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Wild and Kind Kids Podcast
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Wild and Kind Kids Podcast

Wild and Kind Kids
Kids & FamilyPets & Animals
Wild and Kind Kids Podcast
Latest episode

31 episodes

  • Wild and Kind Kids Podcast

    The Two-Toed Sloth

    07/13/2026 | 24 mins.
    Could moving slowly make you a superhero?
    In this episode of Wild and Kind Kids, we climb into the rainforests of Costa Rica to meet Benny, a gentle two-toed sloth who dreams of having adventures like her fast-moving friends. But when a tiny tree frog needs help, Benny discovers that sometimes the greatest heroes aren't the fastest ... they're the ones who slow down long enough to notice what everyone else misses.
    Along the way, kids will learn amazing sloth facts, including:
    Why sloths move so slowly
    How they camouflage themselves high in the rainforest canopy
    Why their fur grows "backward"
    The surprising tiny creatures that live in their fur
    Wild and Kind Kids is a screen-free podcast for curious kids and their grown-ups. Every episode combines an original animal adventure with real science, helping children build curiosity, empathy, and a love for the natural world.
    Perfect for family listening, homeschool, classrooms, quiet time, bedtime, or your next road trip.

    Keep exploring:
    Download a two-toed sloth coloring sheet 
    Follow us on Instagram @wildandkindkidspod
    Find more resources or request an animal at wildandkindkids.com 
    Learn along with us and explore some of the resources we consulted:
    The sloth and the moth: A mutually beneficial relationship (The Royal Society)
    Sloth (National Geographic Kids) 
    Why are sloths so slow? (The Sloth Conservation Foundation) 
    Why are sloths so slow? And other sloth facts (World Wildlife Fund)
  • Wild and Kind Kids Podcast

    The Fennec Fox

    07/06/2026 | 23 mins.
    Would you trade your paws for a pair of sneakers?
    In this episode of Wild and Kind Kids, we journey to the deserts of North Africa to meet Tazzy, a curious fennec fox who loves collecting mysterious treasures left behind by humans. When she discovers a pair of sneakers, she's convinced she's finally found the secret to becoming faster, stronger, and more adventurous. But as Tazzy soon learns, the desert has a funny way of reminding every animal that it was designed for its own amazing home.
    Along the way, kids will learn about the world’s smallest canine, including: 
    How their giant ears help them find prey and keep them cool 
    The ways they find water 
    Why it pays to come out at night in the desert
    Wild and Kind Kids is a screen-free podcast for curious kids and their grown ups.  Every episode combines an original animal adventure with real science, helping children build curiosity, empathy, and a love for the natural world.
    Perfect for family listening, homeschool, classrooms, quiet time, bedtime, or your next road trip.
    Keep exploring:
    Download a fennec fox coloring sheet 
    Follow us on Instagram @wildandkindkidspod
    Find more resources or request an animal at wildandkindkids.com 
    Learn along with us and explore some of the resources we consulted:
    Fennec Fox (National Geographic Kids) 
    Fennec Fox (San Diego Zoo) 
    Fennec Fox Fact Sheet (Nature)
  • Wild and Kind Kids Podcast

    The Day Octopus

    06/29/2026 | 22 mins.
    Why does a day octopus hide? And what happens when it finally decides to be seen?
    In this episode of Wild and Kind Kids, we travel to the coral reefs of Hawaii to meet Ollie, a shy day octopus who is a master of camouflage. As Ollie blends into rocks, coral, and sand, he dreams of exploring a reef on the other side of a wide stretch of open ocean floor. But getting there means facing his biggest fear.
    Along the way, kids will discover amazing day octopus facts, including:
    How octopuses sense the world with their arms
    What an “octopus garden” is
    How octopus use ink to escape predators
    We'll also learn about coral reefs, why they're important to ocean animals, and how kids can help protect them through this week's Wild and Kind Mission. 
    Perfect for curious kids who love animals, ocean life, science, nature, and stories with heart.
    Keep exploring:
    Download a day octopus coloring sheet 
    Follow us on Instagram @wildandkindkidspod
    Request an animal or join our Wild and Kind Kids Club at: wildandkindkids.com 
    Learn along with us and explore some of the resources we consulted:
    Coral Reef Facts (National Geographic Kids) 
    Day Octopus (Monterey Bay Aquarium) 
    Day Octopus (Maui Ocean Center) 
    These are the weird and wonderful reasons octopuses change shape and color (National Geographic)
  • Wild and Kind Kids Podcast

    The Mimic Poison Frog

    06/17/2026 | 17 mins.
    Why do mimic poison frog dads carry their babies on their backs through the rainforest?
    In this Father's Day special of Wild and Kind Kids, we journey to the rainforests of Peru to meet one of nature's most dedicated animal dads: the mimic poison frog. Along the way, kids will discover how these tiny rainforest frogs care for their tadpoles, why they're called "mimic" poison frogs, how toe-tapping helps them find food, and what makes their bright colors so important.
    Then, join Tico the frog and his son Pip for a heartwarming original story about searching for the perfect place to grow up. 
    Perfect for curious kids, homeschool families, and anyone who loves frogs, rainforest animals, and nature stories.
    Keep exploring:
    Download a poison frog coloring sheet 
    Follow us on Instagram @wildandkindkidspod
    Find more resources or request an animal at wildandkindkids.com 
    Learn along with us and explore some of the resources we consulted:
    Meet a great dad from the animal world: The poison frog (KQED) 
    Virtual Habitat Chat: Mimic Poison Frogs (VIDEO)  (The Detroit Zoo) 
    Poison frogs tap dance to rouse prey (VIDEO) (New Scientist)
  • Wild and Kind Kids Podcast

    The King Cobra

    06/10/2026 | 20 mins.
    Deep in the forests of India and Southeast Asia lives one of the most famous snakes on Earth: the king cobra.
    This is also the home of a very confused group of animals who are convinced that a king cobra is building something mysterious.
    A throne? Perhaps.
    A trap? Maybe.
    A castle? Well … probably not.
    When a king cobra begins carrying leaves and twigs to a clearing in the forest, a langur, an Indian giant squirrel, and a hornbill become determined to solve the mystery. But the truth turns out to be far more surprising—and far more heartwarming—than any of them imagined.
    Join Carie, Lincoln, and Eliza as they explore the fascinating world of the king cobra.
    Kids will discover:
    How king cobras create their famous hoods
    Why king cobras can sometimes look grown-ups right in the eye
    How king cobras use venom and powerful warning displays to protect themselves
    Keep exploring:
    Download a king cobra coloring sheet 
    Follow us on Instagram @wildandkindkidspod
    Find more resources or request an animal at wildandkindkids.com 
    Learn along with us and explore some of the resources we consulted:
    King Cobra (National Geographic Kids) 
    Cobra | Amazing Animals from National Geographic Kids (Video) 
    King Cobras (San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers) 
    The King Cobra (Smithsonian National Zoo)
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About Wild and Kind Kids Podcast
Wild and Kind Kids is a podcast for families who love animals: the furry, feathery, scaly, and wiggly ones! Each episode invites kids (and their grown-ups) to get curious about how creatures big and small live, play, and help our planet. Hosted by a mom and her two curious kids, it’s part storytelling, part sound adventure, and all about growing a wilder, kinder world — one animal at a time.
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyPets & AnimalsStories for Kids

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