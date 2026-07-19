Whether your baby is still in diapers, you’re in the middle of the school years, your teenager just got their driver's license, or you've recently become an empty nester, the relationship you hope to have with your children when they leave home doesn't begin the day they pack their bags.



It begins today.



It begins with the culture you're creating in your home, the words you speak, the trust you're building, the way you respond to change, and the example you're setting.

In this conversation, we talk about what it really feels like when your children begin leaving the nest—not just for them, but for you and even for the siblings they leave behind. We discuss the grief that can catch you off guard, the joy of watching your children become independent, and the mindset shifts that help us parent with open hands instead of clenched fists.

You'll hear us talk about becoming an "open nester" instead of an "empty nester," why it's so important not to keep our kids small, how to prepare them with the life skills and confidence they'll need to launch well, and why it's never too late to change the patterns in our homes.

One of my favorite reminders from this conversation is something Amy says: "You can't talk to your kids enough." And Jennifer's encouragement not to keep our kids small has stayed with me ever since.

If you've ever wondered how to prepare your children to leave home while also preparing your own heart, I think you'll find so much encouragement here.

And if your kids are still little, don't skip this episode thinking it's for someone else. The foundation for launching our children well is laid years before they ever leave. The attitudes, habits, and relationships we cultivate now matter more than we realize.

So grab a cup of coffee, settle in, and enjoy this conversation with my sweet friends, Jennifer Ford Berry and Amy Debrucque.



In this episode we talk about:

Open nester vs. empty nester

The transition from needing you all the time

The change that happens when kids get their driver’s license

Daily independence vs. financial independence

Differences based on boys vs. girls leaving the nest

Differences with number of kids

Grieving unexpected things with their departure

Song: Crowded Table by Highway Women

Every flight is different

Mindset through our whole motherhood journey

The parallel between school breaks and when your kids fly the nest

The selfless nature of motherhood

Kids still at home with their siblings leave home

Life 360 App

Giving them messages of security and encouragement

Making sure we lay a secure foundation and not one of nagging and mistrust

Learning from our realizations and taking action from there

Pivoting and adapting

WE NEED TO MODEL FOR OUR KIDS

It’s never to late to change

How moms change when kids leave the nest

Mistakes they made when their kids first left the nest

Being more aware

Figure our what draws your kids in and what drives them away

Taking up hobbies as a mom in this season for rejuvenation

Talking with moms who have gone before you in this season

Acknowledging the grief

Preparing your child to launch – was there a list of skills you want them to have before they leave home?

Open communication within a family

Becoming less offended

“You can’t talk to your kids enough.” -Amy Debrucque

Realistic expectations

Talking through how to navigate situations

Building up their courage

Dealing with homesickness

“Don’t keep your kids small.” – JFB

And so much more...full show notes at: www.elevatingmotherhood.com



Link to Jennifer’s Podcast: The Make Room Show https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/make-room-show/id1664260193



Link to Amy’s Podcast: Life on Purpose Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/life-on-purpose-podcast-with-amy-debrucque/id1498212623



Elevating Motherhood Links:

Website: www.elevatingmotherhood.com

Instagram: @loribethauldridge @elevatingmotherhood



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