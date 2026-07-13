Would you trade your paws for a pair of sneakers?
In this episode of Wild and Kind Kids, we journey to the deserts of North Africa to meet Tazzy, a curious fennec fox who loves collecting mysterious treasures left behind by humans. When she discovers a pair of sneakers, she's convinced she's finally found the secret to becoming faster, stronger, and more adventurous. But as Tazzy soon learns, the desert has a funny way of reminding every animal that it was designed for its own amazing home.
Along the way, kids will learn about the world’s smallest canine, including:
How their giant ears help them find prey and keep them cool
The ways they find water
Why it pays to come out at night in the desert
Wild and Kind Kids is a screen-free podcast for curious kids and their grown ups. Every episode combines an original animal adventure with real science, helping children build curiosity, empathy, and a love for the natural world.
Perfect for family listening, homeschool, classrooms, quiet time, bedtime, or your next road trip.
Keep exploring:
Download a fennec fox coloring sheet
Follow us on Instagram @wildandkindkidspod
Find more resources or request an animal at wildandkindkids.com
Learn along with us and explore some of the resources we consulted:
Fennec Fox (National Geographic Kids)
Fennec Fox (San Diego Zoo)
Fennec Fox Fact Sheet (Nature)