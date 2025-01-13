Interview with Award Winning Author, Stephen Fried on the Impact of Fred Harvey on American Food
In this episode of Eat My Globe, our host, Simon Majumdar, talks to Stephen Fried about his book, "Appetite for America: How Visionary Businessman Fred Harvey Built a Railroad Hospitality Empire That Civilized the Wild West." In this book, Stephen Fried talks about Fred Harvey, an Englishman who, in 1876, came to the US with literally nothing in his pocket. Harvey ended up building up America's first brand of dining rooms, created Harvey Hotels, and popularized the Harvey Girls, a well-dressed and well-informed group of servers that ensured guests dined well and be on their trains in 30 minutes. Harvey was one of the most famous people in the US and yet, now, people seem to have forgotten him and his restaurants and hotels. Stephen Fried attempts to alter that with this terrific book.
Delia Smith: The Delia Effect
In this episode of Eat My Globe, our host, Simon Majumdar, will be looking at a superstar of the British culinary scene, but whose often more basic measures found her in opposition to some other culinary stars on British TV. Delia Smith has sold more than 21 million books in the UK often appearing in the top sellers every year. She has appeared on countless TV shows dedicated to her style of cooking. She was once described as the "Volvo" of cooking, but the effect she had on the UK in the 80s, 90s, and aughts was so profound that if she mentioned an ingredient or a tool, the next day it would become out of stock in every supermarket. Delia Smith has earned close to $50 million in the UK alone and even bought her local soccer team, Norwich City, whom she loves. A great character and a very good cook.
Interview with Rancho Gordo’s Founder & CEO, Steve Sando
In this episode of Eat My Globe, our host, Simon Majumdar, will talk to Steve Sando, who founded and runs the company "Rancho Gordo," a company that promotes and sells a variety of heirloom beans. He is also the author of "The Bean Book," a beautiful and informative book on beans, and is filled with stunning bean recipes. Steve talks about how he got into the business of beans, his very funny first time selling beans at farmers markets, how an encounter with a famous chef helped his bean company a success, and his favorite bean recipes. Simon and Steve will also talk about the history of beans and how it spread globally.
Interview with Award-Winning Actor, Director & Author, Lou Diamond Phillips
In this episode of Eat My Globe, our host, Simon Majumdar, welcomes back actor, director, writer and theatrical performer, Lou Diamond Phillips to the podcast. They will be talking about Lou's superb best-selling new book, "The Tinderbox: Underground Movement"; his upcoming theatrical, movie and TV work; and his favorite food scenes from non-food related movies. They will also talk about Lou's favorite recipes, and his passion for cooking.
The Greatest Of All Time: The History of Lamb, Mutton & Goat Meat
In this episode of Eat My Globe, our host, Simon Majumdar, will be looking at the story of lamb (and hogget and mutton). The story of sheep meat is an ancient one. Its earliest use can date back to a Mesopotamian recipe known to archeologists from clay tablets which dates back to 1730 BCE. Today, many people in the U.S.A. consider it to be "to gamey" and is way behind the sales of other proteins such as beef, pork and chicken. It is, however, popular in many other areas such as in Central Asia where it is the meat of choice, to Australia where the leg of lamb is a hugely popular Sunday meal, and New Zealand where there are more sheep than people. This episode will also explore the use of goat for milk, cheese and for meat too.
