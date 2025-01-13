The Greatest Of All Time: The History of Lamb, Mutton & Goat Meat

In this episode of Eat My Globe, our host, Simon Majumdar, will be looking at the story of lamb (and hogget and mutton). The story of sheep meat is an ancient one. Its earliest use can date back to a Mesopotamian recipe known to archeologists from clay tablets which dates back to 1730 BCE. Today, many people in the U.S.A. consider it to be “to gamey” and is way behind the sales of other proteins such as beef, pork and chicken. It is, however, popular in many other areas such as in Central Asia where it is the meat of choice, to Australia where the leg of lamb is a hugely popular Sunday meal, and New Zealand where there are more sheep than people. This episode will also explore the use of goat for milk, cheese and for meat too. So, make sure to follow along every week and follow us on: Twitter: @EatMyGlobePcast Instagram: @EatMyGlobe Facebook: @EatMyGlobeOfficial Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EatMyGlobe Website: https://www.eatmyglobe.com/ Twitter: @SimonMajumdar Instagram: @SimonMajumdar Facebook: @SimonMajumdarPage LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simon-majumdar-2760156