with her family, where her days are shaped by reading aloud, tending the garden, and building a home life rooted in rhythm and beauty.

    And if you’re a mom who has ever felt the tension between what homeschool “should” look like and what your child actually needs… if you’ve wondered whether there’s a more peaceful, more meaningful way to educate without losing depth or vision—this conversation is for you.

    Today we’re talking about her newest book, The Inspired Homeschool: How History’s Heroes Light a Path Toward Joyful, Confident Learning. In her book, Jennifer pulls from the lives of historical figures, along with research and biblical wisdom, to help us reimagine education through literature, nature, work, and story—so we can raise children who are curious, grounded, and confident in who they are becoming.

    Here are some of my favorite quotes fromJennifer’s book (& the interview):

    “Raising my hand too often and too excitedly to answerquestions was met with frustration from teachers.” - page 27
     
    “My personal ideals for our homeschool don’t have to be yours, but if you don’t know your why, you will continually bow to outside pressures and create stress for your children in the process.” – page 29
     
    Not wanting our kids to learn from a system that is hostiletoward our faith.
     
    “Young children are great imitators, and if we haven’t yetcrushed their natural desire to help by setting unreasonable standards or expressing disappointment in them, they can be great helpers.” – page 47
     
    “The atmosphere is you.” – page 49
     
    Beauty: Effortlessly incorporate beauty…such intentionality.

    “Mason particularly emphasized the habits of attention,obedience, right thinking, and right acting.” – page 63
     
    Habits: You’re the one who showed me that virtues andhabits are interconnected.
     
    “Homeschooling in the modern age requires tremendous powers of attention, as we must forcibly tear ourselves away from a highly distracting culture and learn to settle into the beautiful and short season of homeschooling our children.” – page 74
     
    “I wanted to give my children the world, so I gave theminspiring books.” – page 79
     
    “It’s hard to understand why traditional schools keeppushing the factory model, and why they’ve replaced classic literature with hopeless victim narratives.” – page 126

    FULL SHOW NOTES AT: WWW.ELEVATINGMOTHERHOOD.COM

    Follow LB on IG: @loribethauldridge @elevatingmotherhood

    Please visit our sponsors: www.elevatinghomeschool.com/sponsors
  • Elevating Motherhood

    197. Empty Nest Season: Preparing Your Kids (and Your Heart) for Launch

    07/03/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Whether your baby is still in diapers, you’re in the middle of the school years, your teenager just got their driver's license, or you've recently become an empty nester, the relationship you hope to have with your children when they leave home doesn't begin the day they pack their bags.

    It begins today.

    It begins with the culture you're creating in your home, the words you speak, the trust you're building, the way you respond to change, and the example you're setting.
    In this conversation, we talk about what it really feels like when your children begin leaving the nest—not just for them, but for you and even for the siblings they leave behind. We discuss the grief that can catch you off guard, the joy of watching your children become independent, and the mindset shifts that help us parent with open hands instead of clenched fists.
    You'll hear us talk about becoming an "open nester" instead of an "empty nester," why it's so important not to keep our kids small, how to prepare them with the life skills and confidence they'll need to launch well, and why it's never too late to change the patterns in our homes.
    One of my favorite reminders from this conversation is something Amy says: "You can't talk to your kids enough." And Jennifer's encouragement not to keep our kids small has stayed with me ever since.
    If you've ever wondered how to prepare your children to leave home while also preparing your own heart, I think you'll find so much encouragement here.
    And if your kids are still little, don't skip this episode thinking it's for someone else. The foundation for launching our children well is laid years before they ever leave. The attitudes, habits, and relationships we cultivate now matter more than we realize.
    So grab a cup of coffee, settle in, and enjoy this conversation with my sweet friends, Jennifer Ford Berry and Amy Debrucque.
     
    In this episode we talk about: 
     Open nester vs. empty nester
    The transition from needing you all the time 
    The change that happens when kids get their driver’s license
    Daily independence vs. financial independence
    Differences based on boys vs. girls leaving the nest
    Differences with number of kids
    Grieving unexpected things with their departure
    Song: Crowded Table by Highway Women
    Every flight is different
    Mindset through our whole motherhood journey
    The parallel between school breaks and when your kids fly the nest
    The selfless nature of motherhood
    Kids still at home with their siblings leave home
    Life 360 App
    Giving them messages of security and encouragement
    Making sure we lay a secure foundation and not one of nagging and mistrust
    Learning from our realizations and taking action from there
    Pivoting and adapting
    WE NEED TO MODEL FOR OUR KIDS
    It’s never to late to change
    How moms change when kids leave the nest
    Mistakes they made when their kids first left the nest
    Being more aware
    Figure our what draws your kids in and what drives them away
    Taking up hobbies as a mom in this season for rejuvenation 
    Talking with moms who have gone before you in this season
    Acknowledging the grief
    Preparing your child to launch – was there a list of skills you want them to have before they leave home? 
    Open communication within a family
    Becoming less offended
    “You can’t talk to your kids enough.” -Amy Debrucque
    Realistic expectations
    Talking through how to navigate situations
    Building up their courage
    Dealing with homesickness
    “Don’t keep your kids small.” – JFB
    And so much more...full show notes at: www.elevatingmotherhood.com
     
    Link to Jennifer’s Podcast: The Make Room Show https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/make-room-show/id1664260193
      
    Link to Amy’s Podcast: Life on Purpose Podcast
     https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/life-on-purpose-podcast-with-amy-debrucque/id1498212623
     
    Elevating Motherhood Links: 
    Website: www.elevatingmotherhood.com
    Instagram: @loribethauldridge @elevatingmotherhood
     
    Please Visit Our Sponsors: www.elevatingmotherhood.com/sponsors
  • Elevating Motherhood

    196. How to Lobby for a New Playground in Your Community

    06/27/2026 | 31 mins.
    You don't have to be a politician to change your community.
    Back before 2020, when we were still living on Maui, my friend Katie and I lobbied for a new playground to be built upcountry at Kula Park…and it happened! There is a small, but mighty playground with bicoastal ocean views and lots of opportunity for vestibular and proprioceptive input (want to know what that is? Find out in Episode 196!)

    Most parents assume playgrounds simply appear because a city decides to build one. They don't realize that many parks, trails, splash pads, and playgrounds exist because one persistent citizen cared enough to ask.

    Have you ever driven past an empty field and thought, 'This would be the perfect place for a playground'? Or watched your kids struggle on outdated equipment and wondered why nobody does anything about it? What if I told you that 'somebody' could be you? Today I'm sharing how I helped advocate for a playground in our community on Maui and what I learned about working with city leaders, gathering support, and turning an idea into reality.

    Action Step 1: Research - Start With Curiosity, Not Complaints
    One of the biggest mistakes people make is approaching leaders with frustration.
    Instead of:
    "Why hasn't anyone done this?"
    Try:
    "I noticed a need and would love to understand how decisions like this are made."
    People are far more willing to help when they feel respected rather than attacked.
    Questions to ask:
    Who oversees parks?
    How are projects prioritized?
    What funding sources exist?
    Is this already on a future plan?
    What would need to happen for it to become a reality?
    Your goal is to learn before you advocate.
     
    Action Step 2: A Conversation - Find Out Who Actually Makes Decisions & Talk to Them
    Many people spend months talking to the wrong person.
    Potential decision-makers include:
    Parks and Recreation Department
    City Council
    County Commissioners
    Planning Departments
    School Boards
    Parks Foundations
    Community Development Organizations
    Learn the process before trying to influence the outcome.
    A great question:
    "Who would I need to talk with to better understand how a playground project might move forward?"
     
    Action Step 3: Support - Bring Friends, Not Just Opinions
    This may be the most important lesson.
    Leaders need to know the need extends beyond one family.
    I want you to: 
    Gather parents
    Collect stories
    Create surveys
    Bring neighbors
    Attend meetings together
    A room filled with supportive, respectful citizens communicates far more than one passionate person.
    People often underestimate how powerful it is to simply show up
     
    Action Step 4: Educate - Present Information, Not Demands
    Decision-makers are constantly balancing:
    Budgets
    Safety
    Maintenance
    Staffing
    Competing priorities
    Help them by doing some homework.
    Bring:
    Photos
    Community surveys
    Population statistics
    Examples from nearby communities
    Potential locations
    Grant opportunities
    Playground concepts
    Instead of saying:
    "We need a playground."
    Say:
    "Our neighborhood has 600 children within a one-mile radius and no accessible play space. Here are examples of communities that successfully addressed a similar need."
    Help them solve a problem.
     
    Action Step 5: Consistency - Your Attitude Matters More Than You Think
    Community leaders hear complaints every day.
    The person they remember & want to work with is often the one who is:
    Grateful
    Respectful
    Prepared
    Patient
    Collaborative
    You aren't trying to win an argument. You're trying to build a partnership. Advocate like a neighbor, not a customer.Communities thrive when citizens and leaders work together.
     
    Action Steps You Can Take This Week:
    Identify one community need.
    Find out who oversees that area.
    Schedule one conversation.
    Invite two friends to join you.
    Ask questions before making requests.
    Communities don't change because someone gets angry enough. They change because someone cares enough to stay involved.
    Elevating Motherhood Links: 
    Website: www.elevatingmotherhood.com
    IG: @loribethauldridge @elevatingmotherhood
  • Elevating Motherhood

    195. When Kids Crave Movement: Understanding Vestibular and Proprioceptive Input

    06/20/2026 | 27 mins.
    Why Does My Kid Always Want Me to Push Them on the Swing?

    Understanding Vestibular and Proprioceptive Input
    Have you ever wondered why your child begs for 'one more push' on the swing, spins until they're dizzy, hangs upside down from furniture, jumps off things that make you nervous, or crashes into the couch cushions over and over again? What if all of those behaviors are actually your child's body asking for something it needs? Today we're talking about two sensory systems that most parents have never heard of, but once you understand them, you'll see playgrounds, nature play, and your child's behavior in a completely different way.

    Kids are Designed to Seek Movement
    Most parents know about the five senses: sight, taste, touch, smell, hearing…but there are other sensory systems at work.

    Vestibular Input
    The vestibular system lives in the inner ear and helps us understand: balance, movement, direction, and spatial orientation

    Children seek vestibular input when they: swing, spin, roll, hang upside down, jump, and climb

    Proprioceptive Input
    This is our body's awareness of where we are in space.

    Children seek proprioceptive input through: pushing, pulling, carrying, climbing, wrestling, jumping, and heavy work (think "maximum effort")

    Many behaviors we label as "wild" are actually healthy sensory-seeking behaviors.

    The Playground Used to Be More Challenging
    Many modern playgrounds prioritize safety and liability reduction.

    While safety matters, many playgrounds have lost: height, risk assessment opportunities, spinning equipment, climbing challenges, uneven surfaces, and natural obstacles

    Children often end up with: one slide, one climbing structure, rubber flooring, & limited opportunities for sensory-rich movement. The result? Kids leave the playground still seeking the input they need.

    Nature Is One of the Best Sensory Gyms
    Nature provides what many modern playgrounds can't.
    In nature children naturally: climb logs, balance on rocks, walk uneven terrain, pull branches, climbing hills, crawling under obstacles

    Every step provides vestibular and proprioceptive feedback. Unlike a manufactured playground, nature is constantly changing and requires the body and brain to adapt. Nature is one of the richest sensory experiences available to children.
     
    These Inputs Support More Than Physical Development
    Vestibular and proprioceptive input don't just help kids burn energy. They support: attention, emotional regulation, body awareness, coordination, confidence, motor planning, and learning readiness.

    Many parents notice that after active outdoor play, children are calmer, more focused, and better able to sit and learn.
     
    We Can Create More Opportunities Without Expensive Equipment
    Parents don't need a giant backyard playground.

    Simple ways to provide vestibular input: swings, hammocks, rolling down hills, spinning games, wheelbarrow walks, obstacle courses, & hanging upside down

    Simple ways to provide proprioceptive input: carrying groceries, moving firewood, gardening, digging, pushing a loaded wagon, shoveling, helping move furniture, animal chores, & climbing trees

    Many homesteading activities naturally provide excellent sensory input.
     
    Challenge Yourself: "How can I give my child more movement instead of more entertainment?"

    More at: www.elevatingmotherhood.com
    Watch what movement theirchild naturally seeks.
    Children were designed tomove. Long before organized sports, screen time, and rubberized playgrounds,children spent their days climbing, carrying, balancing, digging, running, andexploring. When we understand vestibular and proprioceptive input, we stopseeing those behaviors as problems to manage and start seeing them as clues towhat our children's growing bodies need most.
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About Elevating Motherhood
Elevating Motherhood is for moms who want to build strong, intentional homes and raise confident kids. Through conversations with authors, experts, and fellow mothers, you’ll gain practical tools, fresh perspective, and encouragement for everyday family life. Each episode helps you move from overwhelm to clarity as you learn how to nurture your children, shape family culture, and mother with greater confidence and purpose. Show Notes -> www.elevatingmotherhood.com Connect -> @loribethauldridge Work with me -> loribeth@elevatingmotherhood.com
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