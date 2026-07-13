Could moving slowly make you a superhero?

In this episode of Wild and Kind Kids, we climb into the rainforests of Costa Rica to meet Benny, a gentle two-toed sloth who dreams of having adventures like her fast-moving friends. But when a tiny tree frog needs help, Benny discovers that sometimes the greatest heroes aren't the fastest ... they're the ones who slow down long enough to notice what everyone else misses.

Along the way, kids will learn amazing sloth facts, including:

Why sloths move so slowly

How they camouflage themselves high in the rainforest canopy

Why their fur grows "backward"

The surprising tiny creatures that live in their fur

Wild and Kind Kids is a screen-free podcast for curious kids and their grown-ups. Every episode combines an original animal adventure with real science, helping children build curiosity, empathy, and a love for the natural world.

Perfect for family listening, homeschool, classrooms, quiet time, bedtime, or your next road trip.



Keep exploring:

Download a two-toed sloth coloring sheet

Follow us on Instagram @wildandkindkidspod

Find more resources or request an animal at wildandkindkids.com

Learn along with us and explore some of the resources we consulted:

The sloth and the moth: A mutually beneficial relationship (The Royal Society)

Sloth (National Geographic Kids)

Why are sloths so slow? (The Sloth Conservation Foundation)

Why are sloths so slow? And other sloth facts (World Wildlife Fund)